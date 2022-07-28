I Don’t Know How to Help My Daughter Navigate Her Toxic “Friendships”

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My boyfriend won’t encourage his kids to be nice to me. We’ve been together for about five years. He grew up in an abusive household and is a member of a minority community in which patriarchy is highly ingrained, though he seems to have mostly rejected that element of his culture and is a liberal, pro-queer, union activist. The biggest issue we have, honestly, is about his kids. There are five of them from his previous marriage. He puts them first, as of course he should (I’d have a problem if he didn’t!). I get along great with the older ones. They’re awesome people. And, sad to say, they want nothing to do with their mom.

