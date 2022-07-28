I Don’t Know How to Help My Daughter Navigate Her Toxic “Friendships”

slate.com
Related
Slate
Help! My Friend Is Furious I Didn’t Bail on My Vacation to Help Her Deal With a Minor Crisis.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I have a friend, “Anne,” that I’ve known since sixth grade. We were amazing friends for many years, and then I moved away. Our relationship has gone from close to less- close over the years. It got worse after she got married and had a child. I do not consider someone a close friend if they only text me every couple of months and only see me a few times a year.
Slate
My Boyfriend’s Kids Don’t Treat Me With Basic Respect
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My boyfriend won’t encourage his kids to be nice to me. We’ve been together for about five years. He grew up in an abusive household and is a member of a minority community in which patriarchy is highly ingrained, though he seems to have mostly rejected that element of his culture and is a liberal, pro-queer, union activist. The biggest issue we have, honestly, is about his kids. There are five of them from his previous marriage. He puts them first, as of course he should (I’d have a problem if he didn’t!). I get along great with the older ones. They’re awesome people. And, sad to say, they want nothing to do with their mom.
Slate
My Second Grader Still Has Colossal Temper Tantrums
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My middle child is about to go into second grade. She’s an active, articulate, creative, and social child who does well in school both academically and socially. She also has massive, violent tantrums at home at least once a week. These fluctuate; sometimes they’re relatively mild and I can use calming and centering techniques to help her stay in control, but sometimes they are hours-long screaming tantrums complete with kicking and hitting and throwing things down the stairs. She has never fully toilet trained and frequently has accidents at home (though never at school) despite rewards systems, constant potty breaks and reminders, fiber supplements to make sure she’s not constipated, and my very best efforts to be supportive and not express anger or frustration or other negative emotions around toileting.
KIDS・
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slate
Help! I Want to Betray My Friend’s Last Dying Wish and Get Rid of Her Spoiled Dogs.
Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: I’m back! It was great having a few months off to bond with my kid, and it’s also great to be here getting a peek into all of your lives. I loved reading Eric’s response while I was out and I know he’ll be missed. But let’s all pull ourselves together and get this chat started.
Comments / 0