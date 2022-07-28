11-year-old found safe in stolen car in Foley after possible kidnapping: ECSO

UPDATE (5:46 p.m.): Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons confirmed Banesa Fernandez-Santis was found by herself in a stolen vehicle in Foley.

Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz was detained in Loredo, Texas. Simmons doesn’t believe Manriquez-Ortiz was with her when she disappeared, but he still may face charges for sexual battery and capital sexual battery based on their relationship.

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): Banesa Fernandez-Santis has been safely located, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE (10:44 a.m.): According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, Banesa and Ortiz were working together at a farm in Escambia County two weeks ago when Banesa’s father caught the two kissing. Banesa’s father allegedly fired Ortiz immediately and took him to Atlanta. This morning, Banesa’s father found that a screen in a window had been cut and a note was left. Banesa was nowhere to be found.

The sheriff said deputies believe the two are traveling and are not in the area. Ortiz’s criminal history is unknown because he is an undocumented worker. Sheriff Simmons said they will release more information as it comes in.

UPDATE (10:08 a.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has elevated the possible kidnapping to an Amber Alert . The ECSO will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to provide an update on their Facebook .

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a young girl who was allegedly kidnapped.

Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis, 11, was last seen on July 27 on the 5600 block of Arthur Brown Road, near Highway 97. She was last seen around 10 p.m. and deputies said she may be with Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz . Banesa is 120 pounds, 5 foot 2 inches and has long black hair.

Anyone with any information about Banesa’s whereabouts should contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

