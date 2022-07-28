Fire officials rule out ‘foul play’ in massive fire at Live Oak Jr. High School

www.brproud.com
brproud.com
Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Officials respond to hit and run near Tiger Bend Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Monday, August 1 hit and run on Confederate Avenue, which is near the intersection of Tiger Bend Road and New Market Drive. The incident occurred around 1:52 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at...
wbrz.com
Man dies after triple shooting off Winbourne Avenue late Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot after getting involved in an argument near his home late Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on Bradley Street, near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the shooter and the three victims.
brproud.com
BRPD: Woman killed in morning crash on North Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect is wanted by police in connection to a fatal Monday morning vehicle crash on North Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a crash involving a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer took place at around 10:11 a.m. Monday morning in the 4600 block of North Street.
brproud.com
Seven displaced including family dog after lightning strikes home in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to a reported fire in the 17000 block of Wirth Place over the weekend. The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 7th District Volunteer Fire Department, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and Geismar Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on this street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
brproud.com
Police: 21-year-old dead after Sunday Bradley Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department says a 21-year-old man is dead after Sunday night’s triple shooting on Bradley Street. Police were called to a reported shooting in the 4700 block of Bradley Street Sunday night at 11:39 p.m. Three people were shot after an argument, according to BRPD.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit & run on I-10 West near College Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Monday, August 1 hit and run on I-10 West near the Essen Lane and College Drive exits. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may want to use...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Police respond to Essen Lane crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday, July 31 crash on Essen Lane near the intersection of Tunnel Road and United Plaza Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area traffic is experiencing congestion and...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Stalled vehicle on I-10 East at 10/12 split
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers may want to be aware of a Monday, August 1 evening traffic incident along I-10 East at the 10/12 split. Officials say a stalled vehicle was abandoned in the roadway around 5:46 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are responding to the scene. The...
brproud.com
Gonzales man killed in early morning crash on LA 429
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 50-year-old Gonzales man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on LA 429 Monday morning. The crash victim was identified by troopers as Chad Jones, 50, of Gonzales. Louisiana State Police said the 5:30 a.m. crash took place at the intersection of LA 429 and Roddy Road. Jones’ vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Camaro was driving south on Roddy Road, driving through the intersection when a 2003 Toyota Camry traveling west on LA 429 disregarded the traffic light and hit the Camaro, according to State Police.
brproud.com
Blahut Road shop goes up in flames, owner woken by neighbor
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – Livingston Parish fire districts worked together early Saturday morning after a structure fire was reported on Blahut Road. According to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2, the owner was woken up by a neighbor and found their shop fully engulfed in flames. Albany and Springfield firefighters responded to the scene at 2:54 a.m. The fire district says no one was injured and the fire was not intentionally set.
Police: Fight leads to shooting outside bar in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department responded to a shooting outside of a bar early Sunday morning, July 31. Jasper Patton, 22, of Pitkin, La., has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm. Police say there was a fight...
Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant in Livingston Parish
The Zachary Police Department responded to Big Mike's Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning.
wbrz.com
Covington woman killed after crashing dirt bike while leaving party Saturday night
COVINGTON - A woman died after crashing her dirt bike less than a quarter-mile away from the party she was leaving Saturday night. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a 27-year-old Madeline Miller was leaving a social gathering on Tchefuncte Drive in Covington around 6:45 p.m. when she crashed her dirt bike into a tree.
brproud.com
EBR Coroner’s Office seeks identity of man killed in Airline Highway crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The coroner’s office and Baton Rouge police are seeking help in identifying an unknown male who was killed in an early morning hit and run. The fatal hit and run took place at 4:14 a.m. Monday morning on Airline Highway near Prescott Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The EBR Coroner’s Office said the victim, a Black male, was on a purple beach cruiser-type bicycle at the time of the vehicle crash.
WDSU
One person killed and five others injured in Northshore car crash
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Lousiana State Police have reported that one person was killed and five others injured in a head-on Washington Parish car accident. According to reports, Kevin Christensen, 35, of Mandeville, was killed on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village Road on Saturday night around 10:45 p.m.
brproud.com
Police: Man arrested for allegedly beating 60-year-old victim to death
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a man has been arrested for beating another man to death last month. A Monday, August 1 news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) identified 27-year-old Desmond Orange as the suspect arrested for the death of 60-year-old Albert Gibson. Police...
brproud.com
Woman arrested for shooting ex-boyfriend during argument
KENTWOOD, La (BRPROUD) — A woman is behind bars after shooting her ex-boyfriend during an argument on July 24. According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Cecil P. Road in Kentwood regarding a shooting. Upon arriving to the scene, deputies found Julius White laying near the back door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Lane blockage on I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting lane blockage and congestion Sunday, July 31 along I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive. The incident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are monitoring the situation. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route.
theadvocate.com
Premier South Roofing faces nearly $250K in fines after ignoring warnings and worker fell to death
Premier South Roofing, a prominent Baton Rouge roofing company, faces nearly $250,000 in federal penalties after the company failed to heed regulators' earlier warnings and an unprotected worker fell 30 feet and died in April. The U.S Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the death of the worker on April...
