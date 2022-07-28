Cops Believe Connecticut Mom Strangled 3 Kids Then Killed Herself

www.thedailybeast.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Councilwoman Allegedly Caught on Video Knocking Down Cyclist Then Driving Away
UberEats deliveryman Andrew Black wants justice after Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise allegedly ran him over with her car and then took off. Black believes DeGise committed a felony during the incident—which was caught on camera—and should resign. In New Jersey, if a person caused injury in a hit-and-run, a felony charge is possible, though one hasn’t been levied against DeGise as of Thursday, The Jersey Journal reported. “I’m not going out for vengeance or anything like that,” Black told The Journal. “I just want justice.” As of Friday morning, Black has raised over $1,000 in a GoFundMe campaign, where he shared that he’s unsure how he’ll get back to work with a broken bike. Some residents also appear to want DeGise gone, with a Change.org petition garnering over 1,300 signatures.
NYC Hospital Performs First-Ever HIV-Positive Heart Transplant
A New York City hospital has successfully performed the world’s first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant, paving the way for future HIV-positive organ transplants, according to a Montefiore Health System press release. The patient, a woman in her 60s experiencing advanced heart failure, underwent a four-hour surgery transplant in the spring and spent five weeks recovering. She is now being monitored by Montefiore doctors. During the surgery, she also received an HIV-positive kidney, which was also successfully taken. “Thanks to significant medical advances, people living with HIV are able to control the disease so well that they can now save the lives of other people living with this condition. This surgery is a milestone in the history of organ donation and offers new hope to people who once had nowhere to turn,” said one cardiologist at Montefiore. The medical achievement comes nearly a decade after the HIV Organ Policy Equity Act allowed HIV-positive people to donate organs to save other HIV-positive patients.
Meet the Rapper Who Made a Song Out of New York’s Downtown Art Scene
On Tuesday night, at the Orchard Street sports bar Hair of the Dog, Kevin the Human Carpet grinned with unbridled glee as he shimmied himself into his signature rolled-up red rug, ready to be stepped on. Kevin is a longtime New York icon whose frequent presence at insider parties is the stuff of legend.
The Saudi Whitewashing Op in Full Swing Near Ground Zero
The controversy over the new Saudi-backed golf league hit fever pitch last week as it held a tournament hosted by Donald Trump at his self-named course in New Jersey. But apart from some fawning coverage by the fashion press, scant attention was being paid to a fashion show on Manhattan’s W. 23rd Street that is another facet of a continuing Saudi effort to pass itself off as modern and progressive.
