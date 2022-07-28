Town of Rice's First Public Library is a Community Effort Led by Teacher and Mayor

www.nbcdfw.com
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Clinic Will Offer Health, Dental Care to a Community in Need
Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care. A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve...
navarrocountygazette.com
New Noise Ordinance Passed For Downtown Corsicana
A new noise ordinance was adopted for Downtown Corsicana last week as because the previous city ordinance did not allow outdoor music after 7 p.m. The new ordinance will support a growing downtown in order to encourage a vibrant nightlife, while also supporting the quality of life for downtown residents.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Dallas ISD Schools Welcome Students Back to Class Monday for New School Year
Balloons, beats and big crowds were on hand at Edna Rowe Elementary School for Dallas ISD's Day One of the new school year. Math, reading, writing: it's all on the table at Edna Rowe which voluntarily signed up for a redesigned school calendar. There are now more days in the classroom and more time with students.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas' Strategy for Fighting Emerald Ash Borer To Be a Model for Other Communities
The city of Dallas' Forestry Taskforce is working with the Texas Forest Service on strategies to treat ash canopies infested with the invasive and destructive emerald ash borer. The beetle arrived in Dallas earlier this year after previously having been confirmed elsewhere in North Texas. The Forestry Taskforce said Monday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texan Guy Reffitt Expected To Be Sentenced Monday for Role in U.S. Capitol Riot
Update: Final presentations have been made and the hearing is at recess until 1:30 p.m. CT. The North Texas man who was found guilty earlier this year of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. capitol is expected to be sentenced to prison Monday. Guy Reffitt,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Back to School Fair Held in Dallas's Vickery Meadow Neighborhood
A free back to school health fair Saturday handed out Dallas ISD-approved clear backpacks and got kids immunized and ready for school. The event was held in the heart of Dallas’ Vickery Meadow neighborhood. “It wasn’t as bad. At least we caught the shaded part. Everybody else caught the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texan Who Stormed Capitol With a Gun Apologizes Before Being Sentenced to Prison
Before he was sentenced to federal prison Monday afternoon, the North Texas man who was convicted earlier this year of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot while carrying a holstered handgun and wearing a helmet, body armor and zip-tie handcuffs apologized and said he regretted everything. Guy...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Inside the UNT Dallas Law School's Lee Harvey Oswald Exhibit
The UNT Dallas College of Law gave NBC 5 a tour of the historic features that have been saved for public access in the near future. Parts of the building were the old Dallas Police Headquarters and the place where Lee Harvey Oswald was shot by Jack Ruby.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas 12-Year-Old Loses Battle to Bone Cancer, Leaves Legacy of Giving
Isabelle "Izzy" Martin was more than your average 12-year-old middle school girl. She was a force in fundraising for the rare cancer she fought so hard against for more than two years: osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Izzy died Friday morning surrounded by her family at home. "Our warrior went home...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Scorching Temperatures Causing NTX Homeowners to Consider Fake Grass
Scorching heat, drought and water restrictions are taking a toll on grass across North Texas. People are spending a lot of money on water bills, fertilizer, and sprinkler systems just to keep their lawns alive, all while their family budgets battle inflation and rising utility costs. But some are giving...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Silver Alert Canceled: 74-Year-Old Carrollton Woman Found
A 74-year-old woman last seen in Carrollton has been found in Dallas after a Silver Alert was issued Monday, Carrollton police confirmed in a tweet. In the Twitter post, officials said McMurry was located safe in Dallas and thanked the Dallas Police Department for assisting in the search. No other details were provided.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Homeowner Fatally Shoots Neighborhood Intruder, Police Say
Dallas Police said a man is dead after a homeowner shot a suspect accused of making threats, harassing the neighborhood and trying to break into several cars. Police said on Saturday, July 30 around 11:03 p.m. , officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. DPD said the suspect was accused of threating to kill a homeowner, while pretending to have a weapon. Police said the suspect charged at the homeowner twice, and was then shot by the homeowner.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Find Woman with ‘Deep Cuts' in Street, Suspect Arrested
One woman is dead and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after Dallas police found the victim lying in the street Sunday, officials confirm to NBC 5. On Sunday morning at 5:40 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis where they found an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died at the scene.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14 Years Later, Jury Seated in Trial of Man Accused of Killing His Teen Daughters
The capital murder trial of Yaser Abdel Said, a Lewisville cab driver arrested in August 2020 who spent more than 12 years on the run after he was accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in a purported "honor killing," is expected to begin Tuesday in Dallas after a jury was seated Monday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Dead After Being Shot in the Back
One man is dead after being shot Sunday afternoon, Dallas police confirms to NBC 5. Officials responded to a call at 2:25 p.m. at the 1200 block of Moulin Rouge. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his back. He was treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue.
