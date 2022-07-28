ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur Salvation Army looking for mentors

By Bradley Swank
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army in Decatur opened up its Males Shelter doors for 24 hours back in June, and with that, they added new programs to help homeless men be more sustainable.

Recently they have put out a call to action looking for volunteers to be mentors for the men in their shelter. They said it’s another one of their many new programs that help homeless men that come to their shelter every day. The mentors will work closely with the men to help guide them and give them life advice. The main goal of the shelter is to create a path of sustainability for the men.

Social Services Director Julie Stalle said the mentors will help the men realize the possibilities they have.

“You know we’re dealing with men who really some are at a place of hopelessness. The fact that someone is trying to build into their life they’re going to receive that well. When they know you care about them they respond they show up,” said Stalle.

She said showing that the community cares for them will help give them a boost to ultimately becoming self-sustainable. They said anyone can do it as long as you can fulfill the time commitment and show compassion to the men in need. If you’re interested in mentoring you can contact the Decatur Salvation Army.

