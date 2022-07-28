Angular Hamden home featured on 'Zillow Gone Wild' listed for $629K

Have you seen the photo of the massive fish that a lucky angler hauled out of Lake Lillinonah recently? It's a beast, and I certainly will be thinking about it the next time I dip my toes into any fresh water here in Connecticut. Have you ever caught a fish that big? I caught a monster once, and it was in Thomaston of all places.

THOMASTON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO