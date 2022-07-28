Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Horse Sparks Slew of Theories Ahead of Album Launch

www.newsweek.com
thebrag.com
Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’
New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Beyoncé Shares Rare Glimpse Of All 3 Kids In Never-Before-Seen Photo
The music superstar gave fans an adorable look at Blue, Rumi and Sir Carter ahead of the release of her new album, "Renaissance."
AOL Corp
Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children
Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
SheKnows
21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life
Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces
There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
Popculture
Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter
Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shuts Down Colorism Fueled Hate of Relationship
Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus turned 23 years old on June 22, and her longtime boyfriend Wayne Duece took to Instagram to celebrate, writing her a touching and heartfelt birthday tribute. But in the week following his post, Cori's been on the receiving end of hate from social media trolls questioning the foundation of her relationship and suggesting that Wayne is only with her because of who her father is.
thebrag.com
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
H.E.R. Removes Her Shades And Reveals A New Shoulder-Length Bob
If you're look for summertime inspo, look no further!
musictimes.com
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Newsweek
