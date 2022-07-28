Sen. Kennedy torches DC overspending following GDP report: Bottom line is the economy sucks

www.foxnews.com
Related
Sinema still undecided on Manchin social spending bill, will make determination after parliamentarian review
The fate of a social spending and tax bill agreed to by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hangs in the balance as another key moderate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema still hasn't said if she'll support it. Manchin, D-W.Va., said he plans to talk with Sinema, D-Ariz., on...
Biden administration likely to extend student loans pause — and may do more
The Biden administration appears to be gearing up for yet another extension of the student loans pause that began in March 2020 and may still elect to try to "cancel" up to $10,000 of debt per borrower via executive action. Student loan servicing contractors for the federal government are being...
Fox News
'Sunday Morning Futures' on Biden's mental capacity, Jill Biden comparing Latinos to tacos
This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures" July 17, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Maria Bartiromo. Today: weakness...
Student Loan Update: 100 House, Senate Members Ask Biden to Extend Pause
Biden last extended the pause on loan payments until August 31 and has said he will decide on any move on debt forgiveness by then.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If CCP strikes Pelosi in Taiwan, West would 'respond massively': Gingrich
Despite ratcheting tensions and rhetoric, the ruling Chinese Communist Party is unlikely to follow through with its most extreme threats, such as one from state-connected media members threatening to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane if she lands in Taipei, former Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News. Gingrich posited...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Stimulus check is coming: Americans could get more than $4,000 for each of their children.
As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of the high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.
After Kamala Harris' introduced herself using pronouns, members of Congress react
WASHINGTON – Several members of Congress shared their reactions to a video of Vice President Kamala Harris introducing herself using her pronouns. "What's the big deal? Let people introduced themselves and represent themselves how they want," Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, told Fox News. Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
Vladimir Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine, warns of using hypersonic weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine that targets the U.S. as Russia's top global adversary. Putin signed the 55-page during an appearance in St. Petersburg to mark Russia's Navy Day. The Russian leader delivered a speech announcing Russia's plans to become a great maritime power, saying resisting the U.S. is a top goal.
Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump: Brittney Griner prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' doesn't 'seem like a very good trade'
Former President Donald Trump suggested that the proposed prisoner swap between Russia and the United States that would return jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for a Russian arms dealer "doesn’t seem like a very good trade." "She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs,...
James Carville sees no 'moral problem' with Democrats supporting 'extremist' Republican candidates
Democratic strategist James Carville pushed back on Saturday against CNN’s Jim Acosta over concerns about Democrat interference in Republican primaries. Acosta questioned the ongoing strategy of Democrat groups boosting "extremist Republicans" during the primaries to ensure their presence in the midterm elections. "This has been something that’s been talked...
Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July...
Dan Bongino: Biden is an accomplice to the drug murder of thousands of Americans
Fox News host Dan Bongino called out President Biden for the nation's fentanyl epidemic and crisis at the southern border Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: Listen, I had a bad week, and I've had it with the Biden administration. I'm done. My goose is cooked here. Joe Biden is a disgrace to humankind. He is — he's completely turned his back on the disastrous crisis on our southern border. And because of that, he is a direct accomplice to the mass murder of thousands of American citizens. Listen, I use my words carefully and very deliberately, and I mean every single word of that. Before you say, "Hey, slow down," let's take a look at the definition of the word accomplice.
Karine Jean-Pierre shares spotlight: Press secretary constantly has someone by her side at briefings
When White House reporters have recently convened in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, it’s been likely that press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has had a second person fielding questions. Jean-Pierre has been criticized for a variety of things during her first few months at the podium, as her...
Mexican President Lopez Obrador sparks concerns after tough statements on US energy dispute
A potentially costly US-led complaint against Mexico's energy policy has stirred considerable concern inside the Mexican government in spite of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's defiant attitude, officials and people close to the matter say. Last week, the US Trade Representative demanded dispute settlement talks with Mexico, arguing Lopez Obrador's...
South Carolina Democratic governor candidate, Joe Cunningham, chooses ex-fighter pilot as running mate
Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina's first Democratic governor in 20 years. "She’s one of the most impressive people that I’ve ever met," said...
Best No Credit Check Loans And Online Payday Loans In July 2022
If you are looking for a payday loan, you might be overwhelmed. There are so many payday loan lenders online, how do you know which ones are the good ones and which ones are the bad ones?. Well, first off, you have come to the right place. We are experts...
Fox News
774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9