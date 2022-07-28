NY Says Monkeypox Imminent Public Health Threat; 80,000 Doses Coming — in 4-6 Weeks

www.nbcnewyork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
In Michigan, GOP discord threatens effort to oust Whitmer
Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose...
EXPLAINER: Is Alex Jones’ trial about free speech rights?
CHICAGO (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrived at a Texas courthouse for his defamation trial for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack a hoax with the words “Save the 1st” scrawled on tape covering his mouth. Although Jones portrays the lawsuit against him as an assault on the First Amendment, the parents who sued him say his statements were so malicious and obviously false that they fell well outside the bounds of speech protected by the constitutional clause. The ongoing trial in Austin, which is where Jones’ far-right Infowars website and its parent company are based, stems from a 2018 lawsuit brought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son was killed in the 2012 attack along with 19 other first-graders and six educators. Jones is expected to testify Tuesday in his own defense.
LAW・
Comments / 0