The Yoto Player Mini is the best kids' audio player around—here's why we love it

This tiny, portable audio player packs in oodles of content and features at an affordable price point. Reviewed.com

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you are looking for screen-free entertainment that will hold kids’ interest for hours—and may even get them to forget about their tablets for a hot minute—the Yoto Player Mini is going to change your life.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

We tested seven kids’ audio players and the Yoto Player Mini consistently ranked as our favorite. Much like the original Yoto Player, the Mini is a must-have for the book- and podcast-loving kid.

► Need a place to relax?: 6 Nugget couch alternatives you can buy on Amazon right now

► For a reading list they'll get excited about: Shop our best booklist for kids to keep them reading this summer

Compact, portable and with an unparalleled 20-hour battery life, this eye-catching audio player literally fits in the palm of your kid’s hand.

Like the original Yoto Player , the Yoto Player Mini plays books, music and other audio content with cards that you can either purchase blank (think the blank tapes or CDs of our youth) or buy with pre-loaded content .

What makes both the original Yoto Player and Yoto Player Mini stand out from the rest of the ever-growing list of kids audio players is the access they both give to oodles of free kid-friendly content. From the uplifting Yoto Daily podcast to evening meditation music, to access to dozens of kid-friendly podcasts and radio stations; the Yoto Player Mini packs in a ton of great of content and features at an unbeatable pricepoint.

Shop on Amazon

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Yoto Player Mini is the best kids' audio player around—here's why we love it