Electronics

The Yoto Player Mini is the best kids' audio player around—here's why we love it

By Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

This tiny, portable audio player packs in oodles of content and features at an affordable price point. Reviewed.com

If you are looking for screen-free entertainment that will hold kids’ interest for hours—and may even get them to forget about their tablets for a hot minute—the Yoto Player Mini is going to change your life.

We tested seven kids’ audio players and the Yoto Player Mini consistently ranked as our favorite. Much like the original Yoto Player, the Mini is a must-have for the book- and podcast-loving kid.

Compact, portable and with an unparalleled 20-hour battery life, this eye-catching audio player literally fits in the palm of your kid’s hand.

Like the original Yoto Player , the Yoto Player Mini plays books, music and other audio content with cards that you can either purchase blank (think the blank tapes or CDs of our youth) or buy with pre-loaded content .

What makes both the original Yoto Player and Yoto Player Mini stand out from the rest of the ever-growing list of kids audio players is the access they both give to oodles of free kid-friendly content. From the uplifting Yoto Daily podcast to evening meditation music, to access to dozens of kid-friendly podcasts and radio stations; the Yoto Player Mini packs in a ton of great of content and features at an unbeatable pricepoint.

