Fatal incident stops Caltrain 104 line at Mountain View

Southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco were blocked Monday morning because of police activity, the city's Department of Emergency Management reported.People were being urged to avoid the area of southbound 101 at Division and Bryant streets just before the Interstate 80 split. There were emergency crews on the scene, the department said.Traffic on southbound 101 was backed up past Market Street and onto Octavia and other city streets in Hayes Valley.As of 11:40 a.m., the roadway was cleared but traffic remained backed up to Van Ness Ave.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO