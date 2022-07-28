Fatal incident stops Caltrain 104 line at Mountain View

www.ktvu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Truck crashes into San Jose business building
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A truck crashed into a business building in San Jose Monday morning. The vehicle crashed into a Broadcom building on the 400 block of Plumeria Drive in northern San Jose. A delivery driver accidentally put their vehicle in reverse instead of drive when attempting to leave...
Police activity blocks traffic on southbound Highway 101 in San Francisco
Southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco were blocked Monday morning because of police activity, the city's Department of Emergency Management reported.People were being urged to avoid the area of southbound 101 at Division and Bryant streets just before the Interstate 80 split. There were emergency crews on the scene, the department said.Traffic on southbound 101 was backed up past Market Street and onto Octavia and other city streets in Hayes Valley.As of 11:40 a.m., the roadway was cleared but traffic remained backed up to Van Ness Ave.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Police activity causes traffic alert on Southbound 101 in SF
Drivers are encouraged to avoid 101 Southbound at Division and Bryant Streets due to police activity, according to a tweet from San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire forces road closures in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Local fire agencies responded to a structure fire at ABC Roofing Complex on Sunday around noon. Several people called in the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Agencies like the California High Way Patrol helped with the closure of roads at Soquel Avenue and South Rodeo Gulch Road. The post Fire forces road closures in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
berkeleyside.org
University Avenue collision sends cyclist, driver to hospital Sunday afternoon
A cyclist and driver were taken to area hospitals Sunday afternoon after a collision on University Avenue in Berkeley, authorities report. Limited details were available due to the preliminary stage of the investigation, but police said the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV collided with a cyclist who was part of a group bike ride through Berkeley.
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit two pedestrians who...
news24-680.com
Walnut Creek Apple Thieves Caught In Los Gatos Saturday
A mobile retail theft crew was arrested in Los Gatos after an organized “blitz” theft at the Walnut Creek Apple store on S. Main Street Saturday morning. Bulletins giving a description of the thieves and a 2014 KIA sedan they were believed to have been using went out to other local law enforcement agencies shortly after the Walnut Creek theft was reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting on I-880 near San Leandro leaves 2 injured
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol said a shooting on Interstate 880 Saturday night injured two people. CHP Hayward received reports of the shooting around 10:14 p.m. on northbound I-880 near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp in San Leandro. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a white Dodge Durango...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighters find man's body in burned-out SUV
San Jose, CA - San Jose police and fire arson investigators are working collaboratively to discover if a car fire on Sunday was intentionally set. Around 5:45a.m., a reported car fire brought firefighters to Pomona Ave. near Barnard Ave., in the city’s Alma Neighborhood. Once the flames were out, officials made a grisly discovery – a man’s body lie in a burned out SUV.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
KTVU FOX 2
Reckless driver tries to escape San Rafael police by diving into canal
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - San Rafael police said they arrested a man who was driving recklessly and tried to escape them by diving into a nearby canal. Police said they received reports of a Nissan Pathfinder driving recklessly in a parking lot near the 600 block of Canal Street on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro freeway shooting injures 2
Police believe that people in two cars were shooting at each other on I-880 in San Leandro on Saturday when two occupants of one car were injured. People suspected of being in the car that shot at the wounded individuals allegedly ditched their car on the side of the freeeway.
Oakland men arrested in Pacifica for catalytic converter thefts, one suspect escaped
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakland men were arrested in Pacifica early Sunday morning for stealing catalytic converters, the Pacifica Police Department said in a press release. Jose Morales, 35, and Santiago Valdovinos, 41, were taken into custody, while a third suspect got away. A Pacifica Police Department officer attempted to pull over a Nissan […]
Crews respond to structure fire, San Leandro
Fire crews successfully "knocked down" a structure fire in San Leandro on Sunday, according to tweets from Alameda County Fire.
Helicopter assists with fire in Los Altos Hills
Fire crews are responding to a fire in Los Altos hills, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.
KTVU FOX 2
Off-duty San Jose cop arrested on suspicion of DUI
SAN JOSE, Calif. - An off-day San Jose Police officer was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of drinking and driving after he collided with another vehicle, the San Jose Police Department said on Monday. Raydarius Surry, a three-year veteran of the department, allegedly displayed symptoms of alcohol influence after a...
Traffic crash closes section of North Main Street
Update: North Main Street at Pringle Ave. reopens to traffic WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Walnut Creek Saturday morning were reporting a section of North Main Street was closed due to a traffic crash. The Walnut Creek Police Department first reported the incident Saturday at 3:13 a.m. Police said North Main Street was […]
One person found dead in ‘suspicious’ car fire
Crews responded to a "suspicious" car fire in San Jose on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).
Off-duty San Jose police officer arrested for DUI following vehicle crash
A San Jose police officer was arrested for alleged DUI following a vehicle crash Sunday night, police said Monday.The collision between two vehicles happened near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets at about 11:26 p.m.Police said the investigation revealed one of the drivers was Raydarius Surry, an off-duty officer and a three-year veteran of the department. Surry allegedly showed symptoms of alcohol influence and underwent field sobriety exercises as well as a preliminary alcohol screening. He was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.The other driver,...
Comments / 0