ACLU of Kansas intervenes on behalf of voters in multiple counties ahead of primary election

‘This vote is final’: Lawmakers emphasize weight of Kansas amendment vote ahead of Tuesday election
Unlikely that amendment could be overturned or that court challenge would prevail, law professor says. Democratic members of the Kansas Legislature are already considering next steps if voters on Tuesday approve the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow politicians to ban abortion in the state. The vote, which has garnered...
Kansas voters receive text messages spouting lies about amendment vote
Voters across Kansas on Monday were receiving text messages containing inaccurate information about the constitutional amendment on Tuesday’s ballot. It’s not immediately clear where the text messages are coming from, but people statewide are receiving them. We’ve heard from more than a dozen readers who received the text as of Monday evening.
Kansas voters diving into first statewide referendum on abortion since Roe overturned
TOPEKA — Former Gov. Jeff Colyer pleaded with two dozen volunteers and staff Monday to push through exhaustion and the heat to seek last-minute votes for an amendment to the Kansas Constitution declaring no right to abortion existed in the state. Colyer, a pro-life Republican who lost the 2018...
Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling
TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab is refusing to turn over provisional ballot records in advance of the primary election, despite an appeals court ruling that says he is violating state open records law. Voting rights advocate Davis Hammett renewed his request for the records in hopes of...
KCTV 5
Kansans receive text message with misinformation about Amendment 2
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – There is some confusion today after quite a few people received a text message with misinformation about the Kansas amendment being voted on tomorrow. The messages concern Amendment 2, where voters will decide on abortion protections. The message states: “Women in KS are losing...
Voters line up out the door at Douglas County Elections office; Election Day is Tuesday
Douglas County voters showed up to the polls in droves Monday — the last opportunity to cast a ballot early, before Election Day. Despite long lines, poll workers kept the pace moving pretty quickly. But under state law, the cutoff time to vote early was noon Monday. Polls will be open for 12 hours on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Nikki Perry is a fourth-generation Kansan and the author of “Policing Sex in the Sunflower State: The Story of the Kansas State Industrial Farm for Women,” a […] The post Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas
WICHITA, Kansas — On the eve of the first state vote on abortion rights in the country since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the lawn signs in this quiet neighborhood of nearly identical, brick-and-beige homes hint at the strong feelings of people living inside. “Vote No” signs suggest...
Video: How they’re voting on Aug. 2
Several Lawrence community members have recently shared their stories with us about their personal reproductive health care decisions. For this collection of stories, we posted an online form seeking abortion stories from anyone who was willing to share their experience. Understanding that this can be a difficult life experience to share publicly, we offered anonymity, and two of our six sources took that option.
Two Lawrence churches vandalized ahead of Aug. 2 vote
Two Lawrence churches were vandalized overnight with pro-choice messaging on the eve of Kansas’ vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow the state Legislature to ban abortion. Victory Bible Church, 1942 Massachusetts St., was defaced at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, pastor Leo Barbee Jr. said. A security camera...
KMOV
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
$40,000 fine, roofer banned from Kansas
SALINA (KSNT) – A Saline County roofer and his company were temporarily banned from performing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $40,000 in penalties after violating consumer protection laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement on July 28 that Shaun Costello of Salina and his business Low Overhead Exterior LLC are […]
What might Kansas City and Wichita look like with an abortion ban? Look at western Kansas
HAYS — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther west,...
Kansas Stimulus Check Update ($250)
Inflation has soared 9.1% in June compared to 2021, and it is continuing on an expensive trend that's been causing negative impacts on households for a year. Though drivers seem to be finally getting some relief at the pump, gas, housing, and food prices have still been a heavy burden for many.
Follow the money: Who is funding Kansas abortion amendment ads?
It’s been hard to avoid: yard signs, robocalls, postcards in the mail, Facebook ads and commercials on TV and YouTube. All admonishing Kansans to vote on Aug. 2 on the Kansas abortion amendment that would add language to state’s constitution to take away a state constitutional right to an abortion.
KMBC.com
Court records reveal deeper glimpse into child custody case involving Eric Greitens
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Court records revealed Thursday show a deeper glimpse into the custody battle between Sheena Greitens and her ex-husband, former Missouri governor and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens. Sheena has accused her ex-husband of physical abuse against her and her sons. Eric has denied the claims of...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about a Biden/Trump rematch; Sen. Hawley & Gov. Parson
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Newly-released exclusive polling examines how voters feel about President Joe Biden. The SurveyUSA poll released Friday showed that the majority of Missouri voters would vote for former President Donald Trump over Biden if they faced off again. The survey also found that Biden’s approval rating is...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: New polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate races show frontrunners, but many undecideds
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Polling conducted a week before the Missouri primary has Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine as the top picks to square off in November to replace outgoing United States Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday has Schmitt taking 28% of the...
Kansas City mom says child was neglected at local daycare
FOX4 reached out to Refuge Kids Academy but our calls went unanswered. FOX4 also dropped by the business, but it was locked up.
Kansas governor warns passage of constitutional amendment will invite wave of abortion restrictions
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly warned passage of an amendment removing the right to abortion from the Kansas Constitution would prompt an emboldened Republican-led Legislature to pass new restraints on the right of women to control their reproductive health. “The amendment is written in such a way that the...
