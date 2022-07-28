ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Heat records could fall this week at Tahoe; Thunderstorms possible on weekend

2news.com

Storm Chances with Rain Likely

After a prolonged period of hot weather some cooler air will move in on Monday. As the weather pattern changes more moisture will move into northern Nevada as well. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 90’s with mostly cloudy skies and a thirty percent chance for rain and thunderstorms. The first half of the day will be dry in Reno, but the later half will pose a threat of storms. Most of the activity and the bulk of the rain will fall south of Highway 50 the next few days, but more moisture will move north over the next 48 hours. The ridge that brought as all of the heat this past week is finally moving east allowing for the wind flow and jet stream to change direction. The storms will follow the path of the jet stream and come up from the south on Sunday.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Increased chances of thunderstorms, showers for Truckee-Tahoe region

TRUCKEE, CALIF. — Chances have increased for showers and thunderstorms, weather officials said Saturday morning in a special statement. The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting thunderstorms for the Tahoe region on Sunday and last into Tuesday. The storm chances will also help bring above seasonal average temperatures back down into a more normal range.
TRUCKEE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend

Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
ENVIRONMENT
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections

STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Brush Fire on Red Rock Road

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, along with the Bureau of Land Management is working on containing a brush fire in Silver Lake off Red Rock Road. No structures are being threatened at the time. According to TMFR, they are making good progress on dealing with the blaze- which is estimated to be about 5 acres in size. They say the fire is not growing very quickly and has light to medium fuels.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 kayakers rescued after being stranded on Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE -- Crews rescued two kayakers Saturday night on Lake Tahoe. The North Lake Tahoe Fire Department says the kayakers were stranded after nightfall near Bonsai Rock, between Hidden Beach and Sand Harbor on the Nevada side of the lake. Crews located the kayakers in the water and brought them to Sand Harbor. Neither of the kayakers was injured. 
ACCIDENTS
8 News Now

How monsoons affect Lake Mead’s water level

Even with some areas of the Las Vegas Valley and the other regions around the lake receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain over the last couple of days, Lake Mead's water level has barely budged. It has not risen or dropped any more than in the previous days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
YREKA, CA
International Business Times

Fast-moving Wildfire In Northern California Forces Residents To Evacuate

The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched over 51,000...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stakeholders weigh in on Cascade to Meeks Trail

TAHOMA, Calif. — Following several informational workshops this summer, members of the community were given the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed Cascade to Meeks Trail. The Cascade to Meeks Trail was highlighted as a top priority in the 2020 State Route 89 Corridor Management Plan and would...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

