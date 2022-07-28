ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Body found at Salem Lake, officials investigating

By Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Salem Lake on Thursday morning after passersby found a body.

According to officials, the body was called in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. A female’s body was found in a creek near Salem Lake.

Investigators are working on the scene. They do not know the identity of the person or their cause of death at this time.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

