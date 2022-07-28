Body found at Salem Lake, officials investigating

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Salem Lake on Thursday morning after passersby found a body.

According to officials, the body was called in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. A female’s body was found in a creek near Salem Lake.

Investigators are working on the scene. They do not know the identity of the person or their cause of death at this time.

