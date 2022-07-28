Honeywell Gains On Strong Q2 Results; Beats Street Expectations

www.benzinga.com
After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
ZoomInfo Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Raised FY22 Guidance
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI reported second-quarter revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $267.1 million, beating the consensus of $252.75 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.21, beating the consensus of $0.17. The gross margin contracted by 18 bps to 82.4%. Income from operations declined 3.4% to $39.5 million, and margin fell by 872...
Recap: Axonics Q2 Earnings
Axonics AXNX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axonics beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.54. Revenue was up $23.11 million from the same period last...
Recap: Sterling Infrastructure Q2 Earnings
Sterling Infrastructure STRL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sterling Infrastructure beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $108.90 million from the same...
CF Industries Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
CF Industries Holdings CF reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CF Industries Holdings beat estimated earnings by 1.14%, reporting an EPS of $6.19 versus an estimate of $6.12. Revenue was up $1.80 billion from...
TransMedics Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
TransMedics Group TMDX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TransMedics Group missed estimated earnings by 17.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $12.35 million from the same...
Devon Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Devon Energy DVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 02:32 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Devon Energy beat estimated earnings by 9.28%, reporting an EPS of $2.59 versus an estimate of $2.37. Revenue was up $3.21 billion from the same...
ONE Gas: Q2 Earnings Insights
ONE Gas OGS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ONE Gas reported in-line EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $113.33 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Recap: Diamondback Energy Q2 Earnings
Diamondback Energy FANG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diamondback Energy beat estimated earnings by 6.8%, reporting an EPS of $7.07 versus an estimate of $6.62. Revenue was up $1.09 billion from the same...
Markel Earnings Preview
Markel MKL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Markel will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $20.88. Markel bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Recap: Radian Group Q2 Earnings
Radian Group RDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Radian Group beat estimated earnings by 74.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was down $864 thousand from the same...
Biomea Fusion: Q2 Earnings Insights
Biomea Fusion BMEA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biomea Fusion beat estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.6. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Earnings Outlook For Kite Realty Gr Trust
Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kite Realty Gr Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Kite Realty Gr Trust bulls will hope to...
Recap: Solaris Oilfield Infra Q2 Earnings
Solaris Oilfield Infra SOI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Solaris Oilfield Infra beat estimated earnings by 53.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $51.53 million from...
Recap: Comstock Res Q2 Earnings
Comstock Res CRK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Comstock Res beat estimated earnings by 9.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $517.65 million from the same...
A Preview Of Newpark Resources's Earnings
Newpark Resources NR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Newpark Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03. Newpark Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Asbury Automotive Group
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Asbury Automotive Group ABG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
