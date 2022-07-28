Garage “A Total Loss” Following Fire

On Saturday, July 30, at approximately 8:42 p.m., The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles. When deputies arrived on the scene, two individuals were injured in one vehicle, one 54-year-old female driver and one 37-year-old male passenger. The driver in the other vehicle, a 46-year-old male, was un-injured. The injured were transported to Riverview Health in Crookston with non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totaled. Alcohol was not a contributing factor.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO