Garage “A Total Loss” Following Fire

Alvarado Woman Cited Following 2 Vehicle Accident
Two people were injured in a 2 vehicle accident Saturday in Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Betty Simonson, 54, of Alvarado was cited for failure to yield the right of way. Police, ambulance, and fire officials responded to the crash at Highway 2 and Highway 75...
Two hurt in a car accident in Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are injured after a two car accident in Crookston on Saturday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a car accident involving two vehicles.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CROOKSTON POLICE, FIRE AND AMBULANCE RESPOND TO VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 2 & 75
On Saturday, July 30, at approximately 8:42 p.m., The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles. When deputies arrived on the scene, two individuals were injured in one vehicle, one 54-year-old female driver and one 37-year-old male passenger. The driver in the other vehicle, a 46-year-old male, was un-injured. The injured were transported to Riverview Health in Crookston with non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totaled. Alcohol was not a contributing factor.
Property Damage Reported at TRF Residence
Police responded to a Property Damage Call Friday in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, “it appears someone busted open the door to the residence” on the 400 block of Duluth Ave South. Police responded to the call just before 8 PM.
Single Vehicle Accident Reported at TRF Bank
No injuries reported following a single vehicle accident Thursday at a bank in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, a 2008 Chevy driven by Harlan Halvorson, of Thief River Falls jumped the curb, and struck the building at 208 Main Avenue North. There was an unknown amount of damage to the Wells Fargo building.
Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Man hurt after rollover crash in Cass County
(Arthur, ND) -- A Borup, Minnesota man is recovering after a rollover crash in a rural part of Cass County late Saturday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the 19-year-old lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue Southeast in Arthur around 3:44 p.m. Saturday. The car rolled through a ditch and into a field, catching fire due to the crash.
One man remains hospitalized after fiery crash Friday on I-94 in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – One man remains in the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on eastbound I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon, where the pickup burst into flames. The State Patrol says the driver of the pickup, 71-year-old Reed Satrom of Detroit Lakes, did not slow down in time and slammed into the semi, driven by Brant Jacobson, 45, from Harwood, N.D., who was uninjured in the crash.
Man killed in motorcycle crash south of Bemidji
A motorcyclist was killed after crashing in Hubbard County late Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 43-year-old Chad M. Nelson, of Bemidji, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northwest on Hwy. 200 near Hwy. 71 in Hendrickson Township around 11:30 p.m. when he entered the shoulder and crashed into the ditch.
Man arrested after stealing Bagley police car
BAGLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after breaking the side window of a Bagley police car, getting in and driving away with it. Shane Teigland, of Shevlin, Minn., is charged with felony theft of a firearm, first-degree DUI, fleeing a police officer and theft of a vehicle.
Vehicle fire at major Fargo intersection
(Fargo, ND) -- A vehicle is seriously damaged after it caught fire at a Fargo intersection. Firefighters say the blaze broke out Thursday morning near the intersection of Main Avenue and University Drive. No details have been released about possible injuries. Crews are working to determine the cause of the...
64-year-old Bemidji woman struck by vehicle
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 64-year-old woman is in critical conditions after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Bemidji. Law enforcement says it happened near Highway 197 and Paul Bunyan Drive, just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Authorities say 64-year-old Juanita Tesar of Bemidji was...
Sheriff’s Office Responds to Theft Call
Another theft reported over the weekend in rural Thief River Falls. This time it was north of the college. According to the report, a 220 amp Plenum heater, a log chain, and weed eater were taken from a locked shed. Pennington County deputies responded to the call just before 12:30...
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
Man found dead in Lake Bemidji State Park
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in a Minnesota State Park. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The cabin was at 3401 State Park Road NE in Bemidji.
UPDATE: no charges brought for death of two girls in house fire
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The cause is still considered undetermined and police they are not planning to file charges for the death of two young girls in a house fire in December, 2021. The blaze happened in Bemidji on December 23rd in a bedroom with medical oxygen tubing...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
One person stabbed at N. Moorhead park
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a north Moorhead park. Police say around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 they were called to Memorial Park in north Moorhead for a report of a stabbing. Officer say they found one person with a stab wound...
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
Bemidji man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County
HENDRICKSON TWP., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Bemidji man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near Highways 71 and 200 in Hendrickson Township in Hubbard County. That’s roughly 30 miles from Park Rapids. 43-year-old Chad Nelson, of Bemidji, was traveling on Highway 200 when the motorcycle ran off...
