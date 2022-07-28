FDA Accepts Acer's Inborn Metabolism Disorder Therapy Refiling For Review

www.benzinga.com
Cellectis Gets FDA Nod For Initial-Stage Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Study
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced clearance to Cellectis' CLLS Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of UCART20x22 for patients with relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (r/r NHL). The NatHaLi-01 study is a Phase 1/2a clinical trial designed to evaluate UCART20x22...
Aerie Shares Gain Following Patient Dosing In Late-Stage Dry Eye Disease Study
Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI has initiated patient dosing in the Phase 3 registrational COMET-3 study to evaluate AR-15512 ophthalmic solution as a treatment for the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED). COMET-3 study is a multi-center clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AR-15512 in patients with...
Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
Skunk Smell: Study Reveals Origin Of Marijuana's Distinctive Aroma
A study conducted by scientists in the United States revealed the reason behind the characteristic smell of marijuana, often compared to that of skunk urine. You don't have to be a smoker to recognize the special aroma that cannabis has: on the street or at a party; our sense of smell is heightened upon its scent.
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Unite To 'Change The Course' Of Neurological Disorder Impacting 6.5 Million Americans
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working toward eliminating infectious diseases and eradicating poverty in developing and under-developed countries. Gates took to Twitter this week to share details of another disease he is working to address.
Recap Of Monday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ ELDN Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate Tegoprubart for the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving a kidney transplant. Eledon shares traded in a range of $2.89 to $3.16 on a day volume of 31.27 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $3.03.
Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds
According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
10+ Non-Marijuana Plants, Herbs And Shrooms That Contain Cannabinoids
This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Apart from the endocannabinoids our body produces naturally to regulate and balance many processes such as immune response, communication between cells, appetite, and metabolism there is another type known as phytocannabinoids which are the cannabinoids produced by plants. These phytocannabinoids were believed to be produced only by cannabis plants but recent research has discovered that other plants also produce cannabinoids, in this article you'll read about the naturally occurring vegetation that produces them.
