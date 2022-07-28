Daily Biotech Pulse: GSK's Kidney Disease Drug Approved For Children, Tonix Pharma To Launch Monkeypox Vaccine Study In Kenya, Positive Effect Of Cyclerion's Schizophrenia Candidate

www.benzinga.com
Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds
According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
Recap Of Monday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ ELDN Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate Tegoprubart for the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving a kidney transplant. Eledon shares traded in a range of $2.89 to $3.16 on a day volume of 31.27 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $3.03.
Cellectis Gets FDA Nod For Initial-Stage Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Study
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced clearance to Cellectis' CLLS Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of UCART20x22 for patients with relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (r/r NHL). The NatHaLi-01 study is a Phase 1/2a clinical trial designed to evaluate UCART20x22...
Aerie Shares Gain Following Patient Dosing In Late-Stage Dry Eye Disease Study
Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI has initiated patient dosing in the Phase 3 registrational COMET-3 study to evaluate AR-15512 ophthalmic solution as a treatment for the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED). COMET-3 study is a multi-center clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AR-15512 in patients with...
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Unite To 'Change The Course' Of Neurological Disorder Impacting 6.5 Million Americans
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working toward eliminating infectious diseases and eradicating poverty in developing and under-developed countries. Gates took to Twitter this week to share details of another disease he is working to address.
'Healing With Cannabis:' This Book Delves Into Medical Marijuana And The Endocannabinoid System
Science writer Cheryl Pellerin recently launched a book titled “Healing with Cannabis” in 2020. The book is divided into two parts. The first one consists of a scientific (but not too technical) story of the endocannabinoid system, a billion-year-old system vertebrates have. It is responsible for regulating several basic functions of the body, and can be activated both by endocannabinoids, naturally created by the body, or by cannabinoids from the cannabis plant – when ingested.
Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
Winners and Losers From US Chip Restrictions On China
The U.S. weighed restricting access of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China, including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd, Reuters reports. The crackdown would involve barring the shipment of U.S. chipmaking equipment to factories in China that manufacture advanced NAND chips. Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF and SK...
