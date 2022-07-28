ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Daily Biotech Pulse: GSK's Kidney Disease Drug Approved For Children, Tonix Pharma To Launch Monkeypox Vaccine Study In Kenya, Positive Effect Of Cyclerion's Schizophrenia Candidate

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds

According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap Of Monday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ ELDN Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate Tegoprubart for the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving a kidney transplant. Eledon shares traded in a range of $2.89 to $3.16 on a day volume of 31.27 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $3.03.
Benzinga

Cellectis Gets FDA Nod For Initial-Stage Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Study

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced clearance to Cellectis' CLLS Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of UCART20x22 for patients with relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (r/r NHL). The NatHaLi-01 study is a Phase 1/2a clinical trial designed to evaluate UCART20x22...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Lederman
Benzinga

'Healing With Cannabis:' This Book Delves Into Medical Marijuana And The Endocannabinoid System

Science writer Cheryl Pellerin recently launched a book titled “Healing with Cannabis” in 2020. The book is divided into two parts. The first one consists of a scientific (but not too technical) story of the endocannabinoid system, a billion-year-old system vertebrates have. It is responsible for regulating several basic functions of the body, and can be activated both by endocannabinoids, naturally created by the body, or by cannabinoids from the cannabis plant – when ingested.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Benzinga

Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered

This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
TRAVEL
Benzinga

Winners and Losers From US Chip Restrictions On China

The U.S. weighed restricting access of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China, including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd, Reuters reports. The crackdown would involve barring the shipment of U.S. chipmaking equipment to factories in China that manufacture advanced NAND chips. Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF and SK...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy