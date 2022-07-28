www.tahoedailytribune.com
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
History series to feature ‘Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Resort Hope Valley continues its free Eastern Sierra history series this weekend featuring a 50-minute slideshow featuring “Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics.”. The event will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Wylder General Store located...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
thetahoeweekly.com
New eateries at Hyatt Regency
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nev., has added two new dining options. First is the open-air Nest Bar & Grill, located on the resort’s private beach, will offer lunch and dinner. Next is Dondero’s, an Italian dinner concept restaurant that will be available in the resort’s Sierra Cafe nightly between 5 and 9 p.m. during the summer.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Local agencies host Firewise education event Wednesday in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local agencies on Wednesday, Aug. 3, are joining forces to host an event for those interested in learning how to become a designated Firewise USA neighborhood. Firewise USA is a wildfire recognition program which provides a collaborative framework to help neighbors organize, plan, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left?
The nearly 600-acre marsh is key to restoring Lake Tahoe's clarity and fighting climate change.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stakeholders weigh in on Cascade to Meeks Trail
TAHOMA, Calif. — Following several informational workshops this summer, members of the community were given the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed Cascade to Meeks Trail. The Cascade to Meeks Trail was highlighted as a top priority in the 2020 State Route 89 Corridor Management Plan and would...
villagelife.com
Grow For It! Beat the heat
Hotter summers and less rain make us rethink the plants we want in our gardens. Heat-tolerant, water-wise plants are just as charming and beautiful as our water-loving plants. First consider native California plants. Due to our Mediterranean climate, most native plants fit the heat-resistant, drought-tolerant requirement. Calscape.org was developed by the California Native Plant Society and is a great resource for native plants. Explore the website for planting guides, plant selection and garden planning.
2news.com
Brush Fire on Red Rock Road
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, along with the Bureau of Land Management is working on containing a brush fire in Silver Lake off Red Rock Road. No structures are being threatened at the time. According to TMFR, they are making good progress on dealing with the blaze- which is estimated to be about 5 acres in size. They say the fire is not growing very quickly and has light to medium fuels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Push to incorporate depends on Incline Village residents
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Todd Lowe was rowing his dingy around Lake Tahoe when he came upon locals pouring buckets of lake water back into the lake as a metaphorical Tahoe Tea Party revolt against the unfair property taxes placed on Incline Village homeowners. “That was the beginning of...
SFGate
Treasures from 1857 'Ship of Gold' shipwreck showing in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A mysterious daguerreotype of a woman and a pair of jeans possibly made by Levi Strauss himself are among nearly 1,000 Gold Rush-era treasures recovered from the fabled “Ship of Gold” now on display in Reno. Since their recovery between the late 1980s...
SFGate
Want Your Own Theme Park? This $4M Castle Comes With Carnival Rides
Bumper cars, an aluminum zoo, and a castle are all available on one California property. On the market for $3,995,000, Amador Castle in Jackson, CA, offers almost 30 acres of possibilities. “When people first walk up there, it’s just shock and awe. But a lot of people don’t realize how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Sinclair in Sparks Offers $2.38 Gas for Two Hours on Monday
Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours. The owners, who also own India Kabab & Curry, say they want to help people out, just like when they offered free meals during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the average price...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heat wave losing its grip; Thunderstorms, showers in Tahoe forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sunday will be the last day of above average temperatures for the Lake Tahoe Basin, but it also marks a week of possible rain showers and thunderstorms. The cloud cover Saturday in South Lake Tahoe helped keep the high temperature (89) below 90 and...
FOX Reno
Fourth Annual Garlic Fest happening July 30
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Jolene Cook and Crystal Leon join Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to discuss the 4th Annual Garlic Fest this weekend. More information can be found at their Facebook page.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Angel of Tahoe’ Lisa Maloff passes away at 93
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff passed away on Thursday, July 28. She was 93. South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has ordered the city flags be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Maloff, one of South Lake Tahoe’s most prolific philanthropists who donated millions to Tahoe communities.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rear-End Crash Kills Lake Tahoe Golf Cart Driver
The driver of a golf cart in Tahoe City traveling along westbound Highway 28 was struck in a rear-end crash by a motor vehicle and killed on July 26. The accident involved a Tahoe City Downtown Association golf cart near the exit for Grove Street close to the golf course, which was being driven by a man from Kings Beach, identified as in his 50s. The collision into the back of the golf cart caused the man to be ejected, which resulted in fatal injuries.
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Music legends booked for Truckee concerts
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee will be rocking next month as legendary funk innovator George Clinton continues his farewell tour by playing at the Truckee River Regional Park’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater. At age 81, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is wrapping up a music career that...
2news.com
Negotiating from the Shadows: Man Behind Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center
It's one of the of biggest economic drivers in Northern Nevada: the massive industrial park just east of Reno, home to Tesla, Switch, Google, Walmart and more than 100 other big businesses. While we hear about the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center all the time, there's a story behind this giant piece of Nevada's economy that we hadn't heard about: the never-been-told story of its owner, Roger Norman.
Comments / 0