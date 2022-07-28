COVID-19 numbers up in Horry County hospitals, but not as bad as last summer

MYRTLE BEACH — A car accident took the life of a Horry County resident just outside of Myrtle Beach on July 26. Mark Gasque, 41, of Myrtle Beach, drove his 2011 GMC Savannah across the centerline on State Highway 707 at David's Lane, where he then ran off the road to the left and struck a ditch. The accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. on July 26.

