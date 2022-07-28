COVID-19 numbers up in Horry County hospitals, but not as bad as last summer

www.wbtw.com
Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
wpde.com
Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
WMBF
Horry County crews capture runaway horse causing traffic delays
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County responded to calls about a horse on the loose Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of East Cox Ferry Road and Conway Plantation Drive shortly after 10:15 a.m. following reports of the runaway animal.
Lawsuit: Riptydz in Myrtle Beach didn’t properly pay wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Riptydz in Myrtle Beach failed to properly pay wages to employees in violation of the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act, according to a lawsuit filed July 22. The lawsuit claims Riptydz illegally deducted tips from employees’ wages and also forced employees to do non-tipped work at a pay rate […]
Man convicted in 2019 Horry County murder case, sentenced to life in prison
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury has convicted a 34-year-old man in the 2019 killing of a man in Horry County, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Darrell Demarcus Land, 34, of Blythewood, a suburb of Columbia, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after he was found guilty of murder and possession […]
Robeson County deputies investigating apparent homicide near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whiteville Road, Wilkins confirmed. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
Deputies look for person after deadly shooting at Florence County Travelodge
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County investigators have released a surveillance photo of a person who they say “may have knowledge” about a deadly shooting on July 24 at the Travelodge on West Palmetto Street. Tyrelle Antonio Scott, 28, of Timmonsville, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the early morning shooting, according to […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
State of S.C. has $46.2 million in unclaimed funds for Horry County residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (July 28, 2022) – State Treasurer Curtis Loftis may be looking for you. That’s because his office has more than $46.2 million in unclaimed funds that belong to people living in Horry County. “Did you know one in 10 people have unclaimed funds? An important part...
Crash sends car into pond off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Saturday evening sent a car into a pond off Highway 17 Bypass near Seaboard Street. A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going into the water near Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. Evans said everyone appeared to […]
wpde.com
Crash blocks Hwy 501 at Waccamaw River Bridge
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash on Highway 501 bypass was blocking traffic Saturday morning. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation reported the crash was blocking northbound traffic at Waccamaw River Bridge. Traffic cameras showed cars backed up to Cox Ferry Road around 11:20 a.m. Lanes were reopened...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Conway crash
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday night in Conway, according to an announcement Friday afternoon from Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. The crash happened at 3345 W. Hwy 501. Robert Lawrence, a pedestrian, died at the scene, according to Bellamy. He was from Georgia, but […]
Myrtle Beach officials speak on Mustang Week’s final year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After 21 years, the annual Mustang Week is taking its last ride through Myrtle Beach. Since its inception in 2001, Mustang Week has united hundreds of cars and thousands of spectators for a week to celebrate the vehicles they love. Brad Worley is an original staff member of Mustang Week. […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
74-year-old man drowns in Pawleys Island, coroner says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 74-year-old man died Thursday after a drowning incident on the beach in Pawleys Island, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The incident happened off of Atlantic Avenue, Ridgeway said. The man’s name has not been released. The man died after he was taken to a hospital, Ridgeway said. […]
wbtw.com
Normal start to the beginning of August
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple of stray showers and thunderstorms floated through our area over the course of the day today, but a calm night lies ahead. Temperatures will continue to be muggy and above normal. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-70s widespread. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy.
The Post and Courier
Driver dies in fatal car accident outside Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH — A car accident took the life of a Horry County resident just outside of Myrtle Beach on July 26. Mark Gasque, 41, of Myrtle Beach, drove his 2011 GMC Savannah across the centerline on State Highway 707 at David's Lane, where he then ran off the road to the left and struck a ditch. The accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. on July 26.
Crews respond to fire at funeral home in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews battled a structure fire at a funeral home in Kingstree on Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported at Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home off of North Brooks Street. Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the front of the building. A portion […]
wpde.com
Investigation underway after person hospitalized with gunshot wound in Conway: Police
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after responding to reports of a gunshot victim around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to a release from Conway Police Dept. The incident happened in the area of 12th Avenue and Elm Street, but made their way to a nearby gas station, the Speedway on Highway 701 and Main Street.
'That was a dinosaur.' Brunswick County neighborhood runs into issues saying see you later to lurking alligator
Running across an alligator is nothing new in the South, especially for those who live near a body of water. But how do you get rid of one? Some Brunswick County neighbors said they've had trouble saying, "See you later." Carol Wollery has lived in her Brunswick County home for...
