City Sets Record Fuel Rate for Lakeland Electric Starting Sept. 1
Driven by an imperfect storm of hot weather, rising natural gas prices and transportation bottlenecks, Lakeland city commissioners today adopted a record fuel adjustment rate for Lakeland Electric customers of $75 per 1,000 kWh. The new rate, which was passed unanimously, takes effect Sept. 1. Since 1973, commissioners have reviewed...
Raises Approved for Polk Public School Employees
Polk County Public School teachers, support staff and other union employees received a raise this month, which will show up in their Aug. 30 paycheck; non-union employees are set to receive raises on Sept. 30 that are retroactive to July 1. The new contract with the Polk Education Association (PEA)...
Note From the Publisher: Our Voter Guide Is Online
It’s election season. The primary election — where quite a few races will be decided — is Aug. 23, less than a month away, and the general election is Nov. 8. To help you prepare, LkldNow has published our Voter Guide 2022. We plan to continually update...
Affordable Apartments Planned For Westgate Neighborhood
A 96-unit apartment complex is planned for the Westgate neighborhood, south of George Jenkins Boulevard and west of Lake Beulah, and should bring new affordable housing to the area, city officials said at Monday morning’s Lakeland City Commission meeting. “This subject property was originally platted as part of the...
Forum Videos & News Links
Check videos from local candidate forums below. Drop us a line if we’re missing videos from local forums that you know of. School Board and Polk County judge candidates, NAACP Lakeland, July 5. School Board candidates, County Citizens Defending Freedom, July 16. Florida House candidates Jennifer Canady and Phillip...
Virginia “Ginny” Smith Lewis, 89
Virginia “Ginny” Smith Lewis, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Lakeland, FL. Ginny was born on October 27, 1932, in Ramsey, New Jersey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, John Arthur “Art” Lewis, her father,...
Florida House of Representatives
Three Florida House districts includes portions of Lakeland, but there are elections in just two of them. Rep. Melony Bell, a Republican whose District 49 includes parts of south Lakeland, was re-elected without opposition. The two Lakeland-area House races on the Aug. 23 primary ballot each involve two Republican candidates....
Florida Senate
Under the latest reapportionment of the Florida Legislature, Lakeland is split between two Senate districts:. District 12 includes all of Lakeland north of the Polk Parkway as well as most of Polk County north of State Road 60. District 47 includes all of Lakeland and its suburbs south of the...
Virginia “Ginny” Hester, 75
Virginia “Ginny” Hester, 75, of Lakeland, FL went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday July 24, 2022. Born in Lakeland on June 14, 1947, Ginny was a lifelong resident of Lakeland. She is survived by her husband Ray Hester; her daughter Carmen Butfiloski (Ed), Gainesville, FL; son Brannen Hester (Nina), Commerce, GA; grandchildren Eddie & Alyssa Butfiloski, & Robby, Audrey & Savannah Hester; her brother Robert Bryant (Pat) and niece Michelle Heil. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Wayne and Stella Bryant. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends.
Kathleen McClory Floyd, 88
Kathleen McClory Floyd, of Lakeland, Florida, died surrounded by the warmth of her loving children, on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia and attended Immaculata College. Kathleen demonstrated that, in addition to her fiery wit, humor, and her stunningly good looks, she was also a gifted intellectual and a first-class athlete, serving as a point guard on the college basketball team. She was the perfect package of a human being, wrapped in short blonde hair, dotted with bright ocean blue eyes. Frederick Floyd met his wife on the shore at Sea Isle City by walking Kathleen’s mother home from Mass each day. Kathleen and Fred fell in love immediately. The two built a family and a home together, scattering a lifetime of memories across the Eastern Seaboard and raising their nine children in the cities of Moorestown, New Jersey, and Lakeland, Florida.
Brian Lamar Brady, 48
Brian Lamar Brady passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the age of 48 – four years after being diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. His strength and perseverance gave him twice as much time on this earth than doctors expected. He was born on...
Bobbie Jean Strickland, 93
Bobbie Jean Strickland age 93, Lakeland, Florida passed away on July 26, 2022 at the Hospice Care Unit in Lake Wales, Florida. Bobbie was born in Aiken, S.C to Horace and Eddie Mae Warren on July 11, 1929. She attended high school in Kibbee, GA and graduated in 1946. Bobbie was a homemaker and enjoyed her garden, cooking, and serving her church.
Voter Guide 2022
Presenting LkldNow’s Voter Guide, 2022. We hope you find this guide valuable to research candidates who aspire to represent Lakeland residents in Congress, the Legislature and Polk County offices. Click the links for the races you’re interested in. These articles will be updated regularly through election season. Primary...
Read It in the Morning Paper: Burlington Coat Factory, County Garbage
BURLINGTON COAT FACTORY is leaving its anchor location at Lakeland Square mall and moving across U.S. 98 this fall to Shoppes of Lakeland alongside retailers like Target and Ashley Furniture. COUNTY GARBAGE: County commissioners are again raising concerns about garbage collection in unincorporated western Polk amid rising homeowner complaints this...
Tom Michael “Mike” Louie Jr, 58
Tom Michael (Mike) Louie, Jr., 58, passed away tragically on July 7th. He was born on May 1, 1964, in Jacksonville, Fl., and was a longtime resident of Lakeland. Mike was married for 37 years to the love of his life, Virginia, whom he called his “everything.” They have two children, Michael, and Zachary. Their five grandchildren were the light of Mike’s life. For over 30 years, Mike was a dedicated, passionate, and creative executive in leadership roles with hospitality-minded companies such as The Walt Disney Company, Pizza Hut, and Arby’s. As a University of Georgia alumnus (Class of 1985), he was a loyal and enthusiastic Dawgs fan. Mike was thrilled to see his Dawgs win two National Championships in his lifetime.
Part 5: Grady Judd Celebrates Another Anniversary This Year: 50 Years of Marriage
Fifty is an important number in Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s life this year. In addition to 2022 marking his 50th anniversary at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 16, Marisa and Grady Judd will celebrate 50 years of marriage. The couple met when they were 17...
City Mulls Tax Increase to Hire More Police and Firefighters
Lakeland city commissioners are considering raising property taxes from $5.43 to $5.76 per $1,000 of assessed value in order to hire 13 additional police officers — the police chief had asked for 31 — and hire 12 firefighters for a planned new fire station north of I-4. A decision comes in September. If the higher rate is approved, city taxes would rise about $33 for a homestead assessed at $100,000, The Ledger reports. ALSO: City of Lakeland news release.
Part 4: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Becomes a National Figure
As Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s star rose during the 2000s, so did his political cachet. He has spent time in Washington, D.C., at The White House and at local campaign stops with several presidents. Those meetings stretch back to the early 1980s, when President Jimmy Carter came to Polk County to fish and shook hands with a young aspiring Polk County Sheriff’s captain.
COVID Positive Testing Rate in Polk Climbs to 23%
The proportion of people in Polk County whose COVID-19 tests turn out positive is nearly one in four, which is higher than the state average, Fox 13 News reports. While the prevalent Omicron variants are not as virulent as previous strains, patients say it’s no picnic. Reporter Ken Suarez interviews Lakeland Regional Health’s Dr. Hal Escowitz and two recent victims: Kimberly Moore of LkldNow and Terry Coney of the NAAPC. ALSO: The Ledger | LkldNow tracking chart |
Video: NAACP Candidate Forum – Jennifer Canady and Phillip Walker, Florida House District 50
Jennifer Canady and Phillip Walker, Republican candidates for Florida House of Representatives District 50, which includes most of Lakeland, agreed more than they disagreed tonight in a forum at The Well, a midtown business and cultural center. The forum was hosted by the NAACP Lakeland Branch. The race is on the Aug. 23 ballot and all voters in the district (see a map here) can vote regardless of party registration because there is no Democratic candidate in the race. Here is LkldNow’s live video stream from the event:
