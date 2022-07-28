Florida House of Representatives

www.lkldnow.com
floridapolitics.com
Florida Influencer Poll: Charlie Crist, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna primed for Primary wins
Influencers also sound off on the state and federal races they're keeping their eyes on. Who will win the Republican Primaries in Florida’s 13th and 15th Congressional Districts? Who will come out on top in the Democratic Primary for Governor? And who will not be running for President in two years?
Seven of Florida’s Republican Representatives Voted Against Banning Ownership of Lions and Tigers – Is This a Priority?
It seems that politicians in America may have lost sight of what's most important - on July 28 members of the House voted on a bill HR263 - The Big Cat Public Safety Act, intended to introduce a ban on the private ownership of lions and tigers in the United States.
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design
Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Note From the Publisher: Our Voter Guide Is Online
It’s election season. The primary election — where quite a few races will be decided — is Aug. 23, less than a month away, and the general election is Nov. 8. To help you prepare, LkldNow has published our Voter Guide 2022. We plan to continually update...
Florida Senate
Under the latest reapportionment of the Florida Legislature, Lakeland is split between two Senate districts:. District 12 includes all of Lakeland north of the Polk Parkway as well as most of Polk County north of State Road 60. District 47 includes all of Lakeland and its suburbs south of the...
Florida tells school superintendents to ignore some guidelines from federal government
ORLANDO, Fla. — State education leaders are telling school districts to ignore certain new guidelines from the federal government. The guidelines were meant to provide more clarity on sex discrimination under Title IX. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz sent a letter...
floridapolitics.com
Talk about ‘fake news’ — a look into Florida Power & Light’s covert campaign against the free press
A tale of espionage, subversion, and ‘ghost’ candidates. I mean, how the hell do you monetize it? Even worse, what if it gets in the way of the right people having the right power?. That’s why a well-ordered country needs a well-ordered media. You know, like in China....
City Sets Record Fuel Rate for Lakeland Electric Starting Sept. 1
Driven by an imperfect storm of hot weather, rising natural gas prices and transportation bottlenecks, Lakeland city commissioners today adopted a record fuel adjustment rate for Lakeland Electric customers of $75 per 1,000 kWh. The new rate, which was passed unanimously, takes effect Sept. 1. Since 1973, commissioners have reviewed...
U.S. House of Representatives
For years, Lakeland was represented by one member of the U.S. House of Representatives. After this year’s realignment of districts, Lakeland is split nearly in half. District 15 covers all of Lakeland west of Florida Avenue and U.S. 98 N. District 18 covers the other half. The Districts. District...
Addison Davis discusses new laws’ effect on teachers
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis spoke with Evan Donovan about the effect of new laws on the upcoming school year. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.
LGBTQ community could decide Florida governor’s race, GLAAD poll says
A new political poll of Florida voters by GLAAD said the state's governor's race might be decided by LGBTQ voters.
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
wlrn.org
An incumbent Florida senator faces heated Democratic primary race in redrawn South Florida district
A heated Democratic primary race for a redrawn South Florida Senate seat is pitting an incumbent legislative leader against a challenger with a decade-long career in local government. Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat elected in 2016, is trying to hold onto her seat after the makeup of...
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
Virginia “Ginny” Smith Lewis, 89
Virginia “Ginny” Smith Lewis, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Lakeland, FL. Ginny was born on October 27, 1932, in Ramsey, New Jersey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, John Arthur “Art” Lewis, her father,...
floridapolitics.com
TV ad says ‘liberal’ Carol Whitmore has nothing in common with Ron DeSantis
Jason Bearden labels incumbent opponet as a pro-choice liberal. A TV ad slams Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore as a “pro-choice liberal” with “no place in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ party.”. “DeSantis cut taxes. Carol Whitmore raised taxes,” a narrator states. “DeSantis is pro-life. Whitmore is pro-choice.”...
Florida To Get Transportation Resilience Money
Florida will get $70 million this fiscal year to address the effects of climate change on transportation infrastructure and evacuation routes as part of a new federal program. In all, the program could send $364 million to the state for such projects over five years.
floridapolitics.com
12 of 14 Central Florida GOP congressional candidates say they believe Donald Trump won in 2020
12 of 14 Republican candidates in a forum said they believe Joe Biden did not win. There is no shortage of Republican congressional candidates in Central Florida who still believe that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and the real winner, President Joe Biden, did not. At a...
Gov. DeSantis appoints Moore to Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that a resident of Havana was appointed to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners.
