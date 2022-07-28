U.S. House of Representatives

www.lkldnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
CBS News
Facing South Florida: U.S. Congressional District 27 Democratic Primary - Pt. 1
Jim DeFede focuses on the upcoming Democratic primary for U.S. Congress District 27, currently held by freshman Republican Maria Elvira Salazar. State Senator Annette Taddeo is running against Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell.
Mitch McConnell faces rare defeat as U.S. Senate Democrats forge climate, drug bill
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose legislative skills have torpedoed many Democratic priorities, suffered a rare defeat himself this week, when Democrats thwarted his plan to block their new $430 billion drugs and energy bill.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
18 Republicans — including MTG, Matt Gaetz, and Lauren Boebert — voted against Sweden and Finland joining NATO
Eighteen Republican lawmakers in a Monday vote opposed Finland and Sweden joining NATO. The vote passed easily, but "nay" voters included several far-right GOP members. The House vote was symbolic; the US portion of the approval process takes place in the Senate.
Georgia Senate showdown: Herschel Walker says he ‘can take the hits’ from Raphael Warnock and Democrats
EXCLUSIVE: After facing a barrage of ads the past two months portraying him as unqualified to represent Georgia in the Senate, Republican nominee Herschel Walker is pushing back against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and allied groups backing the incumbent senator. Walker on Thursday went up with his first general election...
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate
Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
Ex-Sen. David Perdue says he has 'differences' with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, but wants to 'help' him beat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race
David Perdue said he wants to "help" Brian Kemp defeat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race. "Governor Kemp and I have differences. There's no doubt about that," he said on a recent podcast. Perdue, with the backing of Trump, unsuccessfully challenged Kemp in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Former Georgia...
Indiana House passes $80M in family support, $1B in taxpayer relief
(The Center Square) – In a nearly unanimous vote, the Indiana House of Representatives today passed HB 1001, worth about $80 million in support for mothers and children, plus $1 billion in taxpayer relief requested by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The bill, authored by Rep. Sharon Negle, R-Attica, passed 98-3.
GOP's Chances of Beating Dems for Senate Control With 4 Months to Election
Polls and recent historical precedent show Republicans have a good shot at taking control of the upper chamber of Congress in the November 8 midterm election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
Senate GOP backtracks after veterans bill firestorm
Republican leaders are promising a veterans' health care bill blocked by most of their members will pass this week, even as some still blame Democrats for the blockade.
Jon Stewart Lashes Out After GOP Senators Block Veterans’ Health Legislation: “F— The Republican Caucus”
Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Appearing at a press conference on Capitol Hill, Jon Stewart called out Republicans by name for blocking legislation to extend health care benefits to veterans exposed to toxins from burn pits. In expletive-laden remarks, Stewart said, “Ain’t this a bitch? America’s heroes, who fought in our wars, outside sweating their asses off, while these mother-f—ers sit in the air conditioning, walled off from any of it.” Stewart cited a tweet from Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), in which he wrote of an event on Wednesday, “I was honored to join @the_uso today and make...
NFL・
BET
Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race
The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democratic Rep. Sanchez said she flipped off the GOP side during congressional baseball game after hearing a 'misogynistic comment' from a fan
"It wasn't the team," Sánchez later clarified. "It was an obnoxious fan who shouts misogynistic shit at me every single year."
Burn Pit Bill Loses Support From Senate GOP — Here’s Who Voted No on It
The House and Senate previously passed a bill that would expand healthcare and other benefits to veterans who suffered toxic exposure to burn pits. The bill was stalled after some minor changes were made. After lawmakers came together once again to vote on the new version of the multi-billion dollar bill, it was turned down. Who voted no on the burn pit bill?
Washington Examiner
House Democrats pour cold water on proposed stock trading ban
As House Democrats reportedly prepare to introduce legislation prohibiting members of Congress and their spouses from trading stocks, some lawmakers from their own party are raising questions about the bill and downplaying its chances of being enacted. Top House Democrats, led by House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), are...
Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation. A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LkldNow
Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.https://www.lkldnow.com/
Comments / 0