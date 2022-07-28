U.S. House of Representatives

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Appearing at a press conference on Capitol Hill, Jon Stewart called out Republicans by name for blocking legislation to extend health care benefits to veterans exposed to toxins from burn pits. In expletive-laden remarks, Stewart said, “Ain’t this a bitch? America’s heroes, who fought in our wars, outside sweating their asses off, while these mother-f—ers sit in the air conditioning, walled off from any of it.” Stewart cited a tweet from Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), in which he wrote of an event on Wednesday, “I was honored to join @the_uso today and make...

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO