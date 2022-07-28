ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosedale, MD

Deceased male found in Rosedale vehicle fire

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

WMVFC ambulance involved in overnight crash

WHITE MARSH, MD—A White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company ambulance was involved in an accident overnight. WMVFC officials say that, at around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, one of its medic units was transporting a patient to a hospital under non-emergency conditions. Upon approaching the Route 40 and Route 43...
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rosedale, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Rosedale, MD
Rosedale, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Investigation underway in deadly Cecil County boat explosion

BALTIMORE -- State officials are asking for witnesses after a person died in a boat explosion over the weekend on the Bohemia River in Cecil County.The Charlestown Fire Company said units responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Veasey Cove for the fiery explosion. There, an unidentified person was declared dead on the scene. A second person on the scene was rescued by another boater, officials said. Smoke could be seen from as far as the North East River, according to the fire company. The cause of the explosion is unclear.Maryland Natural Resources Police are now investigating the incident.Anyone with information or photos is asked to email Natural Resources police by emailing NRP.Tips@maryland.gov or calling 410-260-8888.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

One person dead following fiery crash in Baltimore's Oliver neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A person has died in a fiery crash on a residential street in East Baltimore, according to authorities.An officer working in East Baltimore saw smoke from the fire site and went to investigate the source of the flames around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said.The officer found a vehicle engulfed in flames under some trees and shrubs, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site a short time later and declared the driver of the vehicle dead, police said.Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. They are also looking to identify that person's next of kin, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the fatal vehicle collision should contact CRASH team investigators at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#The Csx Railroad Crossing#Pixabay
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Chicken House Collapse ID'd By Coroner, OSHA Investigating

A man suffocated to death and seven others were hurt when a building collapsed in Adams County on Friday, July 29, authorities say. Jose Rojas Flores, 53, of Harrisburg, died of accidental traumatic asphyxia at the scene of the chicken house collapse at Hillandale Farms in the 300 block of Spicer Road, Tyrone Township that happened just before 7:30 a.m., according to Adams County coroner Pat Felix and Pennsylvania state police.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 43

2 firefighters injured in York fire

YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
YORK, PA
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks: New Cut Road in Kingsville to be resurfaced

KINGSVILLE, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday announced the resurfacing of New Cut Road in Kingsville. New Cut Road connects Harford Road to Belair Road. It is an aging corridor for which Councilman Marks has continually advocated improvements. “I am delighted this deteriorating road is receiving the attention...
KINGSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report

The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy