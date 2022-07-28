Deceased male found in Rosedale vehicle fire

www.nottinghammd.com
Nottingham MD
WMVFC ambulance involved in overnight crash
WHITE MARSH, MD—A White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company ambulance was involved in an accident overnight. WMVFC officials say that, at around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, one of its medic units was transporting a patient to a hospital under non-emergency conditions. Upon approaching the Route 40 and Route 43...
Two Teens Injured in Hit and Run Hospitalized in Stable Condition
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating a hit-and-run that sent two teens to...
Person found dead in vehicle fire in East Baltimore
Officers found a person dead in their car after it was in engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., an officer was on patrol when he saw smoke in the 1500 block of E. Preston Street.
Baltimore Officer Follows Smoke Cloud, Discovers Fatal Crash
One is dead after a vehicle erupted into flames following a crash in Baltimore, authorities say. The victim was found after an officer on patrol noticed smoke in the 1500 block of East Preston Street around 2:20 p.m., Sunday, July 31, according to Baltimore police. Upon arrival at the scene,...
Ambulance destroyed in crash on Rt. 40 in White Marsh overnight
An ambulance that was taking a patient to a hospital was destroyed in an overnight crash along Pulaski Highway in White Marsh.
Vehicle Catches Fire In The Middle Of Montgomery County Highway
Traffic lanes on a Maryland Highway have been shut down in Montgomery County after a vehicle fire, authorities say. Officials were working to contain the vehicle fire in the middle of Southbound 270 just before Shady Grove Road around 1:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Authorities say...
Investigation underway in deadly Cecil County boat explosion
BALTIMORE -- State officials are asking for witnesses after a person died in a boat explosion over the weekend on the Bohemia River in Cecil County.The Charlestown Fire Company said units responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Veasey Cove for the fiery explosion. There, an unidentified person was declared dead on the scene. A second person on the scene was rescued by another boater, officials said. Smoke could be seen from as far as the North East River, according to the fire company. The cause of the explosion is unclear.Maryland Natural Resources Police are now investigating the incident.Anyone with information or photos is asked to email Natural Resources police by emailing NRP.Tips@maryland.gov or calling 410-260-8888.
One person dead following fiery crash in Baltimore's Oliver neighborhood
BALTIMORE -- A person has died in a fiery crash on a residential street in East Baltimore, according to authorities.An officer working in East Baltimore saw smoke from the fire site and went to investigate the source of the flames around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said.The officer found a vehicle engulfed in flames under some trees and shrubs, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site a short time later and declared the driver of the vehicle dead, police said.Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. They are also looking to identify that person's next of kin, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the fatal vehicle collision should contact CRASH team investigators at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Man Killed In Chicken House Collapse ID'd By Coroner, OSHA Investigating
A man suffocated to death and seven others were hurt when a building collapsed in Adams County on Friday, July 29, authorities say. Jose Rojas Flores, 53, of Harrisburg, died of accidental traumatic asphyxia at the scene of the chicken house collapse at Hillandale Farms in the 300 block of Spicer Road, Tyrone Township that happened just before 7:30 a.m., according to Adams County coroner Pat Felix and Pennsylvania state police.
Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
Dirt bike rider killed in West Baltimore crash
A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash in west Baltimore Saturday evening. Baltimore police said it happened at about 8:13 p.m. on West Franklin Street near North Fulton.
Baltimore Man Driving On Suspended License Arrested After Vehicle Search
A Baltimore man driving on a suspended license was arrested after officers found a large quantity of suspected drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Hanover, authorities say. Tavon Sprye Sr., 39, was pulled over for registration and moving violations in the area of Coca-Cola Drive and MD...
2 firefighters injured in York fire
YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: New Cut Road in Kingsville to be resurfaced
KINGSVILLE, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday announced the resurfacing of New Cut Road in Kingsville. New Cut Road connects Harford Road to Belair Road. It is an aging corridor for which Councilman Marks has continually advocated improvements. “I am delighted this deteriorating road is receiving the attention...
Police: Thieves target cars at Howard County's Centennial Lake Park
Thieves are breaking into cars at Centennial Park in Howard County to steal credit cards, which they turn around and rack up huge bills on at local stores before the victims notice their gone.
MISSING: Man seen in Pikesville area
Baltimore County police are asking for help finding a 34-year-old man. Robert Oluwayinka Dixon was last seen in the Pikesville area.
Man Found Dead in Burning Car on Pulaski Highway
BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a burning...
Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report
The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
34-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Early Mondy Morning in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating an overnight shooting in the city’s northwest...
Bay Net
Two Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Collision On Budds Creek Road
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On July 28, at approximately 7:18 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with multiple subjects trapped on Budds Creek Road in the area of Sarum Manor Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one in...
