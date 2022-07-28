Feds: Latin Count gang member convicted in two killings

www.wane.com
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
Man Killed Worker at Original Maxwell Street After Claiming He Was Disrespected: Prosecutors
A customer at a West Side hotdog stand claimed he was disrespected by an employee before returning with a gun and killing the worker, Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday. Joseph Freeman got into an argument with the worker, Jose Adalid Celis Gonzalez, at the Original Maxwell Street restaurant...
wcsjnews.com
Man Sentenced on Cannabis Charge in Grundy Co.
A Will County man was recently sentenced in a Grundy County court case. In March of 2021, Scott Erickson, 28, of Wilmington was charged with manufacturing and delivering between 2000 and 5000 grams of cannabis, a class one felony; unlawful possession of cannabis between 2000 and 5000 grams, a class two felony and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a class three felony.
fox32chicago.com
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
WSPY NEWS
Warrenville man charged in shooting death of brother in Aurora
A Warrenville man is being charged with murder in the shooting death of his brother in Aurora early Monday morning. 19-year-old Gabriel Garcia was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service on Tuesday. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that Gabriel Garcia and his brother David Garcia were arguing at...
cwbchicago.com
A challenge to fight outside a West Town bar ended with a man outnumbered and critically stabbed, prosecutors say
A challenge to take a West Town bar argument “outside” ended with a man being outnumbered and stabbed in the neck a few days before Thanksgiving. Prosecutors filed charges against one of the alleged attackers yesterday. Around 2:50 a.m. on November 21, police and paramedics responding to a...
cwbchicago.com
Murder, electronic monitoring, Chicago’s top cop, an acquittal, guns, pot, a viral video, Lollapalooza, questions about prosecutorial decisions, and a dumbfounded judge. This story has it all.
It’s difficult to imagine a story that better captures the state of law enforcement in Chicago than this one. A man who was singled out by the Chicago police superintendent as an example of an alleged murderer who should not have been released on electronic monitoring, only to be found not guilty six months later, allegedly ran from a crashed car in the Loop on Thursday evening, leaving behind a bag containing $8,000 in marijuana and a loaded handgun with an auto-fire switch and an extended magazine attached.
enewspf.com
Latin Count Gang Member Convicted of Gang Related Activity Resulting in the Murders of a 16-Year Old and 33 Year-Old
Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Eduardo Luciano, 34, of Hammond, Indiana, a member of the Hammond faction of the Latin Counts, a criminal street gang which originated in Chicago, was found guilty following a 7-day jury trial presided over by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
Felon possessed pistols converted to fully-automatic machine guns: feds
CHICAGO - A convicted felon is accused of illegally possessing machine guns, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Juan Infante, of Chicago, was charged with federal counts of illegal possession of machine guns and illegal possession of firearms as a convicted felon, according to the US attorney’s office, Northern District of Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
Man, 35, shot to death in Joliet parking lot
There is no threat to the community remains, police added.
2 kids safe after father broke into Elgin home, kidnapped them at gunpoint, police say
Elgin police said two children kidnapped by their father during a home invasion early Sunday morning have been found.
Accused killer of hot dog stand worker felt disrespected and returned with gun, prosecutors say
Joseph Freeman got into an argument with the worker, Jose Adalid Celis Gonzalez, at the Original Maxwell Street restaurant last Friday and said he’d come back with a gun and “shoot up the place,” prosecutors said.
Chicago police exchange shots with suspect on NW Side; 2 in custody
Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect after a traffic accident on the Northwest Side Friday morning, police said.
WGNtv.com
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask approached them.
Protesters Gather in Chicago Suburb After Video Showing Violent Arrest of Teen Shared Online
Several hundred people protested outside the Oak Lawn Police Department in Oak Lawn, Illinois on July 28, after a viral video showed police officers punching a 17-year-old boy during an arrest, local media reported. Protesters carried posters calling on people to rally against “Racist Police Brutality.” The protest was organized after a video showing three […]
Pair of teens charged in Chatham armed carjacking
CHICAGO - Two teens are facing charges after allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint Thursday in the Chatham neighborhood. The juveniles, both 17 years old, were identified by police as the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 51-year-old man in the 7900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, officials said.
