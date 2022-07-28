ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Feds: Latin Count gang member convicted in two killings

By Jeff Wiehe
WANE-TV
 4 days ago
Latin Count Gang Member Convicted of Gang Related Activity Resulting in the Murders of a 16-Year Old and 33 Year-Old

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Eduardo Luciano, 34, of Hammond, Indiana, a member of the Hammond faction of the Latin Counts, a criminal street gang which originated in Chicago, was found guilty following a 7-day jury trial presided over by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
