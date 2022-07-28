Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

wibx950.com
Central NY Town Granted Over $100 Thousand To Build A New Forest
One Central New York town is getting a little greener thanks to new grant program. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has officially awarded their first rounding of from the Community Forest Conservation Program. A total of $956,189 is being allocated to create community forests in Western New York, Central New York, and Long Island.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary
A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary. Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that...
saratogaliving.com
Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery
When it comes to putting on a fashion show, no one in Saratoga does it better than Natalie Sillery, a Rensselaer native who spent years in Boston, Atlanta and New York City before moving back to the Capital Region to care for her aging parents. It was then that she opened Saratoga Trunk, a womenswear store currently in its 28th year in business that carries elegant dresses, accessories and, yes, hats. “Let’s go back,” Sillery said on a recent Friday afternoon. “It was a day in 1995. There were women horse owners. They’d come in, they’d buy nine hats. I’d take the hats out to the chauffeured car. They’d buy three outfits: one for the morning, one for the winner’s circle, and one for later when they went out to dinner at The Wishing Well. People dressed. It was a field day.”
Central New York Drivers Still Seeing Lower Prices At Gas Pump
Drivers in Central New York are paying less to fill up their vehicles. AAA Northeast says the average price for a gallon of gas in the Utica-Rome area is $4.70 a gallon, down 5 cents from last week and 26 cents less than a month ago. The average price in...
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
New Kayak Fishing League Features Upstate New York Team
According to a report by Karen Edwards of Spectrum News 1, the new national Kayak Fishing League features a team from upstate New York, the Empire New York team. The league features 28 teams from across the country competing against each other in tournaments remotely. When an angler catches a bass at least 14 inches long, they photograph and release the fish and upload the photograph to spectators and judges. Empire New York is the only New York team in the league. And according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, competitive kayak fishing brings millions of dollars into the state which helps small businesses.
saratogaliving.com
Inside the Most Expensive Private Residence Ever to Be Sold on Lake George
It goes without saying that the home of a luxury residential builder would probably be one heck of a house, but we’ll say it anyway: The former home of Kevin Maschewski, owner of Bolton Landing–based Adirondack Designers & Builders, is, actually, one hell of a house. The 11,000-square-foot...
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Photographer Captures Once in Lifetime Moose Shoot on New York Beach
The early bird may catch the worm. But early risers catch magical moments when a moose strolls along a New York beach. Neal Larkin works at Port Henry Beach and opens the gates early in the morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier. "After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win The New York State Lottery?
So last weekend, I'm in line at my local mini-mart waiting to pay for my food. As I'm standing there, I could hear the person in front of me talking to the cashier waiting on him. He was commenting on how if he could just win the lottery then everything would be alright in his life.
Another Winner at One Lucky NY Store! This Time For $3 Million
What is going on at one lucky store in New York? One day after having a Cash for Life winner, someone won $3 million on the Mega Millions. With the Mega Millions hitting a historic $1.1 billion jackpot, the second highest in history, you may want to get your ticket for the Friday, July 29 drawing at Smokes for Less in Fishkill, New York. The Dutchess County store continues to hand out winning lottery tickets.
How You Can Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions!
In New York state when you win a jackpot through the New York lottery, you are usually instant-famous by name. But a fairly recent winner in East Berne walked away with a ten million dollar scratch-off lottery ticket jackpot and no one knows who the new millionaire is. I'm sure...
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
