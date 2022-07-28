ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

thetahoeweekly.com

New eateries at Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nev., has added two new dining options. First is the open-air Nest Bar & Grill, located on the resort’s private beach, will offer lunch and dinner. Next is Dondero’s, an Italian dinner concept restaurant that will be available in the resort’s Sierra Cafe nightly between 5 and 9 p.m. during the summer.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Hot August Nights Begins Locally

Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hot August Nights Starts!

Thousands of classic cars are expected across Reno-Sparks this week. Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning to register their classic car for this year's annual event.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Country singers Bentley, McBryde dazzle crowd at Stateline (Gallery)

STATELINE, Nev. — Dierks Bentley brought a cast of characters to entertain the crowd at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Aug. 30. Opening act, Ashley McBryde gave a commanding performance and amazed the crowd with her tremendous vocal ability. Bentley took the stage and played hit after hit,...
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Music legends booked for Truckee concerts

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee will be rocking next month as legendary funk innovator George Clinton continues his farewell tour by playing at the Truckee River Regional Park’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater. At age 81, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is wrapping up a music career that...
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections

STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Sinclair in Sparks Offers $2.38 Gas for Two Hours on Monday

Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours. The owners, who also own India Kabab & Curry, say they want to help people out, just like when they offered free meals during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the average price...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Fourth Annual Garlic Fest happening July 30

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Jolene Cook and Crystal Leon join Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to discuss the 4th Annual Garlic Fest this weekend. More information can be found at their Facebook page.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stakeholders weigh in on Cascade to Meeks Trail

TAHOMA, Calif. — Following several informational workshops this summer, members of the community were given the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed Cascade to Meeks Trail. The Cascade to Meeks Trail was highlighted as a top priority in the 2020 State Route 89 Corridor Management Plan and would...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Brush Fire on Red Rock Road

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, along with the Bureau of Land Management is working on containing a brush fire in Silver Lake off Red Rock Road. No structures are being threatened at the time. According to TMFR, they are making good progress on dealing with the blaze- which is estimated to be about 5 acres in size. They say the fire is not growing very quickly and has light to medium fuels.
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Increased chances of thunderstorms, showers; South Tahoe ties heat record

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Chances have increased for showers and thunderstorms, weather officials said Saturday morning in a special statement. The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting thunderstorms for the Tahoe region on Sunday that last into Tuesday. The storm chances will also help bring above seasonal average temperatures back down into a more normal range.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Negotiating from the Shadows: Man Behind Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center

It's one of the of biggest economic drivers in Northern Nevada: the massive industrial park just east of Reno, home to Tesla, Switch, Google, Walmart and more than 100 other big businesses. While we hear about the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center all the time, there's a story behind this giant piece of Nevada's economy that we hadn't heard about: the never-been-told story of its owner, Roger Norman.
RENO, NV

