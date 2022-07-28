www.tahoedailytribune.com
thetahoeweekly.com
New eateries at Hyatt Regency
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nev., has added two new dining options. First is the open-air Nest Bar & Grill, located on the resort’s private beach, will offer lunch and dinner. Next is Dondero’s, an Italian dinner concept restaurant that will be available in the resort’s Sierra Cafe nightly between 5 and 9 p.m. during the summer.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
History series to feature ‘Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Resort Hope Valley continues its free Eastern Sierra history series this weekend featuring a 50-minute slideshow featuring “Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics.”. The event will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Wylder General Store located...
2news.com
Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
2news.com
Hot August Nights Starts!
Thousands of classic cars are expected across Reno-Sparks this week. Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning to register their classic car for this year's annual event.
2news.com
Biggest Little City Wing Festival Returns To Downtown Reno
The 8th annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest kicked off this weekend in Downtown Reno. The Biggest Little City Wing Fest vendors will serve more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings and compete for various awards.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Country singers Bentley, McBryde dazzle crowd at Stateline (Gallery)
STATELINE, Nev. — Dierks Bentley brought a cast of characters to entertain the crowd at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Aug. 30. Opening act, Ashley McBryde gave a commanding performance and amazed the crowd with her tremendous vocal ability. Bentley took the stage and played hit after hit,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Music legends booked for Truckee concerts
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee will be rocking next month as legendary funk innovator George Clinton continues his farewell tour by playing at the Truckee River Regional Park’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater. At age 81, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is wrapping up a music career that...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
2news.com
Sinclair in Sparks Offers $2.38 Gas for Two Hours on Monday
Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours. The owners, who also own India Kabab & Curry, say they want to help people out, just like when they offered free meals during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the average price...
FOX Reno
Fourth Annual Garlic Fest happening July 30
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Jolene Cook and Crystal Leon join Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to discuss the 4th Annual Garlic Fest this weekend. More information can be found at their Facebook page.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heat wave losing its grip; Thunderstorms, showers in Tahoe forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sunday will be the last day of above average temperatures for the Lake Tahoe Basin, but it also marks a week of possible rain showers and thunderstorms. The cloud cover Saturday in South Lake Tahoe helped keep the high temperature (89) below 90 and...
Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left?
The nearly 600-acre marsh is key to restoring Lake Tahoe's clarity and fighting climate change.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stakeholders weigh in on Cascade to Meeks Trail
TAHOMA, Calif. — Following several informational workshops this summer, members of the community were given the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed Cascade to Meeks Trail. The Cascade to Meeks Trail was highlighted as a top priority in the 2020 State Route 89 Corridor Management Plan and would...
KOLO TV Reno
Aces’ Withrow becomes one of seven female groundskeepers to help at LLSWS
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When the Reno Aces have a home series Leah Withrow doesn’t get much downtime. “Breaks are overrated,” laughed Withrow, the Aces head groudskeeper. You’d think when the club hits the road for two upcoming road series’ in Vegas and Albuquerque she’d have time to relax.
Fox5 KVVU
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Local agencies host Firewise education event Wednesday in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local agencies on Wednesday, Aug. 3, are joining forces to host an event for those interested in learning how to become a designated Firewise USA neighborhood. Firewise USA is a wildfire recognition program which provides a collaborative framework to help neighbors organize, plan, and...
2news.com
Brush Fire on Red Rock Road
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, along with the Bureau of Land Management is working on containing a brush fire in Silver Lake off Red Rock Road. No structures are being threatened at the time. According to TMFR, they are making good progress on dealing with the blaze- which is estimated to be about 5 acres in size. They say the fire is not growing very quickly and has light to medium fuels.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Increased chances of thunderstorms, showers; South Tahoe ties heat record
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Chances have increased for showers and thunderstorms, weather officials said Saturday morning in a special statement. The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting thunderstorms for the Tahoe region on Sunday that last into Tuesday. The storm chances will also help bring above seasonal average temperatures back down into a more normal range.
2news.com
Negotiating from the Shadows: Man Behind Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center
It's one of the of biggest economic drivers in Northern Nevada: the massive industrial park just east of Reno, home to Tesla, Switch, Google, Walmart and more than 100 other big businesses. While we hear about the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center all the time, there's a story behind this giant piece of Nevada's economy that we hadn't heard about: the never-been-told story of its owner, Roger Norman.
