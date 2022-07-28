Fortnite: How To Unlock John Cena Skins

www.svg.com
MultiVersus Fans Shocked By New Character Appearance
The open beta for free-to-play platform fighter "MultiVersus" is well underway now, and the title has made a big splash within the fighting game genre. With the promise of continuous updates, like fixing the most annoying part of the game and the possibility of a ton more characters on the way, now is a great time to join in on the fun. Of course, there are a few things to learn and keep in mind, such as "perk stacking" and why it's important.
Apex Legends Accidentally Spoiled The Newest Character
Companies don't typically leak their own content, but Respawn just did. The leak didn't come from a social media post or dataminer, but from the gaming client itself. "Apex Legends" often shows previews for characters, updates, and other events when the player boots up the game, and recently, players noticed a fresh face a few days before the debut of the new character trailer. Respawn accidentally revealed Vantage, an agent from the biggest leak in "Apex Legends" history, earlier than intended.
Dr Disrespect's Game Snapshot Has Fans In An Uproar
Dr Disrespect's new game studio, Midnight Society, continues to sound alarm bells for fans who feel concerned about the studio's unconventional approach to game development. While fans were already in an uproar over the studio's use of NFTs in its inaugural game, "Project Moon," a new Snapshot build of the title has fans worried that they might not even be able to play the game they've been waiting for.
What's The Max Level In Elden Ring?
Becoming the Elden Lord in "Elden Ring" has typically demanded overcoming a brutal learning curve steeped in navigating challenging mechanics, grinding for Runes, and fighting bosses bordering on the impossible. Players have known this from the beginning. At 13.4 million copies sold in the first month alone according to Bandai Namco (translation via IGN), many evidently felt the difficulty worth the gameplay experience. All games come to an end, however. Whether players completed New Game+, fought through the entire pantheon of bosses, or beat the game with all starting classes, they have found multiple challenging paths to finish "Elden Ring." Yet some brave Tarnished have taken a harder route still: reaching max level.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock Valdi
"Xenoblade Chronicles 3" has arrived, giving fans of the successful RPG series reason to celebrate. So far, first impressions of the game are looking good. Various critics have shared their thoughts on the game, and while a few were irritated by what they consider awkward and repetitive dialogue, most are blown away by the title.
Deltarune Chapter 3: When Will We Get The Sequel?
The reveal of "Deltarune Chapter 2" in September 2021 filled gamers with excitement after years clamoring for the return of the game's colorful cast of characters. Creator Toby Fox went on record about why the second chapter took so long. "I believe it's the biggest chapter in the entire game in many ways," Fox wrote on the "Deltarune" website. "The cutscene count is the largest, the story involves many characters, and there are many other aspects that made it a challenging chapter." He also expressed the desire for more talent to help him with later portions of the game.
Funko's AAA Announcement Has Fans Going Wild
Lego isn't the only manufacturer of fun plastic characters to enter the gaming business. Another toy company is getting in on the excitement: Funko, the manufacturer of Pops, the delightful, big-headed models of characters from nerd and pop culture, just made an announcement that has fans and collectors going wild. The company has teamed up with new studio 10.10 Games to develop video games based on the beloved collectibles.
MultiVersus Mods Embrace The Smash Bros. Comparisons
It's no secret that "MultiVersus" is a "Smash Bros." clone – some people have even modded in "Super Smash Bros." characters. Nintendo didn't sign off on including its intellectual property in the fighting game, so players took the situation into their own hands, adding two "Smash" signature swordsmen so far: Link from "The Legend of Zelda" and Cloud Strife from "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."
xQc Rages Over MultiVersus Stream Snipers
Free-to-play multifandom brawler "MultiVersus" is off to a strong start. The open beta for the game went live July 26, 2022, granting all players access to the free-to-play title. Fan-made mods have already embraced the "Smash Bros." similarity, showing clear passion for the game. There's also reason to expect more characters on the way in addition to the already interesting cast, with everyone from Batman to Steven Universe to Velma and beyond. All in all, the game has the potential to draw in a wide audience, especially since it touches on so many fandoms.
MultiVersus Is Finally Fixing The Most Annoying Part Of The Game
The "MultiVersus" open beta is officially underway, and gamers are loving it. Although "MultiVersus" may look like a cheap "Super Smash Bros." knockoff at first glance, its unique perk system and addictive gameplay have set it apart from the Nintendo fighter. Additionally, because the game features characters plucked from a...
Live A Live: Why You Shouldn't Flee From Fights
"Live A Live," the HD-2D remake of a Square Enix RPG from 1994, is now available on the Nintendo Switch. While the remake is true to the original, lesser-known RPG, the new version has overhauled graphics and sound, giving it a modern feel. "Live A Live" is an RPG, where players must progress through multiple different storylines, which take place in different parts of history. It's shorter than some modern RPGs, only taking about 20 hours, unless you are aiming for a full completion.
Is Rollerdrome Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"Rollerdrome," developed by Roll7, combines two well-known genres. Roll7 is known for its fast-paced skating games, such as "OlliOlli" and "OlliOlli World," where players rack up points by pulling off tricks. "Rollerdrome" keeps the tradition alive, with players turning in their skateboards for a pair of roller skates in addition to another major mix-up.
GTA Finally Nerfed The Oppressor Mk. II And Fans Couldn't Be Happier
"GTA Online" received a major update this week and fans are thrilled. The "Criminal Enterprises" update features a host of content, including new criminal careers, missions, and vehicles. What really has fans cheering, however, are the changes to a controversial vehicle that's been causing problems since 2018. After all this time, the Oppressor Mk. II — you know, the flying jetbike? — is finally getting nerfed.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How Do Collectopaedia Cards Work?
One of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2017 finally got a new sequel with the release of "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" on July 29. It's getting plenty of love from critics and receiving praise for its combat and the sheer amount of things to do. The game is absolutely packed with places to explore, characters to meet, and quests to complete and it's likely to take well over 100 hours to beat.
Elden Ring: How To Backstab
Since the inception of the Soulsborne genre, the backstab has served as a key element of the signature combat formula. It rewards player precision by offering the upper hand in encounters that might otherwise prove much more difficult or even impossible to survive, while the risk of being backstabbed provides tangible discouragement to using powerful but slow maneuvers at inopportune times. Though the specific requirements of a backstab have shifted with each iteration, the core mechanic has remained the same: Press the attack button from directly behind an enemy to deal massive damage, possibly killing the target outright.
Blizzard Is Giving Away Diablo 4, But There's A Huge Catch
Development for Blizzard's next entry in the popular "Diablo" series, "Diablo 4," is well underway. Unfortunately, however, the once revered games company behind the series is not in the same place it was when it released "Diablo 3" in 2012. Since then, Blizzard has seen controversy after controversy, multiple lawsuits, and a lackluster "Overwatch" sequel, leaving many worried about the future of "Diablo." Still, many gamers are eager to see the latest mainline "Diablo" title, and some are even willing to permanently mark themselves to get an early peek.
The Nier: Automata Secret Room That Has Fans Going Wild
"Nier: Automata" released in 2017 to solid reviews and a great fan response. Known for subverting expectations with both gameplay and story, the action RPG offers a story that seems simple at first but grows more complex over time as players explore the world. Indeed, few players likely invested enough time to unlock all 26 of the game's endings or unravel the true tale. "Nier: Automata" features a double plot twist and is absolutely bursting with content and secrets to uncover. There are so many secrets, in fact, that fans are still finding new ones today.
Is Forspoken Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"Forspoken" fans got terrible news when publisher Square Enix announced that the game would miss its May 25, 2022 release date. The situation grew even worse when "Forspoken" got hit by another big delay, pushing the launch all the way into January 2023 – a full eight months later than originally planned.
Live A Live: How To Beat Bloodthirsty Samurai
"Live A Live," the remake of the popular RPG for the Nintendo Switch, has received solid reviews from critics and a positive response from fans. Part of this is due to the fact that the game is packed full of secrets to find and multiple endings to unlock across its seven chapters and end sequence. It will take you 20-30 hours to beat the game and find all the extras, but you can tackle the chapters in any order you choose. One chapter that may be giving gamers trouble is the challenging "Twilight of Edo Japan."
The Real Reason Overwatch 2 Reversed Course On Moira
It's been a bit of a rocky road to release for "Overwatch 2," especially considering how popular "Overwatch" was. For starters, the game getting delayed was a big disappointment. On top of the development cycle getting extended long enough to test fans' patience, Twitch viewership imploded after a series of marketing missteps. Namely, the team behind "Overwatch 2" gave out codes during the first beta and saw a huge dropoff after the codes were gone, only to not offer any Twitch drops in the second beta.
