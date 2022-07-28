New PBSC initiatives to help students overcome financial barriers to education

news.palmbeachstate.edu
Related
WSVN-TV
Local organizations donate backpacks, school supplies to students for upcoming school year
(WSVN) - Local organizations prepared children with back-to-school essentials. Las Olas Chabad Jewish Canter gave away free backpacks and school supplies in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday. Foundations in the area partnered up with the Jewish organization and organized a drive-thru for students. They welcomed children and teenagers from elementary, middle and...
Palm Beach County school leaders talk safety, parental rights ahead of new year
The topics of curriculum, school security, bus transportation, and more took center stage Monday when the School District of Palm Beach County hosted its annual back-to-school news conference.
Palm Beach County School District Needs Lots Of Teachers, Fast
Source: Many Teachers Leaving Due To DeSantis’ Rules, Regulations. ”It’s Not Fun To Teach Now That Florida Has Made It Political.” Nearly 2000 Teacher Job Openings on District Website. School Starts Next Week. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Back-to-school health checkups, haircuts and backpack giveaways on Saturday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The first day of school is less than two weeks away. Many organizations spent Saturday helping kids and teachers get ready for school. The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners had four back-to-school related events spread across the county this weekend, in conjunction with the Spirit of Giving Network, the Children's Services Council, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Organizers gave away backpacks stocked with school supplies and other resources to students from low-income, homeless and foster families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Broward Schools Hires Hundreds On the Spot
They made a big dent in the problem. Broward County Public Schools says it hired 764 people on the spot today at a career fair held at Western High School in Davie. The school district had 1,200 job openings, including a need for 433 teachers. The career fair drew just...
Food distribution held at 3 locations in Palm Beach County
Food distribution events are being held Saturday at three different locations throughout Palm Beach County.
WSVN-TV
Kiwanis Club of Lauderhill hosts backpack giveaway
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida chapter of the Kiwanis Club is making sure children are ready to go back to school in style. Kiwanis Club of Lauderhill hosted a backpack giveaway along West Oakland Park Boulevard, Saturday afternoon. Different schools and programs teamed up with the club to...
infomeddnews.com
Recent Advances in Eyecare Technology
As technology advances in various sectors, the healthcare unit has also gained innovations that help improve and protect medical treatments. Eye care is among the specialized medical care that requires high qualifications. Most of us usually believe future possibilities as impossible, but there is always a groundbreaking eye care technology...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City Commission Expresses Negative Views Over Recreational Vehicle Pilot Program
The pilot program that eased restrictions on recreational parking came under criticism at the Coral Springs city commission’s workshop on July 27, saying it “created confusion.”. The criticism came in response to an update that Julie Krolak, Director of Development Services, gave to the commission almost six months...
WPBF News 25
See how some Fort Pierce residents faced with high utility bills are finding relief
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — With signs the economy is struggling despite record low unemployment, some people on the Treasure Coast are struggling to pay high utility bills. The city of Fort Pierce has now joined the list of municipalities with raised rates and has partnered with the non-profit Mustard Seed Ministries organization to help customers who can't afford to pay their utility bill.
phillyvoice.com
As ‘COVID Refugees’ leave Florida, renters could start to see price relief
The U.S. housing market slowdown in 2022 may be chipping away at some of the trends that took hold during the first two years of the pandemic. That could be good news for renters in Florida, who have seen the cost of apartments skyrocket due to migrating remote workers who wanted to set up shop in more appealing locations.
Eviction dispute: Can landlord shut off Delray Beach renter's water?
A 68-year-old veteran facing eviction had his water turned off by his landlord, according to documents obtained by Contact 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Dental Worker Sentenced For Murder Of FSU Law Professor
Katherine Magbanua, who helped a Tamarac dentist plot the brazen daytime execution of a beloved Florida State University law professor, was sentenced to life in prison Friday. Magbanua, 37, also received two 30-year-sentences to run consecutively following her life sentence. A Tallahassee jury found her guilty of first-degree murder in...
Some North Miami Beach residents receive water bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars
NORTH MIAMI BEACH — Some North Miami Beach residents say they were stunned when they received water bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars.A city spokeswoman says 10,747 customers who pay their bills online through the customer service web portal received incorrect bills, adding that the problem has been resolved. But a number of residents were rattled.The Nextdoor app was inundated with text messages from customers. One woman said her water bill was for $469,345. A number of customers wrote, "Thank God I am not on auto pay." The city spokeswoman said no money was deducted from anyone's account through...
Meet The Palm Beach Post's new South County reporter Jasmine Fernandez
Meet The Palm Beach Post's new South County reporter Jasmine Fernandez. When we were interviewing candidates for The Palm Beach Post's vacant south county reporter position, one from New York caught our attention. She told us in detail about a story she wrote about the plight of New York City...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County sheriff sends police merger proposal to city of Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — "Change is good, it's really good for growth — however, you need it in small doses," said interim Boynton Beach Police Chief Joe DeGiulio in May abouthis promotion to chief, after the former interim police chief Vanessa Snow abruptly resigned after just one month at the helm.
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers diners deals throughout August
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month runs from August 1 - 31 and will offer diners great deals on meals at over 130 participating restaurants.
Residents, business owners petition for new utility company after rate hike
Hot summer temperatures are leading to increased utility bills and some customers in Fort Pierce say their electric bills are becoming so expensive, they now want a new utility company to take over.
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
wflx.com
Parking meters won’t be enforced 24/7 in downtown West Palm Beach
Changes are coming to the city of West Palm Beach’s downtown parking. The changes will affect parking spots from the Amtrak train station all the way east to Flagler Drive after outcry from the public. Starting Monday, the city is doing away with its 24/7 enforcement. Plus the amount...
Comments / 2