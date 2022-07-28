Coffee Conversation: Preview of TORI Finnish Marketplace & Music Fest

www.fox21online.com
Knowing Your Neighbors: Lakewalk Galley Food Boat
DULUTH, Minn. – Lakewalk Galley is in full swing again this summer after being closed for a period during COVID and a shorter season last year. The fully functioning restaurant inside of a boat has been owned by Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar since 2018. “It’s unique, one of...
Park Point Brings local Music to the Beach
DULUTH, Minn.– Sounds of live music filled the air for the Beach House Jam, at Park Point Beach House. With help from the Duluth Parks and Recreations. Local buskers got to come out and showcase their talent to the community. It’s something that gets people together, to share their...
Thomas the Tank Engine Set to Return
DULUTH, Minn. – Thomas the Tank Engine is returning to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum this weekend. It’s the two biggest weekends of the summer for the North Shore Scenic Railroad, as Thomas draws in thousands of people from across the country. Last year drew in record crowd of more than 18-thousand visitors.
Thousands Head to Bayfront For All Pints Northfest
DULUTH, Minn.– Sunny skies, beautiful sights, and cold beer brought out thousands of people to the 10th annual All Pints North Summer Brew Fest. Over 100 vendors took part. With crowds swarming to Bayfront to enjoy their favorite brews with beer lovers from all over. “It’s crazy to actually...
Beautiful Weather Brings People Out to Support Local Vendors
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Barkers Island in Superior continued their farmers market on Saturday. It has been a good year for the local vendors. And it continues to get better as the beautiful weather brings out dozens of people. Some say, the fresh organic food and homemade art is what draws...
Bowfest Comes to a Draw
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– It was a successful weekend at Bowfest over at the Mont Du Lac Resort in Superior. Known as the worlds largest 3D archery and live music festival. Thousands of pro and amateur archers came out to get some shots in, and test their abilities on the range.
Nationwide Event Promotes Police-Community Partnerships
DULUTH, Minn. — Community members usually only encounter police officers during negative incidents, from traffic tickets to tragedies and more. Tomorrow, Duluth residents can hang out with them and have fun for “National Night Out.”. The nationwide event takes place on the first Tuesday of August every year.
Minnesota Wilderness Add Kyle Brodie to Coaching Staff
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness announced Sunday the team has added former Bemidji State Beaver Kyle Brodie to the coaching staff. Brodie comes to the Wilderness after spending the last six seasons working with triple-A programs in Washington state. Brodie finished his career on the ice during the 2015-16 season...
Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior has had it share of large fires in recent years. Memories of those might have been in the minds of people who saw smoke coming from this part of the Twin Ports Saturday afternoon. The fire took place at Superior Landfill, starting up after 2...
Two Entities Team-Up to Extinguish Fire at Superior Landfill
SUPERIOR, MINN. — You may have seen a sky full of smoke near Wisconsin Point Saturday —- that’s because Superior Landfill caught fire. First responders were able to contain the blaze, but the fire department says it’s not the first time the landfill has ignited. Battalion...
Superior Fire Crews Responded To Structure Fire Saturday
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A structure fire was reported at 306 East 5th Street in Superior on Saturday, according to the Superior Fire Department. Just before 9:00 p.m., fire crews arrived to the scene of a single-stall detached garage with a lot of fire coming from the roof and garage door.
Person in Custody After Three Hurt in Hit & Run Accident in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – One person is in custody after allegedly striking three people with a vehicle in downtown Duluth early Saturday morning. Duluth Police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 4th Street around 12:15 a.m. on July 30, 2022. There they found three people with...
