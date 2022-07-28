ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Meet our new weekend evening anchor Cyreia Sandlin

WISN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wisn.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Milwaukee

FoodCrush Podcast: Paul Hackbarth on Camp Bar at State Fair

When Rupena's Fine Foods decided to sell their Wisconsin State Fair pavilion after 49 years, it was a landmark decision. But it also presented an opportunity for a new generation to put its mark on the fair. This week on the podcast, we're talking with Paul Hackbarth of Hackbarth Hospitality...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Art Museum's lakeside event returns, 1st of 3 weekends

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Art Museum on Saturday, July 30 kicked off the first of three weekend "Lakeside at MAM" events. Located on the museum's east lawn, Lakeside at MAM celebrates artistry of all kinds. Visitors can check out a lineup of musicians, yoga and dance classes, and refreshments. There are art-making stations for kids, too.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
milwaukeecourieronline.com

If You’ve Got Time, Lets Discuss Beer

Growing up in Milwaukee, Miller beer was everywhere. On billboards, on tv, and on all sorts of promotional materials. Miller was the beer of Wisconsin, and it was based in Milwaukee, a hometown product that we were very proud of. That sense of pride has been waning over the past few years, because today, Miller (now MolsonCoors) seems like just a name on a building more than an iconic Milwaukee brand.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

German Fest: Music, dancing and even dogs

Get ready for five stages of German music, dancing and even dogs at the 40th Anniversary of Milwaukee’s German Fest. From classic tunes to skits, Brian Kramp has the details on a weekend of fun at the fest.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
milwaukeemag.com

How Bradford Beach Came to Be

The weather must have been scorching when this photograph of Bradford Beach was taken on a summer day in the late 1930s. Not only was every parking space on Lincoln Memorial Drive occupied, but a few dozen people were actually out in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. The beach...
MILWAUKEE, WI
100fmrockford.com

Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: July 29-31

This Milwaukee favorite returns in full swing, complete with polka music. Listen to German Fest’s featured band Schürzenjäger, a Platinum-winning Austrian group, or sample Haribo gummies alongside the company’s bear mascot. Between the traditional foods and drinks and the Dachshund Derby, you’ll find a way to thoroughly celebrate German culture.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

A look at Milwaukee's early Black settlers

Who were the first known Black people to settle in Milwaukee? That’s the question that piqued the curiosity of one of our Bubbler Talk question askers. Clayborn Benson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, says Black people came as trappers, guides, frontiersmen. "They came as newcomers to this territory. They came as soldiers. They came as enslaved people. They came married to white people. They came with Indians. They lived [in] downtown Milwaukee, in places that Black people don’t live today."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair hidden gems

MILWAUKEE - If you've gone to the Wisconsin State Fair, you likely know the staples: Cream puffs, the Giant Slide, and the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. But what about some of the fair's hidden gems? Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com shares some of those secret spots.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MU student killed in Marquette Interchange

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sad news from the Marquette community. 22-year-old male grad student Payton Claybaugh was killed while walking in the Marquette Interchange around midnight last night. The news was shared with the campus in a letter to students and staff by MU President Michael Lovell. The sheriff's office...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl missing, last seen July 20

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a missing person report of Mikayia Jefferson-Lewis. She has been missing since. July 20. She as last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on N. Long Island Drive. Mikayia is described as a 13-year-old African American female, 5’02" talk, 110 pounds and brown hair. She...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy