Meet our new weekend evening anchor Cyreia Sandlin

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. - Watch for the WINNING WORD and Enter for a Chance to Win
The Wisconsin State Fair is back! And WISN 12 will be live with our State Fair Spotlight. The half hour special Thursday at 6:30 p.m. is hosted by WISN 12 News morning meteorolgist Lindsey Slater and morning anchor Gerron Jordan. WATCH LIVE for your chance to win a Wisconsin State...
On Milwaukee
FoodCrush Podcast: Paul Hackbarth on Camp Bar at State Fair
When Rupena's Fine Foods decided to sell their Wisconsin State Fair pavilion after 49 years, it was a landmark decision. But it also presented an opportunity for a new generation to put its mark on the fair. This week on the podcast, we're talking with Paul Hackbarth of Hackbarth Hospitality...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair Giant Slide: Ride free thanks to UWM, here's how
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Giant Slide at the Wisconsin State Fair is one of the biggest draws for kids young and old. Now, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) is giving away free rides on the Giant Slide – but only on Saturday, Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Art Museum's lakeside event returns, 1st of 3 weekends
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Art Museum on Saturday, July 30 kicked off the first of three weekend "Lakeside at MAM" events. Located on the museum's east lawn, Lakeside at MAM celebrates artistry of all kinds. Visitors can check out a lineup of musicians, yoga and dance classes, and refreshments. There are art-making stations for kids, too.
WISN
'I just want to make people more comfortable': Drag Queen Ester Flonaze hosting bingo at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Ester Flonaze made history in 2021 when she became the first drag queen to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair. Ester is back at the State Fair again in 2022 for more Drag Bingo. Ester joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what's new...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
If You’ve Got Time, Lets Discuss Beer
Growing up in Milwaukee, Miller beer was everywhere. On billboards, on tv, and on all sorts of promotional materials. Miller was the beer of Wisconsin, and it was based in Milwaukee, a hometown product that we were very proud of. That sense of pride has been waning over the past few years, because today, Miller (now MolsonCoors) seems like just a name on a building more than an iconic Milwaukee brand.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
German Fest: Music, dancing and even dogs
Get ready for five stages of German music, dancing and even dogs at the 40th Anniversary of Milwaukee’s German Fest. From classic tunes to skits, Brian Kramp has the details on a weekend of fun at the fest.
CBS 58
'In Germanic culture we pair food with beer': Chefs at Mader's celebrate authentic German cuisine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There are many ways to describe German cuisine. The folks at Mader's Restaurant in Milwaukee know how things are done the German way in the kitchen. Kristin Mader, works in management at the restaurant and is a fourth generation Mader. "This is just my second home,...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Bucks to bring day full of fun activities to this year's Wisconsin State Fair
MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a whole day jam-packed with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wisconsin State Fair this year. Both organizations are teaming up to provide free youth admission tickets to the fair and a day of activities in Central Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9. From 10 a.m....
milwaukeemag.com
How Bradford Beach Came to Be
The weather must have been scorching when this photograph of Bradford Beach was taken on a summer day in the late 1930s. Not only was every parking space on Lincoln Memorial Drive occupied, but a few dozen people were actually out in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. The beach...
100fmrockford.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Schlaraffia Milwaukia: Calling all German-speaking men who appreciate art, humor, and friendship
In our increasingly polarized world where identities have become enmeshed with an “Us vs. Them” mentality, does there exist any such place where politics, religious affiliation, and so-called social standing have no role? Where the only prerequisite is sympathizing with the motto “In Arte Voluptas” … pleasure lies in art?
WISN
Black-owned business announces ride-share service for people dealing with dementia
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee business, Melanin Minded LLC, announced Saturday a ride-share program for caregivers and people living with related dementias. Melanin Minded LLC partnered with Unity Gospel House of Prayer to establish this program. The partners said this ride-share program specifically focuses on those battling the effects of...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: July 29-31
This Milwaukee favorite returns in full swing, complete with polka music. Listen to German Fest’s featured band Schürzenjäger, a Platinum-winning Austrian group, or sample Haribo gummies alongside the company’s bear mascot. Between the traditional foods and drinks and the Dachshund Derby, you’ll find a way to thoroughly celebrate German culture.
Pleasant Prairie trainer wins national physique competition
A trainer from Pleasant Prairie is on his way to weightlifting stardom. He isn't a bodybuilder in the typical sense you might think of. He competes in physique tournaments.
You Won’t Believe Where Couple Finds Their Car After WI Concert
You're not going to believe what happens to a Wisconsin couple's car after a concert at Alpine Valley Music Theater. Alpine Valley Music Theater Is One Of The Best Venues For Concerts But... I love going to concerts. It's one of my hobbies. Of course, I have my favorite venues....
wuwm.com
A look at Milwaukee's early Black settlers
Who were the first known Black people to settle in Milwaukee? That’s the question that piqued the curiosity of one of our Bubbler Talk question askers. Clayborn Benson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, says Black people came as trappers, guides, frontiersmen. "They came as newcomers to this territory. They came as soldiers. They came as enslaved people. They came married to white people. They came with Indians. They lived [in] downtown Milwaukee, in places that Black people don’t live today."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair hidden gems
MILWAUKEE - If you've gone to the Wisconsin State Fair, you likely know the staples: Cream puffs, the Giant Slide, and the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. But what about some of the fair's hidden gems? Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com shares some of those secret spots.
CBS 58
MU student killed in Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sad news from the Marquette community. 22-year-old male grad student Payton Claybaugh was killed while walking in the Marquette Interchange around midnight last night. The news was shared with the campus in a letter to students and staff by MU President Michael Lovell. The sheriff's office...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl missing, last seen July 20
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a missing person report of Mikayia Jefferson-Lewis. She has been missing since. July 20. She as last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on N. Long Island Drive. Mikayia is described as a 13-year-old African American female, 5’02" talk, 110 pounds and brown hair. She...
