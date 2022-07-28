ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for two Hattiesburg burglaries

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to two Hattiesburg burglaries.

Police said the first burglary happened on Friday, June 10 in the 400 block of North 39th Avenue. The second burglary happened on Tuesday, July 19 in the 800 block of Emerald Lane. They said construction equipment and other items were stolen.

Deputies: Jones County mother arrested after newborn tests positive for drugs

Police said Justin Foster, 31, of Hattiesburg, has multiple warrants for commercial burglaries and auto burglaries.

Anyone with information about Foster’s location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

