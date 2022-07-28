Action: Dierks Bently, METAvivor concerts; Art tours, festivals, Wild Things on tap at Tahoe

www.tahoedailytribune.com
History series to feature ‘Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Resort Hope Valley continues its free Eastern Sierra history series this weekend featuring a 50-minute slideshow featuring “Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics.”. The event will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Wylder General Store located...
Country singers Bentley, McBryde dazzle crowd at Stateline (Gallery)
STATELINE, Nev. — Dierks Bentley brought a cast of characters to entertain the crowd at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Aug. 30. Opening act, Ashley McBryde gave a commanding performance and amazed the crowd with her tremendous vocal ability. Bentley took the stage and played hit after hit,...
Music legends booked for Truckee concerts
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee will be rocking next month as legendary funk innovator George Clinton continues his farewell tour by playing at the Truckee River Regional Park’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater. At age 81, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is wrapping up a music career that...
Local agencies host Firewise education event Wednesday in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local agencies on Wednesday, Aug. 3, are joining forces to host an event for those interested in learning how to become a designated Firewise USA neighborhood. Firewise USA is a wildfire recognition program which provides a collaborative framework to help neighbors organize, plan, and...
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
Stakeholders weigh in on Cascade to Meeks Trail
TAHOMA, Calif. — Following several informational workshops this summer, members of the community were given the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed Cascade to Meeks Trail. The Cascade to Meeks Trail was highlighted as a top priority in the 2020 State Route 89 Corridor Management Plan and would...
Push to incorporate depends on Incline Village residents
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Todd Lowe was rowing his dingy around Lake Tahoe when he came upon locals pouring buckets of lake water back into the lake as a metaphorical Tahoe Tea Party revolt against the unfair property taxes placed on Incline Village homeowners. “That was the beginning of...
Contractor sting nets handful of unlicensed builders in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Contractors State License Board, in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a sting operation earlier this summer in South Lake Tahoe. The sting attracted nine suspects, seven of which were cited for...
Heat wave losing its grip; Thunderstorms, showers in Tahoe forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sunday will be the last day of above average temperatures for the Lake Tahoe Basin, but it also marks a week of possible rain showers and thunderstorms. The cloud cover Saturday in South Lake Tahoe helped keep the high temperature (89) below 90 and...
