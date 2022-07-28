ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Easing the return of incarcerated parents to their children's lives

 4 days ago
Baltimore Times

Local Young Leader Starts Sorority to Promote Sisterhood in Girls,Combat ‘Mean Girl’ Behavior

If you ask 12-year-old Cailyn Davis about the mean girls’ mentality, the rising seventh grader who resides in Prince George’s County, Maryland will tell you that she disliked it enough to do something about stopping it. Cailyn took a stand locally about fellow girls belittling others by forming a community sorority and nonprofit called Beta Iota Iota Beta, Inc. Girls between ages six to 16 can enjoy camaraderie while combining the purpose of having a safe place to fulfill their potential and pursue their goals fearlessly.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
Heather Jauquet

MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school

MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Councilman Zeke Cohen Proposes To Pay Squeegee Kids

(Baltimore, MD) -- As Baltimore continues to ponder the issue of what to do about squeegee kids, one councilman has a proposal. Councilman Zeke Cohen is suggesting that the city pay the kids cash to stay off the streets. Cohen is offering up the Universal Basic Income plan as a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Man Stabbed While Walking Along Dock Street in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that was delayed in being reported. On July 30, 2022, at approximately 2: 50 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported stabbing. The adult male victim advised that he was stabbed the evening prior while walking...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help

BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Baltimore Family Files $25 Million Lawsuit Against Sesame Place Over Another Alleged Incident Of Discrimination

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame Place is facing a $25 million class action lawsuit over how its costume characters allegedly treat young, Black children. A law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of a Baltimore family. They also released a new video of characters allegedly snubbing other Black children at the Bucks County amusement park. The video follows the now-viral video posted nearly two weeks ago by a New York family who says a Sesame Place character ignored two little girls. “We stand here before you today simply trying to fight and protect little Black children and their fundamental civil rights,” attorney Malcolm...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Prevent food poisoning this summer with these safety tips

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Summer is a great time to have a delicious barbecue, scrumptious picnics, exhilarating camping trips, and other gatherings where food is consumed outside. While these events are bound to leave everyone in high spirits, an unwelcome risk for food-borne illness to develop is present. The Chief...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police department video urges Baltimore officers to get help following traumatic events

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer who was shot while confronting an armed person at a methadone clinic is the police department's ambassador for recovering from a traumatic event. Baltimore Police Lt. Bill Shiflett was shot by a man who had opened fire inside a clinic on Maryland Avenue just as the sun was rising over the city in July 2019.The bullets struck him in the stomach and he had to undergo surgery at least twice that year."Recovery was very slow, you know. Abdominal wounds are tricky," Shiflett said in a police department video that encourages officers to seek help after...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

Nights at the Sanatorium

Written by James Rada, Jr. Tim Ross walked backed to the courtyard area of the Maryland Tuberculosis Sanatorium in Sabillasville. He hadn’t found the man he believed had been shot, but what he had found gave him pause. The laboratory seemed to hold more than just a laboratory where medicines could be formulated and blood and fluids tested. It appeared as if humans were sometimes restrained there. He had also discovered a still in the power house. Unlike the laboratory, which worried him, Tim thought he would enjoy knowing where he could go to get a drink, especially since the federal government had outlawed liquor.
SABILLASVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Columbia woman sentenced to 30 years for murdering her newborn baby

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. - A Columbia woman was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for murdering her own baby. Moria Akers, 41, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse resulting in death stemming from an incident involving the birth of her child in 2018.
COLUMBIA, MD

