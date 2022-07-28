Student project transcends generations

waupacanow.com
$50 million Brillion Works project promises to breathe new life into the city
One homegrown company in northeast Wisconsin is thinking outside of the box, combining rural jobs, rural housing, and promising economic growth.
waupacanow.com
Calling 911
• July 26 – A Fremont woman on Jefferson St. reported being stalked by a man. Fremont police had warned the man in the past. She was advised to get a restraining order. • July 26 – An unknown caller reported he was being harassed by his girlfriend. She was accusing him of cheating.
Multifamily, affordable housing coming to Green Bay
TWG announced that construction has started on a $59M project that will bring affordable multifamily apartments to Green Bay
Manitowoc businesses expect customer increase after 8th, 10th Streets conversion
Fast forward to 2022, and on Aug. 15, Manitowoc's 8th and 10th Streets will switch into two-way roads.
WNCY
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
oshkoshexaminer.com
In Oshkosh new owner plans to bring back old memories at Ohio Street bar formerly known as The Nickel
When Anjie Baier opened her newly purchased bar at 413 Ohio Street earlier this month, one of the first things she did was to reach out on Facebook to connect with south side residents she hoped might have memories or mementoes to share. The result was overwhelming, including an image...
Neenah Foundry to lay off 115 workers
In a letter from Kris Chosa, the Vice President of Human Resources, the Neenah Foundry is set to lay off 115 workers by September.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Community Comes to the Aid of Hartman’s Bakery Following Fire Closes All Three Locations
Yesterday we reported that Hartman’s Bakery in Manitowoc caught fire, resulting in the closure of all three locations. The home store in Manitowoc does all of the baking for the stores in Two Rivers and Plymouth, which puts Austin and Luisa Rehrauer, the owners of Hartman’s in a difficult position.
wpr.org
More counties are asking voters whether Wisconsin should establish a right to clean water
A growing number of counties are asking voters whether the state should establish a right to clean water. Bayfield County is the latest to approve putting a clean water referendum before voters during the November general election after supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday. Adams, Green, Juneau and Outagamie counties...
wearegreenbay.com
As owner faces litigation, Annie’s Campground listed for sale on Facebook
GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to own their own campground can purchase a 150+ acre lot that is up for sale in Gresham. The owner of the campground, Ann Retzlaff, is facing charges from an incident in May 2021. According to court records, she filed a lawsuit against Heartland Financial and Bank First claiming that her campground mortgage was converted to stocks and bonds.
Fox11online.com
OSHA proposes fining Appleton roofing contractor over $94,000 for fall hazards
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton roofing contractor may face a hefty fine after being cited by the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration for exposing his workers to potentially deadly fall hazards. In May, an OSHA inspector found three Lopez Roofing workers on a Sheboygan roof, working...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Seymour gets in ‘stinky’ situation, firefighters remind drivers to give truckers room
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – That may take a while to wash out, as one driver in Seymour found out the hard way that manure does not look good on a white car. According to the Seymour Firefighters, a vehicle was provided with a smelly surprise after it got manure spilled on it. The department was called in for ‘accident cleanup’.
wearegreenbay.com
Cinnabon, three new stores, join Bay Park Square
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular bakery is being added to the Bay Park Square Mall‘s lineup, as well as three other new stores. The new stores include two phone and electronic repair shops, MobileXpress and CellFix, an affordable clothing retailer for women, Daily Thread, and a Cinnabon.
seehafernews.com
Governor Evers Fills Potholes in Sheboygan, Manitowoc’s Washington Street Keeps Getting Band-Aids
When Governor Tony Evers was running against Scott Walker in the 2018 Gubernatorial election, he blamed the crumbling roads on Walker, going as far as coining the term “Scott-holes”. Now, the Governor is going on what he calls his statewide “Pothole Patrol Tour”, where he is literally filling...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash
MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac County judge to resign
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- There is an opening for a judge in Fond du Lac County. Gov. Tony Evers' office says Judge Dale English is stepping down on Dec. 1. Evers will need to appoint a judge to serve the rest of English's term, which ends July 31, 2023.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Jailed After Punching a Nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital
A Green Bay man is facing charges after he allegedly punched a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital. 31-year-old Timothy Bereta has been charged with Battery to Emergency Medical Care Provider and Disorderly Conduct. Officers were sent to the hospital at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday (July 22nd) on a...
Interstate 41 source of crime in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC — Interstate-41 is bringing more to Fond du Lac County than just traffic. According to local law enforcement, this is also a huge source of crime for the area. The 176-mile-long interstate connects northeast Wisconsin with the metropolitan areas of Chicago and Milwaukee. “Drugs, which spill...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - July 28, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, July 28, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not one single person would be left’: Green Bay father arrested, threatened to shoot up County building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing charges after allegedly making comments about shooting the Sophie Beaumont building over his children’s perceived treatment at a foster home. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old Richard Schreiber is accused of making...
