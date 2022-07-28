ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Multi-vehicle crash involving ATV sends six people to the hospital

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cs6kW_0gwBCOOa00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Six people were transported to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle accident in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County on July 17.

The Pennsylvania State Police reported on July 27 that an ATV (a Honda Rancher) driving east on Oil Creek Drive stopped for a stop sign at State Route 8 but then didn’t yield to a 2013 Chrysler 200 driving south on Route 8.

Fairview Woman issues grievance at PSP station, is arrested

The Chrysler reportedly swerved to avoid the ATV but it still hit the ATV with the front bumper. The ATV driver and passenger were thrown from the ATV, and the ATV continued traveling southbound where it struck a 2016 Nissan Murano. Meanwhile, the Chrysler traveled into the northbound lane where it struck the front end of a 2018 Ford Escape.

Six people were transported to Titusville Hospital. Four of the people reportedly suffered serious injuries.

The ATV driver was cited for several violations, PSP reported.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The accident happened at about 1:16 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle While Changing Tire on Interstate 80

WOLF CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a man who was struck and killed while changing his tire along Interstate 80 in Mercer County. According to Mercer-based State Police, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 4:44 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, as an unknown vehicle was traveling west in the right lane of Interstate 80, near mile marker 25.6, in Wolf Creek Township, Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Woman Seriously Injured in Route 8 Crash

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman was rushed to an Erie hospital following a one-vehicle crash along State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred as a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva operated by 46-year-old Karla J. Macormac, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 8, near Fisherman Cove Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 9:35 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Fairview, PA
Crawford County, PA
Accidents
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
explore venango

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
STRATTANVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Man changing tire struck, killed on I-80 in Mercer County

One person has been killed at a crash on I-80 Westbound in Mercer County early Sunday. According to PennDOT, I-80 WB was closed between the Barkeyville/Franklin Oil City interchange and the Grove City/Sandy Lake Intersection. A call went out to First Responders in Pine Township at around 4:45 am when...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Atv#Chrysler#Fairview Woman#Psp#Nissan Murano#Ford#Titusville Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

One injured following vehicle crash in Fairview Twp.

A vehicle crash occurred in Fairview Township Friday morning (July 29). From a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report, the crash happened at 7:43 a.m. when a Subaru SUV, operated by an Edinboro college student, crossed the center lane and attempted to turn left. The Subaru was traveling northbound and attempted to make a left turn […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
YourErie

Curling iron catches fire, causes evacuation of Maryvale Apartments

Erie firefighters were busy this past hour battling a smoky fire at Maryvale Apartments. Residents of Maryvale Apartments had to evacuate the building after fire crews report a curling iron started a fire. Crews responded to a call of heavy smoke from the second floor of Maryvale Apartments on Monday after a curling iron was […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigating multiple late night shots fired calls

Erie Police are now searching for suspects after multiple shots fired incidents took place on Sunday night. Police said three neighborhoods were struck by dozens of rounds of gunfire. We spoke with neighbors who said that they heard the gunshots. One neighbor from the 700 block of Poplar St. said that she is shaken up […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

$20k Stolen from Franklin Couple’s Bank Account

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an investigation is underway into the theft of $20,000.00 from a Franklin couple’s bank account. According to a release issued on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a Washington Boulevard residence on June 27 for a report of a theft.
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy