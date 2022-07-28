Police: Boy, 16, drowns after group breaks into East Hartford pool after hours

HARTFORD — Police said six people were shot this weekend in the capital city, including a woman who was critically injured and a 16-year-old boy. The woman was one of four people injured by gunfire in the same incident on Main Street Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. No one died in any of the weekend shootings, which brings the number of people who survived gun assaults in Hartford this year to 83, he said.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO