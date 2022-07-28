Police: Boy, 16, drowns after group breaks into East Hartford pool after hours

www.registercitizen.com
Register Citizen
Shooting sends New Haven man to hospital, police say
NEW HAVEN — A 34-year-old New Haven man was found shot near Edgewood and Ellsworth avenues early Sunday, according to police. Officers were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. due to an alert from their gunshot detection system. There, they discovered the wounded man. Paramedics took the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, and his injuries were not life threatening, Officer Scott Shumway said in an email Monday.
Register Citizen
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
Register Citizen
Police: Device found at Old Saybook group home was ‘non-hazardous’
OLD SAYBROOK — A state police bomb squad has deemed a device found inside a local group home Monday morning was “non-hazardous,” authorities confirmed. The bomb squad was called to the group home on Anchorage Lane Monday morning after the device was reported, according to Police Chief Micahel Spera.
Register Citizen
Police: Man wounded in overnight shooting in Hartford’s Upper Albany neighborhood
HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 20s was wounded early Monday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. Hartford police were called to the 1100 block of Albany Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 1 a.m. Monday, police spokesperson Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
Register Citizen
Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting
DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
Register Citizen
Police: Men arrested for refusing to leave wake for Westport woman killed in wrong-way crash
NORWALK — Two men were arrested at a wake Friday for a Westport woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last weekend, police said. Police were called to Raymond Funeral Home on East Wall Street Friday during a wake for 41-year-old Monica Wilson. Management reported there were two “highly intoxicated” and “belligerent” men at the wake, Norwalk Police Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man wounded in shooting
NEW HAVEN — City police are investigating a shooting on Blake Street Sunday evening that left a local man wounded. New Haven police received a call reporting a person had been shot between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Street around 9:35 p.m., police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway said in a statement.
Register Citizen
Police: 6 people wounded in Hartford shootings over weekend
HARTFORD — Police said six people were shot this weekend in the capital city, including a woman who was critically injured and a 16-year-old boy. The woman was one of four people injured by gunfire in the same incident on Main Street Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. No one died in any of the weekend shootings, which brings the number of people who survived gun assaults in Hartford this year to 83, he said.
Register Citizen
Two charged with assaulting officer at Milford bar, police say
MILFORD — A man and woman were each charged with assaulting an officer and other charges early Sunday at a Milford bar, according to the police department. Officers were called to Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniels Street at 1 a.m. Sunday to help the bar close down. At that time, officers saw Dinsdale Brown, 25, of Ansonia, trying to get back into the bar after being thrown out, the police department said in a news release.
Register Citizen
Tolland man charged with vandalizing Pride flag sign, police say
TOLLAND — A local man was charged with vandalizing a Pride flag sign Saturday, according to state police. The “Tolland Democrats” sign on a private property on Merrow Road is adorned with the rainbow flag. But, on July 17, 49-year-old Dean Andrew Colombaro allegedly spray-painted red all over the sign, state police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Wallingford resident killed in North Haven crash
NORTH HAVEN — A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with another vehicle Saturday, according to police. In a Facebook post, police said officers responded Saturday evening “to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle.”. Information about the time and location of the...
Register Citizen
Meriden police: New Britain man tried to kidnap woman he stalked for years
MERIDEN — A New Britain man tried to kidnap a woman that he had allegedly been stalking for years, according to the Meriden Police Department. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jose Carrasquillo-Serrano, was charged with various offenses and held on $3 million bond, police said in a news release Monday.
Register Citizen
Police: Two people rescued in Bridgeport after canoe overturns
BRIDGEPORT — Two people were rescued from Long Island Sound Sunday morning after their canoe overturned while fishing, police said. The city’s emergency communications center received a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. “regarding a preliminary report of an overturned canoe and two parties in the water near the Pleasure Beach Bridge,” said Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director, in a prepared statement.
Register Citizen
Fairfield firefighters, police make donation in honor of tow truck driver killed on highway
FAIRFIELD — Firefighters in town respond to hundreds of incidents every year on the Merritt Parkway and Interstate 95, but they’re trained well enough not to worry about what they’ll deal with when they get to crash scenes, Lt. Bob Smith said Monday. “What I do worry...
Register Citizen
Police: Danbury man clocked driving Corvette 161 mph in New Hampshire
ASHLAND, N.H. — A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after a New Hampshire state trooper clocked him driving a Corvette faster than 160 mph, police say. The trooper spotted an orange sports car speeding north on Interstate 93 about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said. Using radar, he clocked him at 161 mph — more than 90 mph over the speed limit of 70 mph, according to state police.
Register Citizen
Danbury man sentenced to prison in 2020 homicide at railroad tracks
DANBURY — The city man charged in the beating death of another man two years ago was sentenced last week to 20 years in jail, suspended after 12 years, plus five years probation. Carlos Guzman-Lopez was arrested following a police investigation into the suspicious death of Ricardo Uruchima, whose...
Register Citizen
Hamden CNA saw a car crash from the window. Her training kicked in and she leaped into action
HAMDEN — Kristen Avery was all anyone could talk about at Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center, Sarah Mach recalled. Avery had become a workplace hero overnight after rescuing a man from a crashed, smoking vehicle. “The next day all I heard was people talking about (the rescue),” said Mach, Whitney...
Register Citizen
2 New Britain residents identified in fatal Massachusetts crash
Massachusetts State Police have identified the Connecticut residents who were killed over the weekend in a crash along Route 290. Luc Morin, 65, and Christine Banavige, 52, were pronounced dead Saturday morning after a two car crash in Worcester, Mass., according to police. The preliminary investigation shows a 52-year-old Worcester,...
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
Register Citizen
Car goes airborne on Broadway in New Haven, lands on SUV
NEW HAVEN — A gold Ford Taurus that had been double-parked in front of the Apple Store on Broadway went airborne after it “pulled out in haste,” tried to avoid a subsequent collision, jumped the wrought-iron and concrete fence of the Broadway center lot and landed on top of a white SUV, police said.
