ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Former Baltimore police officer convicted in gun-planting incident is sentenced to 30 months in prison

By Jessica Anderson, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0MNw_0gwBBtLy00
Gavel Baltimore Sun/TNS

A former Baltimore Police detective — who previously was convicted of federal corruption charges and conspired to plant a BB gun on a man who had been run over by another officer’s car in 2014 — was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday.

Robert Hankard, who was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, is the third officer to be convicted in the incident, which became public as a result of the federal investigation into the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force.

The man police ran over, Demetric Simon, filed a lawsuit against all the police officers involved in framing him, including Hankard, as well as the department. The case is still pending.

Hankard spoke briefly at the sentencing, turning toward the courtroom gallery where Simon was seated, and apologized for his colleagues’ actions but stopped short of admitting guilt himself.

“I’ve lost everything ... I know how it feels,” he told Dixon, who was taken into custody after officers wrongly arrested him for the BB gun.

“Please accept my apology,” Hankard said, before blaming the incident on his supervisor.

“I understand,” Dixon responded softly.

Afterwards, outside the courtroom, Dixon said “justice is served,” but that he still was processing Hankard’s comments.

“Hopefully he learned from his wrongdoings,” he said.

Simon wrote in a victim impact statement to District Judge Catherine C. Blake that Hankard “never stopped for one second and thought how his actions would destroy another person.”

He asked the judge “to consider the effect to me and the other victims of his actions and inactions.”

Ultimately, Blake went below the top of the federal sentencing guidelines of 63 months, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s 60-month recommendation but above what other officers received in the incident.

She cited the “egregious abuse of trust by Mr. Hankard” and the general need to deter other officers from committing similar acts, as well as speak up if they are aware of such misconduct.

Blake also cited how Hankard “has not accepted responsibility.”

Hankard received a call on March 26, 2014, from former Detective Carmine Vignola , along with former Sgt. Keith Gladstone , asking for a BB gun. They wanted it to frame Simon, who another officer, Wayne Jenkins, had hit with his car. Jenkins headed the Gun Trace Task Force and later pleaded guilty to racketeering and other charges, and is currently serving a 25-year sentence.

Gladstone, who previously pleaded guilty to his role in the gun-planting scheme and received a 21-month sentence, was among those who testified against Hankard at his trial in April. He said during the trial that Hankard gave Gladstone and Vignola the BB gun.

Jurors also convicted Hankard in April of lying in 2015 on search warrant affidavits and police reports to cover up times he violated people’s constitutional protections against unwarranted searches and seizures.

At his sentencing, Hankard’s attorney, David Benowitz, sought a lighter sentence, saying his client’s career has been destroyed, and the publicity around the case has humiliated him.

Several people spoke on Hankard’s behalf, including his boss who owns a catering and grocery business and a man who said Hankard changed the trajectory of his life.

Norman Johnson said he had met Hankard after being released from prison.

“He helped me stay out of trouble,” Johnson told the judge. “Mr. Rob cares about people. He cares about me.”

As he spoke, Hankard grabbed a tissue and wiped his eye.

Hankard declined to comment to a reporter after the sentencing. He is expected to report back to court in October to be taken into custody.

Hankard was hired by the Baltimore Police Department in 2007 and spent the second half of his career as a detective in specialized drug investigation squads, and earned $107,000 in 2019, his last full year of employment.

Comments / 4

Valerie Anderson
4d ago

that's all he gets, don't get me wrong I have the utmost respect for law enforcement officers,but that's just a slap on the wrist he should get at least 5 to 10 years. the years that the person he planted the gun on probably would have gotten.

Reply
6
Terry Phillip
4d ago

as far as I am concerned I think the same amount of time the victim would have received if he would have gotten away with setting him up is the sentence deserved for framing an innocent man that was injured by the very people we are supposed to be protected by the police.

Reply
4
David Stuckey
4d ago

A gun carries 5 years if convicted by the Feds .7 for felons. He should get 5 years minimum

Reply
5
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Baltimore Police#Prison#Violent Crime#Baltimore Sun Tns#District Court#Gun Trace Task Force
MyChesCo

Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
BEAR, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Wbaltv.com

Sister of carjacking victim struck by own car speaks out

A woman is recovering after a man carjacked her and then hit her with her own car. It happened at the intersection of Beech Avenue and West 37th Street in Wyman Park. Police are still searching for the person who did it. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the victim's sister.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report

The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Four Defendants Facing Federal Charges for Mail Theft From Montgomery County and Possession of United States Postal Service Keys

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging four defendants with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys. The indictment was returned on July 21, 2022 and unsealed today upon the defendant’s arrests. Charged in the indictment are:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Faces Multiple Deadly Weapons Charges For Baltimore Stabbing: Police

A monthlong investigation into a near-fatal stabbing led to the apprehension of a wanted man who is facing attempted murder and other charges in Maryland, officials said. Odenton resident Eric Townes, 29, was arrested by members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Warrant Task Force and Anne Arundel County K9 units on Friday, July 29 after he was tracked down by investigators, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Brief chase in Dover ends with arrest

Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase. Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud. While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly...
DOVER, DE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy