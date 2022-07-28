ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Woman escapes custody at UCMC, is 14th escapee in 2 months

By Felicia Jordan
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVWLw_0gwBBqhn00

A woman fled police custody while she was receiving treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, becoming the 14th prisoner to escape in Hamilton County in two months and the fifth to escape from the hospital in that timeframe.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Karess Rankin was allegedly putting a shopping cartload of stolen merchandise from Walmart into her car on July 24. When police arrived, Rankin was driving away and an officer initiated a traffic stop, documents say. Rankin complied, but when police attempted to arrest her, she ran, but left her license behind in her vehicle, police said.

When police ran her ID, they learned Rankin's license was suspended and she had warrants open for her arrest, according to court documents. She was later found and arrested in a business on Red Bank Road, police said. From there, Rankin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for to receive treatment "for an unrelated condition," court documents say.

After that, Rankin fled from UCMC, but court documents do not specify when she escaped or when she was re-apprehended. She has since been caught and is currently in the Hamilton County Justice Center. She has been charged with driving a vehicle with a suspended license and obstructing official business, but she is not charged with escape — a fourth-degree felony.

In the past two months, five prisoners have escaped from UCMC; On Wednesday, Cincinnati police confirmed a man had escaped the hospital shortly after 8 a.m. that morning. Police have not provided a name for that escapee, but said he was detained for car theft. Following that escape Wednesday, Cincinnati police said its officers left the suspect in the custody of the hospital's police, but when CPD came to pick him up after he was discharged, the man had already walked away.

Amanda Nageleisen, director of media relations at UC Health, said she couldn't discuss any specific patient information, but said that, in general, UC Health does not take custody of anyone when they are providing treatment. Suspects are in the custody of the agency that brought them there, Nageleisen said.

On June 8, Russell Baumgartner, an inmate from River City Correctional Center, escaped custody at UCMC.

Timothy Grier walked away from the hospital on June 19; His attorney claimed there were no officers around and Grier didn't know that he wasn't allowed to leave.

On July 3, James Johnson walked away from custody at UCMC while undergoing treatment.

Several inmates have escaped custody from the River City Correctional Center. River City staff since have announced changes to the jail's policies , particularly in cases where inmates are taken to the hospital for treatment. River City said their inmates will no longer be under the hold of hospital staff — instead, a River City staff member has to be with the inmate for the duration of their hospital stay.

12 inmates escape custody in 2 months

Comments / 10

Tack 1
4d ago

What in the world is going on with all of the inmates that have escaped. Former Sheriff Simon L. Leis, Jr. , would be furious if this had happened during his tenure!!

Reply
5
Dale
4d ago

God Almighty, how many Barney Fife's do we have working in the police force here in Hamilton County???

Reply(1)
4
Related
WLWT 5

1 dead after overnight West End shooting

CINCINNATI — "We got a family out here hurting right now because of something like this," said community activist Mitchell Morris. He said it does not matter who you are or what neighborhood you are from, gun violence needs to stop. The most recent homicide shows that no one...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police are searching for a runaway juvenile from Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Police are asking the public for help locating a runaway juvenile from Over-the-Rhine. Delondo Henderson Jr. was last seen on July 30 at 7 p.m. Police say he has not been seen or heard from since. Delondo Henderson Jr. is a Black, 13-year-old male with black hair...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ucmc#Red Bank Road
WLWT 5

Court docs: Woman charged with child endangerment, accused of verbally, physically assaulting child in public

CINCINNATI — A woman is facing child endangerment charges after being accused of verbally and physically abusing a child in the parking lot of a Sam's Club. According to court documents, Crisheena Roberts, 29, was allegedly seen slapping and punching her child, a 3-year-old, on the side of the head, yelling at him to "shut the f--- up," punch him in the chest, pull his hair and throw him inside of the car.
Lima News

Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County

LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fox 19

Awful coincidence in Northside pedestrian crash that injured father, daughter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many in Northside reacted with the same thought Thursday night after a driver hit a woman and her father walking in the neighborhood: Not again. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Hamilton Avenue and Pullan Avenue. The woman and her father were crossing the road when residents say a speeding driver flew through the intersection, striking them both. The woman suffered serious injuries. The driver fled the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

2 suspects wanted for armed robbery of Delhi Township convenience store

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery in Delhi Township Friday. According to police, just before 10 a.m. two suspects entered the Shop Quick located in the 4400-block of Glenhaven Road waved guns and demanded cash. The suspects were last seen getting...
WKRC

2 teens charged in murder of elderly man found in hand-dug grave

CLINTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRC) - Two Alabama teens are charged in the murder of an elderly man. 71-year-old Thomas Creel's body was found May 5 inside "what appeared to be a hand-dug grave" at a cemetery, according to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office. The incident was considered suspicious, because the...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead following accident after car flips over bridge

CINCINNATI — A man has died following an accident on I-471 southbound early Saturday morning. According to the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit, around 2:56 a.m., units responded to Interstate 471 southbound to investigate a fatal crash. Police say the man was driving a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when he...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy