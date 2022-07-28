ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

‘Top Chef’ star Howie Kleinberg dead at 46

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Howie Kleinberg, a staple of the Miami food scene who starred on “Top Chef,” died last weekend at age 46.

Kleinberg died of a heart attack, his mother told the Miami Herald .

“I am just finding out how many lives he touched,” Susan Kleinberg told the newspaper. “He was married to his passion in life, which was his cooking.”

Kleinberg competed on the third season of the Bravo reality cooking series “Top Chef” in 2007, earning the nickname Bulldog for his no-nonsense persona.

That season featured a particularly memorable moment in which judge Anthony Bourdain stressed the importance of food coming out on time, to which Kleinberg cited Bourdain’s book, which described the importance of a meal only coming out when its right.

Following his stint on the show, Kleinberg owned and ran the restaurant Bulldog Barbecue in Miami for nine years.

“The ‘Top Chef’ family is saddened to learn about the unexpected passing of Howard Kleinberg from season three,” reads a statement released by Bravo. “Howie’s passion for cooking filled so many and our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

Kleinberg was born in South Florida and went to college at Miami’s Johnson & Wales University. He was known for taking part each year at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami Beach.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy