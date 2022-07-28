Best of the RGV BBQ: #2 The Bullpen Smoke House

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The results are in for Best of the RGV: BBQ Edition. ValleyCentral asked the public to find the best BBQ in the Rio Grande Valley and you delivered.

The #2 spot goes to The Bullpen Smoke House in Brownsville.

Owner Luis Muñoz opened the restaurant just four months ago and quickly grew in popularity around the city.

“When I started grilling from home, we started off grilling full birds. That’s where we started off and little by little I started getting into the brisket, smoking and stuff like that,” Muñoz said.

The most popular item at The Bullpen Smoke House is their loaded potato.

“We wanted to focus on something specific. We wanted to bring something different to the valley, to Brownsville something that you don’t really see,” Muñoz said. “These potatoes you don’t see anywhere so we came up with different ideas on how to form them how to set them up.”

The Bullpen Smokehouse is open Wednesday through Saturday and is located at 505 W. Elizabeth St.

