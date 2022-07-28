ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Best of the RGV BBQ: #2 The Bullpen Smoke House

By Marco Ramirez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQzA2_0gwBAzgX00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The results are in for Best of the RGV: BBQ Edition. ValleyCentral asked the public to find the best BBQ in the Rio Grande Valley and you delivered.

Best of the RGV BBQ: #3 Vargas BBQ

The #2 spot goes to The Bullpen Smoke House in Brownsville.

Owner Luis Muñoz opened the restaurant just four months ago and quickly grew in popularity around the city.

Mid-Valley Airport celebrates expansion

“When I started grilling from home, we started off grilling full birds. That’s where we started off and little by little I started getting into the brisket, smoking and stuff like that,” Muñoz said.

The most popular item at The Bullpen Smoke House is their loaded potato.

Mid-Valley Airport celebrates expansion

“We wanted to focus on something specific. We wanted to bring something different to the valley, to Brownsville something that you don’t really see,” Muñoz said. “These potatoes you don’t see anywhere so we came up with different ideas on how to form them how to set them up.”

The Bullpen Smokehouse is open Wednesday through Saturday and is located at 505 W. Elizabeth St.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
megadoctornews.com

DHR Health “Let’s Go Fishing for Hope!” August 27th

EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health’s 16th Annual “Fishing for Hope” Tournament is ready to set sail. The annual event is the largest non-profit fishing tournament with proceeds benefitting the Hope Family Health Center in McAllen, Texas. HOPE provides free medical care and counseling to the uninsured in the Rio Grande Valley. Local volunteer physicians and medical staff donate their time and services to ensure that patients without access to health care or medical insurance receive free, quality treatment.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Attendees share an appreciation for MXLAN

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The five-day art and music festival known as MXLAN connected people from across the Rio Grande Valley as a way to celebrate and experience Mexican culture. RGV residents like Kathy Klobec said MXLAN has encouraged them to enjoy the present.  “We’ve just learned to laugh and look at things and experience […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen announces stricter water restrictions

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Utility announced water restrictions for residents and businesses. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two. This stage restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week. The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages.  Stage 1 is completely voluntary, and Stage 5 is […]
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

City of Pharr to offer its blazing fast fiber internet to neighboring communities

PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr’s eagerly anticipated, blazing fast, fiber internet service will be available in neighboring cities in the not too distant future. This was confirmed by the city’s information technology director, Jose J. Peña, at last week’s “Bridge Connect” seminar, hosted by the Pharr Bridge Board and held at the Pharr Development & Research Center in south Pharr.
PHARR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brownsville, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Sports
Brownsville, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
ValleyCentral

Keppel AmFELS announce first LNG vessel on West Coast

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hawaii-based Pasha Hawaii and Keppel AmFELS, announced the delivery of the MV George III. The MV George III is the first liquefied-natural-gas-powered vessel to fuel on the West Coast and the first to serve Hawaii, according to a news release from the Port of Brownsville. The 774-foot LNG-fueled containership is the first […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville firefighters extinguish major grass fire Saturday

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department responded to multiple emergencies Saturday, including a food truck fire at the flea market and a midday grass fire. According to a Facebook post made by the Brownsville Firefighters, the station received about 100 calls Saturday in response to emergencies including a grass fire, vehicle recovery and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County loses nearly $12M on rental assistance funds

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Hidalgo County lost nearly 12 million dollars on renter assistance from the U.S Department of the Treasury. The funding was intended to help residents who could not afford to pay for rent or utilities because of financial problems caused by the pandemic.  Jaime Longoria, the Executive Director of the Hidalgo County […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Grilling#Birds#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The Bullpen Smoke House#Rgv#Bbq Edition#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
100.7 KOOL FM

Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!

If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Brownsville Public Library features its newest addition

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Library Main Branch expands its children’s department with a new section named Dino Zone. The new attraction opened its doors to the public with a grand opening celebration on July 28. Dino Zone simulates a hand-carved cave, dinosaurs and fossils created by the library staff. Dino Zone allows […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PHOTOS: NBC23 and CBS4 broadcasts LIVE from MXLAN in McAllen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The NBC23 and CBS4 team was out in the community on Thursday and Friday, broadcasting LIVE from the MXLAN festival in McAllen. The annual five-day festival celebrates the influence of Latino history and culture. We shared the music, food, art, and fun available at the festival with our viewers at home. […]
MCALLEN, TX
spotlightepnews.com

Mc Allen, Texas presents Charlie Clark with a Proclamation and officially names June 27 as “Charlie Clark Day” Cameron and El Paso Counties also present proclamations

El Paso, TX, July 28, 2022 – Charlie Clark, founder of Charlie Clark Automotive Group with thirteen locations in Brownsville, Harlingen, El Paso, McAllen, Mission and Laredo and star and Executive Producer of the film Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone, was presented with proclamations by Cameron and El Paso Counties. The film was entirely shot in Texas and supported local crafts and filmmaking.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ValleyCentral

Harlingen City Commission recommend HCISD form its own PD

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission’s recent decision to give the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District two years to develop its own police department has residents in disagreement about what is best for the safety of their children in schools. The Harlingen City Commission was to discuss whether to continue a memorandum of […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mid-Valley Airport celebrates expansion

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mid-Valley Airport celebrated its latest expansion with six new hangers that will house corporate jets. The new hangers are the newest addition to the airport in about 20 years. Weslaco Mayor David Suarez told ValleyCentral the new hanger will not only improve air traffic but also the city’s economy. “You […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Combes residents asked to not consume their tap water

The city of Combes is warning residents against drinking or using their tap water. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality warned officials that the drinking water being supplied to customers has high levels of nitrite, a chemical that can be harmful to a person’s health. Boiling water would not...
COMBES, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville Public Library seeking book donations

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Public Library System is seeking donations for their ‘Little Libraries Book Campaign.’ In an effort to spread literacy throughout the city, the library is stocking up on gently used books to fill their little libraries. Little libraries are mailbox-like structures spread throughout the community, where people can take a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD kicks off annual RGV SWAT Challenge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department kicked off its annual RGV SWAT Challenge on July 27. The three-day challenge had participants from SWAT Agencies across the Rio Grande Valley. “A lot of the real-world events that happen, you know, incorporate a lot of the things we do here,” said SWAT team member and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Daffodil Avenue closed for roadway improvements

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the City of McAllen moves forward with the Daffodil Avenue roadway improvement project, storm infrastructure construction will cause a road closure along Bentsen Road. The city’s news release said the roadway will be closed to all through traffic between Daffodil Avenue and Nolana Avenue and will begin on Monday, August […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy