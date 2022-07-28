ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Silver, NJ

Jersey Shore Man Charged In Arson, Robbery Crime Spree: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fhl4s_0gwB9Td900
Anthony Sambogna Photo Credit: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

A Monmouth County man has been arrested for allegedly setting three fires in Red Bank and robbing a pharmacy in Little Silver, authorities said.

The alleged crimes all occurred within about 12 hours of each other earlier this week, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Anthony Sambogna, 24, of Red Bank was charged with robbery and three counts of aggravated arson, Linskey said.

The first of the three arson incidents took place at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Monday, July 25, when an accelerant was used to start a small fire in the parking lot of Red Bank Catholic High School on the 100 block of Broad Street.

Later that same day, at approximately 11:20 p.m., an accelerant was used to start a second fire along exterior natural gas meter lines leading into the back of a bagel shop on the 300 block of Broad Street. That fire also went out on its own after initially going unreported, but a second fire ignited on shrubbery at the same location a little more than an hour later; it was put out by a responding police officer using a fire extinguisher.

An investigation involving members of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Red Bank Police Department led to Sambogna being identified as a suspect in the incidents, and he was arrested without incident on the 600 block of Branch Avenue in Little Silver early on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 26.

He was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

The investigation also revealed that Sambogna had allegedly robbed a pharmacy on Prospect Avenue in Little Silver at approximately 5:25 p.m. the day before his arrest, threatening a clerk while demanding that he empty the contents of a cash register, Linskey said.

Anyone with information about these or similar incidents is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank Police Department Sgt. James Deponte at 732-530-2700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Burglarizing East Meadow Home

A 29-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Long Island home and stealing credit cards. Philip Dayton was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, for a residential burglary that happened in East Meadow at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, the Nassau County Police Department reported. NCPD...
EAST MEADOW, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Bank, NJ
Crime & Safety
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
City
Little Silver, NJ
City
Red Bank, NJ
Daily Voice

Englewood Man Busted With Airsoft Pistol

An Englewood man was arrested after police said they found him carrying an airsoft pistol at a public housing complex. Officers responding to a noise complaint found Justin Wright, 25, among a large group gathered at the Parkview Terrace complex around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said. He...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Ocean County Men Arrested For Drugs

JACKSON – Three men have been arrested and charged for dealing cocaine and heroin after a three-month long investigation, police said. Authorities identified Franklyn Baptiste, 54, and Daniel Meadows, 38, both from Jackson, to be selling crack cocaine and heroin from multiple homes and vehicles. On July 14, officers...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Arson#Crime Spree#Police#Jersey Shore Man Charged#The Prosecutor S Office
Daily Voice

Montclair Man Seriously Injured In East Orange Hit-Run

A 40-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in East Orange, authorities said. The crash occurred on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, July 31, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens said. The victim was taken to University Hospital, where...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard North Jersey Pool

A 2-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard pool over the weekend in Union County, authorities said. Family members pulled the boy from the pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden and immediately began CPR on Sunday, July 31, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. The boy...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
CLARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Critical, Two Others Wounded In Clark Crash

One driver was critical and two other victims suffered non life-threatening but serious injuries in a Clark crash over the weekend, authorities said. The crash occurred onMadison Hill Road at Cornell Drive just before 10 p.m., local police said. Both drivers and one passenger were injured, and all were transported...
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Parkway Crash In Lacey Claims Driver

LACEY – A Sayreville man was killed in a crash Friday night after his car veered off the Garden State Parkway, State Police said. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Brian Steiner. Police said the crash occurred around 7:23 p.m. near milepost 72 in Lacey Township. Steiner was driving...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash

HOWELL – A 23-year-old Jackson man died after crashing into a utility pole in Howell Township, police said. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on July 29. According to police, the motorcycle was heading west on Norse Drive, went off the road and struck a utility pole. Police and...
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
327K+
Followers
49K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy