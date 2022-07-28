ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

ASUS Zenfone 9 launches for €799 with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 120 Hz AMOLED display in an iPhone 13-sized package

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

iQOO Neo7 with the top-end Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is tipped to launch soon

5G Android Chinese Tech Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. iQOO launched its 10 series with an arsenal of the most cutting-edge specs known to the Android flagship-refresh genre around. Then again, some fans might have been slightly disappointed when the line failed to produce the Dimensity 9000+ variant to which it had beome linked in its pre-launch rumors. However, it now seems this device might be on the way after all, just under a different name than rumored.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series configuration options and special edition models leak

Samsung is continuing to prepare its systems for the arrival of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, its second generation of smartwatches since transitioning from Tizen to Wear OS. As we discussed previously, Samsung has already added the Galaxy Watch5 series in the Galaxy Wearable app, which all Samsung wearables use to communicate with a paired smartphone. Incidentally, Samsung also added the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, European and US prices of which leaked last month too.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asus Zenfone#Snapdragon#Amoled#Smart Phone#Ios#The Zenfone 8#The Zenfone 9#Corning Gorilla Glass#Ram
notebookcheck.net

One-netbook presents the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P, LPDDR5 RAM and an 800p display

One-netbook has refreshed the ONEXPLAYER mini series, which started as an Intel Core i7-1195G7-powered machine. Subsequently, One-netbook presented an RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model with the Core i7-1260P, as well as AMD-powered models running the Ryzen 7 5800U. For one reason or another, One-netbook decided against selling the RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model globally.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung lists over 70 colour combinations for Galaxy Z Flip4 on support website

Samsung has not announced the Galaxy Z Flip4 yet, but it has revealed the colour combinations in which the handset will be available. To recap, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reported in June that Samsung would offer Bespoke Edition versions of the Galaxy Z Flip4, a program that it also runs for the Galaxy Z Flip3. While Young outlined what colour combinations there would be for this year's Galaxy Z Flip, a Samsung support website has, seemingly, revealed all possible Galaxy Z Flip4 colourways.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and possibly Pixel Watch pre-order and launch dates leak

Jon Prosser and FrontPageTech claim to have received information about Google's plan for launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its next flagship smartphones. To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in May at Google I/O 2022, along with a host of other products. Another device was the Pixel Watch, which would Google announced would arrive in the autumn alongside the Pixel 7 series.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
notebookcheck.net

Android 13 and MIUI 13.1 builds land for Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi has started testing Android 13 and MIUI 13.1 builds on the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, two of its recent flagship smartphones. Now usurped by the Xiaomi 12S series in China, the pair have both received V13.1.22.7.28.DEV, with the 'DEV' suffix denoting that they are developer builds. If past experience is anything to go by, these builds can only be installed on devices that have been enrolled on MIUI's beta program in China.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Dell Inspiron 15 5515 proves to be a solid office notebook but leaves the potential of the AMD Ryzen 7 untapped

AMD Laptop Windows Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) The Dell Inspiron 15 5515 is an affordable office notebook starting at under US$ 1,000. In the H8P8F configuration, the device is equipped with a 4.3 GHz fast AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Dell does without a dedicated graphics solution and instead uses the iGPU AMD Radeon RX Vega 8.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 could be as powerful as the GeForce RTX 3090; GeForce RTX 4080 slated to be about 30% faster

So far, most of the leaks surrounding Nvidia's Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 series of graphics cards have focused mostly on the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4090 Ti. The former allegedly scored 19,000 points in the 3DMark Time Spy Extreme benchmark, according to seasoned leaker @kopite7kimi, who has now leaked the scores of its younger siblings, the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070. Kopite7kimi says that the above tests were conducted on actual hardware and are not estimates.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus Nord Buds CE are new TWS earbuds with Bluetooth 5.2, adjustable EQ settings and large drivers

Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. OnePlus had indicated that it had new TWS earbuds that, while ready to launch imminently, would not do so alongside the new flagship-grade 10T as they are part of the Nord CE line instead. Now, the new accessories have accordingly premiered today (August 1, 2022) via their own dedicated Indian webpage.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K gaming benchmarks put a damper on the Raptor Lake hype train

Extreme Player, a prolific Bilibili leaker, has made life difficult for Intel in the past few weeks by leaking the first batch of 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors in their entirety. Productivity benchmarks of the Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K promised hefty gains in single and multi-threaded performance thanks to the new Raptor Cove P cores and the addition of four more Gracemont E cores. Gaming workloads, on the other hand, tone down the Raptor Lake hype a little.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Motorola XT2243-2: Future S30 Pro and Edge 30 Fusion arrives on Geekbench sporting Snapdragon 888 Plus and 12 GB of RAM

Details on another high-end Motorola smartphone have emerged online, courtesy of a Geekbench listing. As the screenshot below shows, the device in question is the XT2243-2, the model number for what is expected to launch in China as the S30 Pro. By contrast, Motorola is rumoured to have rebranded the S30 Pro's global variant as the Edge 30 Fusion, mirroring last year's S30 and Moto G200.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti rumoured to perform on par with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti thanks to its full-fat AD104 GPU

Nvidia's upcoming Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 series of graphics cards have leaked quite a bit in the past few weeks. Among other things, a Titan-branded SKU is slated to make a comeback along with the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, GeForce RTX 4090 and others. Now, prolific leaker, Kopite7kimi has talked about an entirely new graphics card, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Budget-friendly Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop with an Intel Core i5-11300H and RTX 3050 now on sale for US$550

After we have tracked a few attractive deals for budget-friendly 15-inch gaming laptops like the popular Dell G15 over the past few weeks, gamers who prefer a notebook in the US$500 price range that is made by the reputable Chinese manufacturer Lenovo can now also rejoice. One of the largest electronics retailers in the US currently offers the adequately specced Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 at a very intriguing sale price.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy