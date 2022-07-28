ASUS Zenfone 9 launches for €799 with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 120 Hz AMOLED display in an iPhone 13-sized package

www.notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
iQOO Neo7 with the top-end Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is tipped to launch soon
5G Android Chinese Tech Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. iQOO launched its 10 series with an arsenal of the most cutting-edge specs known to the Android flagship-refresh genre around. Then again, some fans might have been slightly disappointed when the line failed to produce the Dimensity 9000+ variant to which it had beome linked in its pre-launch rumors. However, it now seems this device might be on the way after all, just under a different name than rumored.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series configuration options and special edition models leak
Samsung is continuing to prepare its systems for the arrival of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, its second generation of smartwatches since transitioning from Tizen to Wear OS. As we discussed previously, Samsung has already added the Galaxy Watch5 series in the Galaxy Wearable app, which all Samsung wearables use to communicate with a paired smartphone. Incidentally, Samsung also added the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, European and US prices of which leaked last month too.
Review verdict on the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro: Strong smartphone can improve in one area
The Poco X4 Pro builds well on the X3 Pro and impresses with one of the best displays for under US$300. However, the smartphone from Xiaomi does not improve in all areas. Are you a techie who knows how to write? Then join our Team!. Buyers looking for a light...
One-netbook presents the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P, LPDDR5 RAM and an 800p display
One-netbook has refreshed the ONEXPLAYER mini series, which started as an Intel Core i7-1195G7-powered machine. Subsequently, One-netbook presented an RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model with the Core i7-1260P, as well as AMD-powered models running the Ryzen 7 5800U. For one reason or another, One-netbook decided against selling the RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model globally.
Samsung lists over 70 colour combinations for Galaxy Z Flip4 on support website
Samsung has not announced the Galaxy Z Flip4 yet, but it has revealed the colour combinations in which the handset will be available. To recap, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reported in June that Samsung would offer Bespoke Edition versions of the Galaxy Z Flip4, a program that it also runs for the Galaxy Z Flip3. While Young outlined what colour combinations there would be for this year's Galaxy Z Flip, a Samsung support website has, seemingly, revealed all possible Galaxy Z Flip4 colourways.
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and possibly Pixel Watch pre-order and launch dates leak
Jon Prosser and FrontPageTech claim to have received information about Google's plan for launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its next flagship smartphones. To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in May at Google I/O 2022, along with a host of other products. Another device was the Pixel Watch, which would Google announced would arrive in the autumn alongside the Pixel 7 series.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Affordable 5G smartphone with good features
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G aims to win over buyers with its good price-performance ratio. For around US$300, you get a mid-range smartphone with a 120 Hz display, a 5000 mAh battery and a 64 MP triple camera. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how...
Rumor | Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is on the way as one of the latest Lenovo tablets on the Chinese market
The Chinese leak machine has allegedly turned up signs of not just 1 but 2 tablets being readied for launch by Lenovo. One of these, the TB138FCxxxxx, is now touted as a possible successor to the current Xiaoxin Pad Pro, mostly as it has become linked to an upgrade to 68W fast charging thanks to new 3C certifications.
Android 13 and MIUI 13.1 builds land for Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi has started testing Android 13 and MIUI 13.1 builds on the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, two of its recent flagship smartphones. Now usurped by the Xiaomi 12S series in China, the pair have both received V13.1.22.7.28.DEV, with the 'DEV' suffix denoting that they are developer builds. If past experience is anything to go by, these builds can only be installed on devices that have been enrolled on MIUI's beta program in China.
Dell Inspiron 15 5515 proves to be a solid office notebook but leaves the potential of the AMD Ryzen 7 untapped
AMD Laptop Windows Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) The Dell Inspiron 15 5515 is an affordable office notebook starting at under US$ 1,000. In the H8P8F configuration, the device is equipped with a 4.3 GHz fast AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Dell does without a dedicated graphics solution and instead uses the iGPU AMD Radeon RX Vega 8.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 could be as powerful as the GeForce RTX 3090; GeForce RTX 4080 slated to be about 30% faster
So far, most of the leaks surrounding Nvidia's Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 series of graphics cards have focused mostly on the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4090 Ti. The former allegedly scored 19,000 points in the 3DMark Time Spy Extreme benchmark, according to seasoned leaker @kopite7kimi, who has now leaked the scores of its younger siblings, the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070. Kopite7kimi says that the above tests were conducted on actual hardware and are not estimates.
OnePlus Nord Buds CE are new TWS earbuds with Bluetooth 5.2, adjustable EQ settings and large drivers
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. OnePlus had indicated that it had new TWS earbuds that, while ready to launch imminently, would not do so alongside the new flagship-grade 10T as they are part of the Nord CE line instead. Now, the new accessories have accordingly premiered today (August 1, 2022) via their own dedicated Indian webpage.
Intel’s Flagship Arc A770M mobile GPU edges out GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile in 3DMark TimeSpy, though driver optimization questions remain
The Arc A770M, a flagship mobile Intel GPU card, managed to score above 10k points in Timespy, per tipster @_rogame. This puts it ahead of the GeForce RTX 3060 mobile. As with the A380, however, driver support could paint a different picture when it comes to in-game performance. Recently, tipster...
Leaked Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K gaming benchmarks put a damper on the Raptor Lake hype train
Extreme Player, a prolific Bilibili leaker, has made life difficult for Intel in the past few weeks by leaking the first batch of 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors in their entirety. Productivity benchmarks of the Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K promised hefty gains in single and multi-threaded performance thanks to the new Raptor Cove P cores and the addition of four more Gracemont E cores. Gaming workloads, on the other hand, tone down the Raptor Lake hype a little.
Motorola XT2243-2: Future S30 Pro and Edge 30 Fusion arrives on Geekbench sporting Snapdragon 888 Plus and 12 GB of RAM
Details on another high-end Motorola smartphone have emerged online, courtesy of a Geekbench listing. As the screenshot below shows, the device in question is the XT2243-2, the model number for what is expected to launch in China as the S30 Pro. By contrast, Motorola is rumoured to have rebranded the S30 Pro's global variant as the Edge 30 Fusion, mirroring last year's S30 and Moto G200.
Xiaomi 12T: New 108 MP camera and a 1.5K display headline new leak of Xiaomi's upcoming sub-premium phone
Word on the grapevine claims Xiaomi is set to debut the Xiaomi 12T series either this month or next. While the Xiaomi 12T Pro has received a lot more attention until now, details of the vanilla Xiaomi 12T now appear to have leaked. As revealed by Xiaomiui, the Xiaomi 12T,...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti rumoured to perform on par with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti thanks to its full-fat AD104 GPU
Nvidia's upcoming Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 series of graphics cards have leaked quite a bit in the past few weeks. Among other things, a Titan-branded SKU is slated to make a comeback along with the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, GeForce RTX 4090 and others. Now, prolific leaker, Kopite7kimi has talked about an entirely new graphics card, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.
Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera unveiled as AR wearable with micro-OLED and periscope camera
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. Xiaomi has revealed the Mijia Glasses Camera wearable. The gadget features a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP periscope camera, capable of up to 15 times zoom, capturing the image as you see it. The wearable lets you quickly grab an image or video without reaching for your smartphone.
Deal | Budget-friendly Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop with an Intel Core i5-11300H and RTX 3050 now on sale for US$550
After we have tracked a few attractive deals for budget-friendly 15-inch gaming laptops like the popular Dell G15 over the past few weeks, gamers who prefer a notebook in the US$500 price range that is made by the reputable Chinese manufacturer Lenovo can now also rejoice. One of the largest electronics retailers in the US currently offers the adequately specced Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 at a very intriguing sale price.
