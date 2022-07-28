ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Florida Amber Alert canceled after kidnapped 11-year-old girl found safe

By Fox 13 News staff
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walnut Hill, FL
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

Deputies: Missing 33-year-old woman last seen in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered woman. According to investigators, Ann Boden Smith, 33, was last seen Wednesday at 7:40 a.m. on the 700-block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. She was wearing green army pants. Deputies say she may...
WEAR

Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WKRG News 5

11-year-old found safe in stolen car in Foley after possible kidnapping: ECSO

UPDATE (5:46 p.m.): Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons confirmed Banesa Fernandez-Santis was found by herself in a stolen vehicle in Foley. Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz was detained in Loredo, Texas. Simmons doesn’t believe Manriquez-Ortiz was with her when she disappeared, but he still may face charges for sexual battery and capital sexual battery based on their relationship. […]
Atmore Advance

Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.

An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
ATMORE, AL
CBS 42

Florida teenager involved in sextortion case, deputies say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County investigators are warning the public of sextortion after a teenager fell victim to a scheme on Snapchat. OCSO said the teenager sent multiple photos of himself on the social media app after receiving nude photos from a random account. The victim said he was then threatened to send […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

CONVICTED FELON CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Walton Beach woman following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue. 65-year old Kathryn Booker was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section located over 60-grams of Dilaudid, over 110-grams of Oxycodone, over 20-grams of marijuana, Xanax tablets, and Glock handgun inside of her residence.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG News 5

Man shot and killed in Daphne, search for suspect suspended

UPDATE (6:10 p.m.): Daphne Police said the search for the suspect has been suspended as of 6 p.m. Wednesday night. The investigation still continues and there is no description of the suspect. UPDATE (4:52 p.m.): The man who was shot has been pronounced dead. UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Daphne Police said the man was shot in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Suspects wanted in multiple thefts at Costco locations in Southwest Florida

Deputies are searching for two suspects they say stole a wallet from a woman at a Costco. The theft happened on Tuesday at the store at 7171 Cypress Lake Drive, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. The suspects are accused of making two charges at the Walmart on Six Mile...
WKRG News 5

Mobile man facing death penalty in shooting death of 14-year-old girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile man is facing the death penalty in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl. Archie Petite, 36, is accused of killing 14-year-old Ciara Jackson in May 2022 on Michael Donald Avenue off Springhill Avenue. Mobile police said Jackson was shot several times and killed while she was in a […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy