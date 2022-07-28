Florida Amber Alert canceled after kidnapped 11-year-old girl found safe

www.fox35orlando.com
12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 11-year-old Florida girl, police say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida law enforcement is searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reportedly kidnapped Thursday. An Amber Alert was issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis. She is around 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
Deputies: Missing 33-year-old woman last seen in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered woman. According to investigators, Ann Boden Smith, 33, was last seen Wednesday at 7:40 a.m. on the 700-block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. She was wearing green army pants. Deputies say she may...
Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
Ring video shows Florida woman’s close encounter with bear outside her home
A Ring video doorbell caught one Florida woman's close encounter with a black bear outside her home in Naples.
Cops find gold bars while busting Florida doctor for allegedly writing phony prescriptions
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County doctor is facing trafficking charges for allegedly writing and selling prescriptions for codeine and oxycodone. According to detectives, Dr. Neelam Uppal, 62, sold more than 550 prescriptions of promethazine codeine syrup and oxycodone beginning Jan. 2022. During an investigation, undercover detectives said...
11-year-old found safe in stolen car in Foley after possible kidnapping: ECSO
UPDATE (5:46 p.m.): Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons confirmed Banesa Fernandez-Santis was found by herself in a stolen vehicle in Foley. Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz was detained in Loredo, Texas. Simmons doesn’t believe Manriquez-Ortiz was with her when she disappeared, but he still may face charges for sexual battery and capital sexual battery based on their relationship. […]
Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.
An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
Florida teenager involved in sextortion case, deputies say
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County investigators are warning the public of sextortion after a teenager fell victim to a scheme on Snapchat. OCSO said the teenager sent multiple photos of himself on the social media app after receiving nude photos from a random account. The victim said he was then threatened to send […]
CONVICTED FELON CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Walton Beach woman following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue. 65-year old Kathryn Booker was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section located over 60-grams of Dilaudid, over 110-grams of Oxycodone, over 20-grams of marijuana, Xanax tablets, and Glock handgun inside of her residence.
Family of 18-year-old killed in crash with Chickasaw Police officer announces lawsuits
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The family of Kenya Reed, the 18-year-old senior at McIntosh High School who was killed in a crash January 10, 2021 involving an officer with the Chickasaw Police Dept. announced Thursday that they have filed a lawsuit on her behalf against the city of Chickasaw and former officer Joseph Hand.
Florida Sheriff Calls Out “Roadside Scammers” Using Young Girl With Cancer To Pocket Cash
Dodging phone calls, emails and text messages from scammers is a daunting task day in and day out. Scammers are always looking for new ways to try and scam you out of your money. Sheriff Office’s throughout the state and Attorney General Ashley Moody have
Man shot and killed in Daphne, search for suspect suspended
UPDATE (6:10 p.m.): Daphne Police said the search for the suspect has been suspended as of 6 p.m. Wednesday night. The investigation still continues and there is no description of the suspect. UPDATE (4:52 p.m.): The man who was shot has been pronounced dead. UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Daphne Police said the man was shot in […]
Two people stung by stingrays at Daytona Beach over the weekend: Here's what to do if you're ever stung
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
Suspects wanted in multiple thefts at Costco locations in Southwest Florida
Deputies are searching for two suspects they say stole a wallet from a woman at a Costco. The theft happened on Tuesday at the store at 7171 Cypress Lake Drive, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. The suspects are accused of making two charges at the Walmart on Six Mile...
Mobile man facing death penalty in shooting death of 14-year-old girl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile man is facing the death penalty in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl. Archie Petite, 36, is accused of killing 14-year-old Ciara Jackson in May 2022 on Michael Donald Avenue off Springhill Avenue. Mobile police said Jackson was shot several times and killed while she was in a […]
Report: Destin woman charged after striking man in the head with blender
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Destin woman was charged with battery Sunday morning after a report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says she struck a man in the back of his head with a blender during an argument. Dallas Hawthorne, 36, told deputies in a report she was in...
Jury upholds $4 verdict in new trial of loved one killed by deputy
A federal jury has ruled against a St. Lucie County family that had filed a wrongful death suit in a fatal deputy-involved shooting on the Treasure Coast.
