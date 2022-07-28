Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

q1057.com
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
This Sunscreen Is Recalled In New York State
The summer of 2022 has entered a new month and there is no shortage of fun things to do. From Long Island to Niagara Falls, the sun and the heat will be back in the Empire State for the first week of the month of August! Like always, the experts and medical professionals recommend drinking plenty of water and using the proper sunscreen when you are outdoors.
New Jersey Lottery Festival Of Ballooning Underway In Readington, New Jersey
READINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — Hot air ballons are taking over the sky in the Garden State. The annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning is happening this weekend in Readington. It’s the largest balloon and music festival in North America. Sunday is the final day of the festival. The gates will remain open until 8 p.m. and a mass launch of balloons is set for 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets range from $15 to $40. Readington, New Jersey is a little more than an hour drive from Philadelphia.
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Inside the Most Expensive Private Residence Ever to Be Sold on Lake George
It goes without saying that the home of a luxury residential builder would probably be one heck of a house, but we’ll say it anyway: The former home of Kevin Maschewski, owner of Bolton Landing–based Adirondack Designers & Builders, is, actually, one hell of a house. The 11,000-square-foot...
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win The New York State Lottery?
So last weekend, I'm in line at my local mini-mart waiting to pay for my food. As I'm standing there, I could hear the person in front of me talking to the cashier waiting on him. He was commenting on how if he could just win the lottery then everything would be alright in his life.
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down New Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Drivers ticketed during seatbelt check near Moreau State Park
The New York State Police partnered with New York State Park Police to hold a "Buckle Up New York" checkpoint. The checkpoint was on Old Saratoga Road in the area of the Moreau State Park entrance.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Every Detail We Know About Dunder Mifflin Albany in ‘The Office’
"The people person's paper people" used to peddle their office supplies everywhere in the Northeast section of the United States. From New York, to Connecticut, to New Hampshire and beyond, the salesmen of Dunder Mifflin left no city uncovered. One of the cities they set up shop, in fact, was...
Hudson Valley Man Caught Smuggling Aliens Into New York State
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to smuggling aliens into New York State. A Newburgh, New York man was sentenced in Plattsburgh, New York for alien smuggling. Newburgh Man Sentenced to 48 Months for Alien Smuggling in Plattsburgh, New York. United States Attorney Carla B....
New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announce online exam for new motor vehicle representatives
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announced Monday that the civil service exam will now be offered online for the first time. The exam opened Monday, Aug. 1, and will be available until Wednesday, Aug. 31. "This is an excellent opportunity...
Own an Old Home in Upstate? Reality TV Show May Restore It!
This sounds pretty exciting and might be the opportunity of a lifetime for at least one homeowner in Upstate New York. We have gotten word from producers of a reality show on a "major" TV network that they're in search of old Upstate NY homes to feature in a new "home restoration" show.
