Sister charged with helping brother escape from Silverdale to Bledsoe County

Finesse Twotimes
4d ago
Ain't nothing like that ol sisterly love 💕 I like the fact that she helped her brother ,but that recorded telephone from the jail probably got em jammed up sssssshhhhhhhh u know the feds is listening
Putnam County woman wanted for questioning in connection with homicide investigation
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.
Man already facing murder charges in Nashville arrested for attempted murder in Gallatin
Gallatin police arrested three people allegedly involved in a targeted drive-by shooting that peppered a community with bullets.
Putnam Co. officers looking for woman in connection to shooting
Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies are still investigating Monday after the shooting death of one man.
Victim identified in Walker County shooting; Search for suspects continue
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. Deputies received a call around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Peachtree street. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Dakota Ryan Bradshaw shot and killed while...
BCSO: Two men charged after shooting toward Bradley County father and child
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday, July 31 around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Road. When officers arrived, they found nobody until they received a call coming from a man who said he and his child had been shot at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
Guilty plea in 2019 crash that killed Dade County HS Senior & injured others
On Tuesday, July 26, Logan Christopher Gordy entered a guilty plea to one count of homicide by vehicle and two counts of serious injury by vehicle. Gordy was sentenced to 10 years on probation, with 8 months to be served in the county jail. Gordy will also be required to...
30-Year-Old Brittany Cole Dead After Fatal Accident (Murfreesboro, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident that took place on Saturday on Memorial Boulevard claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman. The incident is said to have taken place at around 2:30 AM. Police reports indicate that a 2017 Toyota Tundra was moving north when the vehicle [..]
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Over 100 grams of drugs seized during music festival weekend in Jamestown
Over 100 grams of drugs and $2,000 in cash were confiscated by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office this weekend during the Sound Haven Music Festival in Jamestown.
Police Briefs for July 30
22-010611- 5418 Ringgold Road- Suspicious Activity- The caller advised a male at the business appeared to be attempting to force open a coin machine. On scene police checked the property. The male was not located and none of the coin machines appeared damaged. 22-010613- 4000 block Dellway Circle- Wellbeing Check-
City Wasting Time and Effort on Court Clerk Issue
I have long maintained that the people inside East Ridge City Hall, elected officials and upper management, have had their priorities wrong. You may disagree, but it is my conviction that the number one priority is public safety, followed by sanitation, street maintenance, code enforcement, and parks and recreation. So,...
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Found Dead in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on Thursday
EAST TENNESSEE - In Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a woman from Rutherford County was found deceased at Anakeesta, an outdoor adventure park. The woman was located on Thursday (07/28/22) under a chair lift in the park, according to city officials. Gatlinburg Police investigated the death of the woman, who was from LaVergne,...
Crash involving tractor-trailer & SUV sends two people to the hospital in Dade County
DADE COUNTY — UPDATE: 8/1 @ 8:00 p.m. Georgia State Patrol says the stoppage of traffic resulted from three separate crashes on I-24. GSP says the first crash happened when a Dodge truck hit a Ford Focus. The Focus then hit a box truck then ran into a Freightliner.
Putnam County judge suspended for remainder of term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County judge has been suspended for the remainder of his term by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. The board issued an order that detailed several complaints against Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Young, of Cookeville, who serves the 13th Judicial District, including sexual misconduct with a woman who was a party in an adoption case in his court.
Woman killed in Murfreesboro crash Saturday morning
One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.
Chattanooga Police needs the public’s help to get information on fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help to find out what led to a fatal shooting this afternoon. According to the release, police got a call from Erlanger East hospital that a shooting victim showed up and later died. The department has no other information, as...
22-year-old man shot and killed Sunday, Chattanooga Police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday, according to Chattanooga Police. Police say the victim showed up at Erlanger East suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Police say they're still trying to figure out the details of the shooting and where it happened. They're...
Man found by a mowing crew today was involved in a wreck sometime this week
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We’ve learned more about the death of a Georgia man last night in Walker County. His body wasn’t found until a G-DOT crew spotted it while mowing. They found his vehicle a few minutes later, 300 feet down Highway 2. The Georgia State...
Kitchen fire in Chattanooga apartment complex displaces residents in 16 units
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Rustic Village Apartments in the 500 block of Central Drive. The department got the call a little after 1:30, but one resident News 12 spoke to says he smelled smoke late this morning. According...
Quick actions of Dalton police, EMS workers & a friend helps to save victim of car auction accident
DALTON (WDEF) – Seven people were hurt in a freak accident at the Moonshine Cruise-In Car Show and Auction this afternoon in Dalton. Three of them were hospitalized – one of them at Erlanger. Woody Bramlett was the man sitting in the front row who ended up getting...
