Global Water Fest to make a splash for second year

Leilapalooza festival brings music to Battle Creek for 12th year
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The 12th annual Leilapalooza music festival kicked off in Battle Creek on Friday, July 29, 2022. The festival continued on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Leilapalooza features performances from local and regional musicians. The event is hosted by the Battle Creek Metropolitan Area...
Neighborhoods to host activities for National Night Out
Grand Rapids residents are invited to participate in a national community event. Residents are encouraged to turn on their outside lights and spend the evening outdoors on their porches, lawns, streets or in parks with their neighbors as part of National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 2. The nationwide event is...
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15
It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
Muskegon River cleanup and kayak giveaway coming up soon
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI -- The 11th annual Muskegon River Cleanup and kayak giveaway is coming up. The cleanup that historically has amassed enormous amounts of refuse will be Aug. 6, starting at the Bridgeton Township Park boat launch, 5631 W. South River Drive, near the corner of West 112th Street and Warner Avenue in Grant. Parking costs $5.
Bradley salon expands, partners open new location
Almost 30 years after Kerri Hartwell opened her first salon named after her son, Bradley, he is carrying on the family legacy with his own venture. Bradley Hartwell and co-owner Karish Lane now have partnered to open a second location of The Bradley Salon at 1924 Westwood Drive NE in Grand Rapids.
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
Empty lot near 28th St. to become Biggby Coffee drive-thru
A Grand Rapids lot that has sat empty for decades will soon get a new shot at business.
Waves could reach 7 feet at popular Lake Michigan beaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Beach Hazards statement remains in effect through Monday evening, meaning there could be dangerous swimming conditions at some popular West Michigan beaches. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement Monday, August 1, for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Patty Matters serves big, gourmet burgers on wheels
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - From classic burgers to savory crab patties, Patty Matters has been a community favorite in the West Michigan area since it opened in 2015. Owners Lauren D’Angelo and her mother Mindy D’Angelo wanted to do something that wasn’t already being offered on a food truck in Grand Rapids.
Law enforcement, communities set to gather for National Night Out
Law enforcement across the country will be focusing on crime prevention and bringing the community together on Tuesday.
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
Mega Millions Could Make Someone a Billionaire Tonight
With the Mega Millions over $1.1B, the second largest pot in the history of he game, hundreds of thousands are running to their local lotto counters to purchase their chance of winning. “I don’t know anybody that’s actually won anything,” stated Grand Rapids resident, Nick Trebtoske. “I think it’s crazy...
3 treated after chemical spill at Holland Aquatic Center
HOLLAND, Mich. — Emergency services responded to a chemical spill at a Holland recreation center on Monday at around 11:57 a.m. The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) says the spill happened at the Holland Aquatic Center on Maple Avenue. We're told all occupants were evacuated. According to the...
Muskegon 12-year-old qualifies for world’s largest motocross championship
Some people are built for the track, but with a name like "Ryder Bloomquist" it's obvious he was born for it.
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
Davis brings deep West Mich. background to new Huntington Bank role
The new West Michigan regional president for Huntington Bank moved into the job with nearly three decades of experience in the market. Lauren Davis’ deep knowledge and understanding about the market provides continuity in leadership for Huntington, the second-largest bank operating in the Grand Rapids area that is now on its third regional president since its blockbuster merger a year ago with the former TCF Financial Corp.
Man Buys Barn And Discovers It Has Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Cars Inside
I’m a pack rat, I’ll fully admit it. I hate throwing things away. There is always some point in time where I find myself needing whatever it was I threw away, even if it’s something I got rid of 10 years ago. Well when a man named Scott Miedema, who is the COO of repocast.com, an auction website run out of Wayland, Mich. got an anonymous phone call from someone looking to sell a barn and the contents in it he thought it would just be another hoarders useless stash of stuff. Instead, he ended making a boat load of cash!
