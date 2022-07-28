Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Woman

dsp.delaware.gov
Related
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
WDEL 1150AM
Man found dead along Sussex County road
Delaware State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road near Lincoln. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road around 1:30 Sunday morning. The manner of death was not immediately revealed. Investigators are also working to identify...
WTOP
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: Investigation launched after unknown man found dead in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police has launched an investigation after a man was found dead in Lincoln. According to police, the department's homicide unit began investigating on Sunday morning. Officials say troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road near North Union Church Road for a report of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a criminal investigation after the body of a man was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a someone lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown man deceased at this location. The victim has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
WDEL 1150AM
Brief chase in Dover ends with arrest
Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase. Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud. While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly...
WBOC
Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
WGMD Radio
Preventing Scooter Crashes on Coastal Highway Shoulder
Last Sunday’s motor scooter (moped) crash on the shoulder of Coastal Highway at Church Street outside of Rehoboth was indeed similar to the previous ones. Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says the 18-year-old male rider was headed north along the shoulder approaching Church Street as this Mitsubishi Eclipse was turning across from the southbound side of the highway, he said.
Ocean City Police Seek to Identify Suspect in Boardwalk Assault
OCEAN CITY, MD – Police in Ocean City are seeking to identify a man wanted...
WMDT.com
18-year-old arrested on DUI and other charges
DOVER, Del. – An 18-year-old was arrested early Monday morning on multiple charges following a police chase. We’re told at around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive for reports of several subjects being loud. Officers attempted to contact the group, at which point the subjects started getting into vehicles and attempting to leave.
One Dead in Fatal Crash in Milton
MILTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision...
WBOC
Va. Woman Killed in Early Morning Milton Crash
MILTON, Del.- A Virginia woman was killed in an early morning crash in Milton. Delaware State Police say just after 7 a.m. a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla was going eastbound on Milton Ellendale Hwy. approaching the intersection at Mulberry St. At the same time a gray 2016 Chevy Colorado was going westbound approaching the intersection. The Chevy began to turn left onto Mulberry St. when it entered the path of the Toyota. The left of Chevy hit the left side of the Toyota. Both vehicles spun counterclockwise with the Toyota stopping in a grassy area just south of the edge of the highway. The Chevy stopped in the eastbound lane of the highway.
firststateupdate.com
20-Year-Old Virginia Woman Killed In Milton Accident Saturday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Milton Saturday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on July 30, 2022, at approximately 7:04 a.m., a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Milton Ellendale Highway approaching the intersection...
WBOC
One Killed, Another Injured in Millsboro Area Crash
MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police say one person was killed and another injured following a car crash that occurred east of Millsboro on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m., a 2019 Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on Mount Joy Road and approaching a moderate left curve east of Cannon Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Kia failed to negotiate the curve, and the Kia went off the south edge of Mount Joy Road and continued traveling eastbound until it struck a utility pole off the roadway. After striking the pole, the Kia overturned onto its roof and caught fire.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Millsboro area on Wednesday afternoon. On July 27, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., a white 2019 Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on Mount Joy Road approaching a moderate left curve east of Cannon Road. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Kia failed to negotiate the curve, and the Kia exited the south edge of Mount Joy Road and continued traveling eastbound until it struck a utility pole off the roadway. After striking the pole, the Kia overturned onto its roof and caught fire.
outandaboutnow.com
Something’s Brewing in Middletown
Above: Volunteer Brewing Company owners Kevin and Dawn Schatz with their Dead Poets IPA. Photo by Joe Grace. The craft beer scene is coming on strong in this burgeoning community. By Pam George. When Kevin Schatz decided to turn his passion for homebrewing into a profession, he didn’t look far...
WMDT.com
Caroline Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help after fishing line tangles up, damages cruiser
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. – The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after an incident involving fishing line. A Caroline County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to the Hunting Creek Bridge for a traffic complaint involving juveniles disrupting traffic flow across the bridge. When the deputy arrived, he was not able to find any juveniles in the area. However, as he drove across the bridge, his vehicle was ensnared in heavy duty fishing line strung across the bridge, according to law enforcement.
27-Year-Old Milford Man Killed in Fiery Rollover Crash
MILLSBORO, DE – A 27-year-old man from Milford was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle...
firststateupdate.com
Four Month Drug Investigation In Milford Leads To Three Arrests, Two Released
The Milford Police Department (MPD) has ended a four-month a four-month-long investigation into illegal drug sales with three arrests, according to Public Information Officer, Sgt. Robert Masten. Masten said MPD’s Drug Unit and Special Operations Group executed a search warrant in an apartment in the 100 block of Bright Way...
WBOC
Police ID Man Killed in Ellendale Crash
ELLENDALE, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a man who died in a late Saturday night crash in Ellendale. Troopers identified the victim as Dolman Ubaldo Jimenez-Perez, 33, of Georgetown, Del. Police said that just after 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a 28-year-old...
Comments / 0