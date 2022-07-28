Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Woman

MILTON, Del.- A Virginia woman was killed in an early morning crash in Milton. Delaware State Police say just after 7 a.m. a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla was going eastbound on Milton Ellendale Hwy. approaching the intersection at Mulberry St. At the same time a gray 2016 Chevy Colorado was going westbound approaching the intersection. The Chevy began to turn left onto Mulberry St. when it entered the path of the Toyota. The left of Chevy hit the left side of the Toyota. Both vehicles spun counterclockwise with the Toyota stopping in a grassy area just south of the edge of the highway. The Chevy stopped in the eastbound lane of the highway.

MILTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO