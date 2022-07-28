ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police identify bicyclists who died after being hit while riding in Make-A-Wish event

IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the two bicyclists who were killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding in a Make-A-Wish event. Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills, died Saturday, July 30, while riding in this year’s Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour in Michigan, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Accidents
Ann Arbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Ann Arbor, MI
Cars
WLNS

One dead after collision with utility pole

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car. It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96. Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside […]
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on Gratiot Avenue

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and multiple others injured. The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Gratiot Avenue near E. State Fair. Police say a man was killed, and two others were seriously injured. One of the men who was transported...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Michigan State Police#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
ClickOnDetroit.com

Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument

PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
fox2detroit.com

Man trying to track down wife arrested for driving 131 mph on I-696

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver was going 131 mph on I-696 Sunday night because he was allegedly trying to track down his wife. Michigan State Police stopped the 30-year-old Eastpointe man on the eastbound side of the freeway near Dequindre for speeding. Troopers determined he was upset and trying to find his wife.
EASTPOINTE, MI
13abc.com

Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police fear body found in burned out building might be missing Detroit barber

DETROIT – Detroit police fear a body found in a burned out building might be a beloved barber who has been missing for more than a week. David Woodger, 46, owns the D-Woods barbershop on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit. He’s known in the community for being a skilled barber, a husband, a father, a friend, and the coach of his youth basketball team.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

Toledo woman struck by car, dies on IR 475

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when a blue Jeep Compass was stopped eastbound on interstate route 475 near Corey Rd. and a black Kenworth T800 struck it.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy