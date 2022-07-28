www.clickondetroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Should Lead Detective Recuse Himself from the Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case?Tracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Ann Arbor, Michigan is Home to the "Creature Conservancy"InyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Police identify bicyclists who died after being hit while riding in Make-A-Wish event
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the two bicyclists who were killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding in a Make-A-Wish event. Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills, died Saturday, July 30, while riding in this year’s Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour in Michigan, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman charged in crash that killed two cyclists; victims ID’d
A woman was arraigned Monday in connection to a crash that killed two cyclists and injured three participating in a Make-A-Wish bicycle ride.
nbc25news.com
Clarkston man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
3 drivers traveling above 110 mph in Metro Detroit arrested
Michigan State Police made three arrests involving high speed and reckless driving in Detroit Sunday night. The crackdown started on I-94 when MSP troopers first pulled over two Dodge Chargers that were caught weaving in and out of traffic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
"You're alive!" Hear the 911 call after plane crash in Ray Township injured 3
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has released the 911 call after a six-seater plane crashed in Ray Township with three people and a dog inside in July.
One dead after collision with utility pole
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car. It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96. Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside […]
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on Gratiot Avenue
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and multiple others injured. The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Gratiot Avenue near E. State Fair. Police say a man was killed, and two others were seriously injured. One of the men who was transported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One person is dead, two injured in vehicle crash on Detroit's Eastside
The Detroit Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person dead and two people injured.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old Oakland County man in critical condition after crashing into tree
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured Saturday when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The crash happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway at around 4:14 p.m. Saturday. Police say the driver was eastbound...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac
PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning while he was crossing Woodward Ave in Pontiac. The car struck 70-year-old Andrew Golden from Waterford Twp around 5:20 a.m. near Martin Luther King Blvd. Golden was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs when he was hit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Man trying to track down wife arrested for driving 131 mph on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver was going 131 mph on I-696 Sunday night because he was allegedly trying to track down his wife. Michigan State Police stopped the 30-year-old Eastpointe man on the eastbound side of the freeway near Dequindre for speeding. Troopers determined he was upset and trying to find his wife.
13 catalytic converters found during Eaton Co. traffic stop
Michigan State Police troopers are still investigating a traffic stop in which officials found thirteen stolen catalytic converters in a car.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southbound Southfield Freeway closed after crash at Schoolcraft, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say that southbound Southfield Freeway is closed after a crash has occurred on Schoolcraft. Local 4 is still gathering information, but officials say drivers should now avoid the area.
13abc.com
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
One dead after fatal motorcycle crash
There was a fatal motorcycle accident in Lansing on Saturday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police fear body found in burned out building might be missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police fear a body found in a burned out building might be a beloved barber who has been missing for more than a week. David Woodger, 46, owns the D-Woods barbershop on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit. He’s known in the community for being a skilled barber, a husband, a father, a friend, and the coach of his youth basketball team.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
13abc.com
Toledo woman struck by car, dies on IR 475
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when a blue Jeep Compass was stopped eastbound on interstate route 475 near Corey Rd. and a black Kenworth T800 struck it.
Comments / 10